Mid-Columbia roundup: Cortes scores, Kennewick soccer downs Hanford 1-0

SOCCER
KENNEWICK 1, HANFORD 0: Jason Cortes scored on an assist from Fernando Negrete, and the league-leading Lions staved off the Falcons (7-5, 6-4) at Lampson Stadium.
Xander Flannery made six saves to preserve the shutout for Kennewick (9-2, 7-2).
SOFTBALL
WOODINVILLE 3, RICHLAND 2: Brandi Andrews went 3-for-4 and Addison Pettit hit a solo home run, but the host Bombers couldn’t muster quite enough offense to come all the way back from an early 3-0 deficit, falling to the top-ranked team in the state.
After getting no-hit by Lauryn Rhinehart on Friday, the Bombers (8-2) looked more comfortable against the Falcons’ star this time around. Rhinehart still got credit for the win, but gave up a run on three hits and two walks in her four innings of work while going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Freshman Kaylie Northrop recovered marvelously from a rocky start in the circle for Richland, as she kept Woodinville off the board from the fourth inning on. The only time she struggled in the later innings was in the top of the seventh when she gave up a double and a single to lead it off, but she got out of it unscathed with a strikeout and two ground outs.
WOODINVILLE 10, KAMIAKIN 3: Erin McGrath drove in four runs and went 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the Falcons past the Braves in a nonconference showdown in Richland.
Kamiakin (7-3) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third on back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by Macy Christianson and Lexi Brown off Woodinville starter Olivia Riener. But the Falcons rallied back with five runs in the bottom of the frame to reclaim the lead for good.
Brown paced the Braves at the plate, smacking a couple of doubles on her 3-for-4 day. Christianson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Mya Moore and Makenna Morgan pounded out two hits each.
Mya Moore and Andria Skeels pitched three innings each for Kamiakin and combined to give up just three earned runs.
OTHELLO 15-9, TOPPENISH 0-0: Dominique Martinez threw a perfect game in the first half of the doubleheader, and Audisey Sauceda tossed a no-no in the nightcap to give the host Huskies a CWAC sweep.
Martinez struck out 10 in the first game and Sauceda seven in the second. Martinez also hit two doubles in the second game.
Niki Velazquez went 4-for-5 on the day to pace the Othello attack, and Riley Heist smacked a double in the first game and went 3-for-3 in the second.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 14-18, WHITE SWAN 4-3: Tiffany Calhoun went 6-for-8 on the day with seven RBIs, Katie Steele drove in seven runs and scored six times, and the visiting Patriots were easily handed the Cougars a sweep in the EWAC doubleheader.
Calhoun went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored to pace the LC attack in the first game. Natalie Barber gave up four runs on eight and struck out six in her complete game performance, Melody Bush went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Jasmine Horne crossed the plate four times.
In the second game, Abigail Croskrey and Katie Steele each pounded out four hits for the Patriots, with Steele picking up two doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs. LC’s first three batters — Croskrey, Horne and Bush — each scored three times.
Natalie Barber got the win for LC, pitching all five innings and giving up three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.
BASEBALL
TRI-CITIES PREP 11-6, KITTITAS 1-1: Trent Mercado and Jared Hartwig each fired a gem to lead the host Jaguars to a doubleheader sweep against their EWAC foe.
Mercado gave up an unearned run on two hits and struck out five, going the full five innings for TCP in the first game.
Carter Ritala and Chase Wilson each pounded out three hits in the first game, with Ritala picking up two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Max Nelson had a two-bagger and drove in three runs as well.
Hartwig took the hill for the Jaguars in the second game and also yielded just an unearned run, giving up three hits in his six innings of work. Jacob Amato paced the bats, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Logan Mercado walked all three times he came to the plate and scored a run.
GOLF
PENDLETON INVITE: Kamiakin’s Bolton Dauenhauer shot a 5-over 77 to take third, and Parker Morgan finished a shot behind him to lead the Braves to a second-place finish at the eight-team tournament at Wildhorse.
McGuire Hanson (82) and Will Koskinen (85) also played well for Kamiakin, helping the team finish just two strokes behind host Pendleton for the team title.
Gabe Cach shot an 82 to lead Hanford to a sixth-place finish. Jackson Cheer also had a nice day for the Falcons, carding an 84.
Pendleton’s top two shooters — Nathan Som (74) and Brayden Pulver (77) — finished 1-2 in the individual standings.
TENNIS
Othello at Quincy
Girls: Othello 3-2. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Caitlin Wind 6-4, 6-3; Brynn Neiuwenhuis (Q) d. Crystal Torres 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Rachel Faw-Natalie Thompsen (Q) d. Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker 7-5, 6-2. Daishawn Roylance-Macy Hampton (O) d. Alysha Donoran-Mariana Ramirez 6-3, 6-1; Janae Freeman-Jenny Walker (O) d. Erica Camacho-Victoria Carillo 6-2, 6-4.
Boys: Othello 3-2. Singles: Louis Merred (Q) d. Levi Garza 6-3, 6-0; Palani Barragan (O) d. Sam Ronish 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Doubles: Gates Peterson-Randy Hodges (Q) d. Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal 6-4, 6-4; Josh Valdez-Sterling Roylance (O) d. Noah Hoger-Joahan Fregoso 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Wagner-Asai Villarreal (O) d. Taggart Hodges-Lucas Guerrero 6-2, 6-2.
Ephrata at Prosser
Boys: Ephrata 5-0. Singles: Ian McDonnell (E) d. Isaias Valasquez 2-6, 6-5, 8-6; Conner Quist (E) d. Peter Felicijan Jack B 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Christion Pugh (E) d. Alan Salinas-Caleb McMurtrey 6-0, 6-0; Allen Phaw-Griffin Allen (E) d. Angel Rivera-Nate Dixon 6-1, 6-2; Eli Whetstone-Hien Duong (E) d. Ryan Winder-Jose Montano 6-0, 6-0.
