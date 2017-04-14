Mid-Columbia roundup: Richland softball no-hit by Woodinville’s Rhinehart

Softball
Woodinville’s Taylor Rhinehart ended Richland’s undefeated softball season with a no-hitter Friday, leading the visiting Falcons to a 7-0 nonleague win over the Bombers.
Rhinehart struck out 19 — all but two outs coming on Ks. A walk drawn by Adie Luchi was the only blemish.
Richland (8-1) will take another crack at last year’s 4A state runner-up at 10 a.m. Saturday. Woodinville then will play at Kamiakin at noon.
Woodinville
014
020
0
—
7
10
0
Richland
000
000
0
—
0
0
5
Highlights: W, T. Rhinehart 7IP-0H-0R-1BB-19K; 2x4, RBI; Grover 2x4, HR, 2R, 2 RBI. R, Luchi 0x1, BB.
HANFORD 22, PASCO 7: Tori Kison tripled three times, scored four times and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons in the first game of an MCC road doubleheader.
Gabby Skurka added four hits, and Ashley Stewart also scored four runs for the Falcons.
Hanford
173
74
—
22
21
5
Pasco
230
02
—
7
10
3
Highlights: H, Morgan Plumbtree 5IP-10H-5ER-0BB-2K; Ashley Stewart 2x3, 3B, 4R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Annie Polster 2x5, 3B, 3 RBI; Gabby Turner 3x3, 3B, 3R, 3 RBI; Tori Kison 3x4, 4R, 3 3B, 3 RBI; Gabby Skurka 4x5, 3B, 2R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Haley Coleman 2x3, 3R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Danyelle Moore 2x2, 2R, 2 RBI. P, Blanca Perez 2x4; Ashley Sark 2x3; Bailee Mack 2x3, 2R; Kelsey Mader 2x3.
Note: Because of technical difficulties with the Game Changer website, most of Friday’s games are unreported. We will run those games as they become available.
