Mid-Columbia roundup, April 20: Othello soccer falls to Highland

SOCCER
HIGHLAND 2, OTHELLO 1: The Scotties scored two second-half goals in four minutes, and the host Huskies couldn’t overcome the deficit, falling in non-league play.
After Highland scored in the 60th and 63rd, Othello (9-5) answered by scoring off an own goal in the 70th.
WARDEN 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: Jaimisen Harris scored twice to lift the host Cougars to an SCAC East victory.
Salvador Zaragoza also scored for Warden.
Alejandro Razo scored Ki-Be’s goal, and Sebastian Soto made 14 saves for the Bears.
SOFTBALL
EISENHOWER 26, PROSSER 8 (5): Jackie DeGrasse went 5-for-6 with a homer, Paige West had three hits and homered as well, and the Cadets went on the road to pick up a nonconference win against the Mustangs.
Chastity Hancock, Mazey Servin-Obert and Elle Yanez each had two hits for Prosser, which pounded out 16 hits in total.
DAYTON 19-21, TOUCHET 6-4: The visiting Bulldogs got contributions from all parts of the lineup in their sweep of the nonconference doubleheader.
Megan Robins started and pitched four innings for Dayton (9-4, 6-2 EWAC) in the first game, giving up just one run. Kira Boggs went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Heidi Dobbs hit two doubles and also drove in three runs.
Seniors Mia Becker and Savannah McFarland racked up half of the Bulldogs’ twelve hits in the second game. McFarland also pitched four innings and drove in five runs, and Destiny Brincken went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
TENNIS
Connell at Othello
Girls: Othello 5-0. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Eva Garza 6-1, 6-0; Crystal Torres (O) d. Macy Knight Knight 6-6(9-7), 2nd set not reported. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Addie Bagwell-Audrey Bagwell 6-2, 6-0; Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Nancy Vargas-Icel Zarragosa 6-3, 6-1; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) win by forfeit.
Boys: Othello 4-1. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Revor Thompson 6-0, 7-5; Matthew Dipasquale (C) d. Othello No. 3 6-3, 7-6(7-3). Doubles: Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. James Coclosure-Colin Poe 6-2, 6-1; Josh Valdez-Palani Barragan (O) d. Ethan Morrilv-Maeson Hoost 6-1, 6-4; Sterling Roylance-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Cyrus Chase-Mason Poe 6-2, 6-3.
