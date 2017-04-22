Mid-Columbia roundup: Ki-Be wins clash of top SCAC East baseball squads

BASEBALL
KIONA BENTON 10-9, COLLEGE PLACE 0-8: Zane Smith went 6-for-8 on the day and drove in seven runs, and Xavier Roman smacked a two-out, walk-off single in the second game to lift the host Bears to a sweep in a clash between SCAC East teams that were unbeaten.
Lino Rivera fired a one-hit shutout in the first game, and Smith (3-for-4, 2b, HR, 3RBI, 2R) and Robert Russum (3-for-3, 2b, 3R, 2RBI) led Kiona-Benton (15-0-2, 10-0) at the plate.
The Bears tied the second game at 6-all with a two-run bottom of the sixth. Clayton Johns hit a one-out single in the seventh, then with two outs Ben Victry had a base hit and Russum was hit by a pitch load the bases for Roman, who drove in Roman with a single up the middle for the walk-off win.
Russum was credited with the win for pitching a scoreless top of the seventh, and Smith added three more hits and four RBIs to his monster day. Kobe Morris hit two doubles and drove in four runs for College Place (12-2, 10-2).
ELLENSBURG 20-14, PROSSER 0-1: Jadon Bungi had five hits on the day and accounted for nine runs, Bryce Helleson went 4-for-7 with six runs scored and five RBI, and the Bulldogs went on the road to sweep the Mustangs (4-12, 4-10) in a CWAC doubleheader.
Tyler Polacek went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs for Ellensburg (15-1, 14-1) in the first game but didn’t play in the second.
CONNELL 10-16, RIVER VIEW 0-0: Brian Hawkins threw a no-hitter in the second game, and Tristen Garland fired a three-hit shutout in the first to lead the Eagles to a road sweep over the Panthers (4-11, 4-9) in SCAC East action.
Haiden Holst reached base seven times on the day for Connell (9-5, 8-2), scoring four runs and driving in three.
SOFTBALL
HANFORD 8, PULLMAN 4: Haley Coleman went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Ashley Stewart belted a solo home run, and the Falcons hung on to beat the Greyhounds on the road in nonconference play.
Annie Polster gave up three runs on three hits over five innings to get the win for Hanford (6-8).
Highlights — H: Ashley Stewart 1-R HR, SB; Haley Coleman 3x4, 2b, 3R, RBI, SB; Tori Kison 2x4, R, RBI, 2SB; Morgan Plumbtree 3x4, R, RBI, SB; Annabelle Bills 3x3, 3b, R, RBI, SB; Malinda Ham 2x4; Annie Polster 5IP-3H-3R-2ER-3K-2BB.
ELLENSBURG 1-11, OTHELLO 0-1: The bats never got warmed up for the host Huskies (7-5, 7-5) as they mustered just two hits on the day while getting swept in the CWAC doubleheader.
The first game was a nine-inning pitcher’s duel that Ellensburg’s Kalli Fahey threw a no-hitter — with 17 strikeouts — to win. Othello’s Dominique Martinez allowed just one hit and struck out 20, but Ellensburg (14-0, 12-0) was able to push a run across in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly.
Darian Olin, who scored the winning run in the first game, went 2-for-4 and hit a grand slam in the second game to secure the sweep for Ellensburg. Nichole Giesy allowed just two hits and struck out seven to get the win.
WARDEN 18-18, WAHLUKE 0-0: Jizelle Pruneda threw a perfect game while striking out eight in the first game, Angel Reyes fired a two-hit shutout in the second game and the Cougars picked up an SCAC East doubleheader sweep on the road.
Bailey Whitney went 8-for-8 on the day for Warden (10-4, 10-0) and Jocelyn Chagoya went 6-for-6 with two triples and a double.
KITTITAS 1-7, DAYTON 0-6: Piper Williams threw a three-hit shutout in the first game and had four hits on the day to lead the visiting Coyotes to an EWAC sweep over the Bulldogs.
Hanna Becket had five hits for Dayton on the day, including a 4-for-4, 2-RBI performance in the second game.
SOCCER
CHELAN 3, CONNELL 1: The Eagles out-shot the Goats 15-6, but Alexis Ayuso was the only one able to break through for Connell in a nonconference loss on the road.
Miguel Castro, Rafa Barajas and Gerardo Magañon scored for Chelan, and Ben Banuelos made nine saves in goal.
TENNIS
Othello at Ellensburg
Girls: Othello 4-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Rosalyn Goveia 7-5, 6-1; Acklie Klicking (E) d. Janeise Alvarez 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Tamzen Shissler-Ashley Higelon 4-6, 7-3, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Ellensburg No. 2 6-1, 6-0; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Ellensburg No. 3 6-1, 6-0.
Boys: Othello 5-0. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Johnny Barlett 6-1, 6-2; Tyler Wagner (O) d. Jack Banchy 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Austin Ness-Andrew Hall 7-5, 6-2; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Jaiden Duby-Ben Hall 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Jacob Holderman-Andy Garcia 6-4, 6-4.
