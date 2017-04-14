High School Sports

April 14, 2017 2:15 AM

Golf: Hui leads Southridge to win at Pasco Invite

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

PASCO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS INVITE: Samantha Hui shot a 4-over 76 and took second place in a scorecard playoff to lead Southridge to a narrow team victory at Sun Willows.

Led by Maylie Martinez (79), Pasco finished one shot behind the Suns.

Cassie Kim of Davis won the tournament with a 74 in sunny but windy conditions.

At Sun Willows Golf Course, Par 72

Team scores (Top 4): 1. Southridge 382; 2. Pasco 383; Wenatchee 386; 4. Walla Walla 390.

Medalists: 1. Cassie Kim (Davis) 74; 2. Samantha Hui* (SR), Shelby Baum (East Valley) 76.

*Won scorecard playoff

Southridge: Hui 76; Brenna Fran Hi 96; Amanda Brunson 100; Amadison Westmoreland 110.

Pasco: Maylie Martinez 79; Janae Martinez 89; Maggie Rickman 99; Darby Stueckie 116.

Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer, Michaela Morris 85; Madison Darnold 99; Hailee Yaw 121.

Hanford: Hannah Bort 101; Melodie Jones 105; Danynn Affleck 104; Sophia Gourley 109.

Chiawana: Baylee Easterday, Paige Sommerville 104; McKenna Kaelber 106; Iva Tebay 116.

Kamiakin: Grace Wilbur 93; Torey Getz 105; McKenna Busick 117; Allison Armitage 128.

Richland: Breanna Watts 93; Hannah Oldson 105; Sadie Dabling 132; Payton Shuster 133.

WEDNESDAY

PALOUSE RIDGE INVITE: Richland’s Macy Robertson shot a 1-over 73 Wednesday at Pullman’s Palouse Ridge to tie for medalist honors, but it was the Kamiakin Braves that took home the team title.

Alexa Clark fired a 78 to lead the Braves, who also got solid performances from Grace Wilbur (85), Ashley Fulmer (88) and Torey Getz (98).

Southridge’s Samantha Hui finished one stroke behind the leaders with a 74 to finish alone in third. Southridge and Richland tied for fifth in the team totals.

At Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Par 72

Team scores (Top 3 and locals): 1. Kamiakin 351; 2. Lake City 359; 3. Mt. Spokane 361; 5. Southridge, Richland 390.

Medalists: 1. Kenedee Peters* (Ephrata), Macy Robertson (Rich) 73; 3. Samantha Hui (SR) 74.

*Won scorecard playoff

Kamiakin: Alexa Clark 78; Grace Wilbur 85; Ashley Fullmer 88; Torey Getz 98.

Southridge: Hui 74; Amanda Brunson 89; Madison Westmoreland 104; Sydney Downing 123.

Richland: Robertson 73; Breanna Watts 90; Hannah Oldson 103; Libby Bowles 124.

Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer 91; Michaela Morris 92; Madison Darnold 103.

Prosser: Grace Park 130; Sam Flores 146.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

Kamiakin football team heads to state 0:41

Kamiakin football team heads to state
Five things to watch this weekend 3:27

Five things to watch this weekend
This week's statistical stars 1:58

This week's statistical stars

View More Video

Sports Videos