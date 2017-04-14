Track: Prosser’s Blakney wins shot and discus at home meet

Prosser’s Scott Blakney won the shot put and the discus at a CWAC meet in Prosser.
Blakney, who has signed to play basketball at University of Idaho, had a mark of 44 feet, 1 inch in the shot put, then has a personal best toss of 157-10 in the discus — winning by nearly 50 feet.
Gunner Chronis of Grandview won the high jump (5-10), and Prosser’s Corby Lowry won the 300 hurdles (43.21) in a meet that was dominated by Ellensburg and Selah.
On the girls side, Prosser’s Hali VerMulm won the 300 hurdles (50.28), while teammate Eliza Butters won the 100 hurdles in 17.80.
At Prosser
BOYS
100: Garrett Cheney (E), 11.54; 200: Garrett Cheney (E), 23.27; 400: Brigham Cardon (S), 50.56; 800: Nate Jensvold (E), 2:01.33; 1,600: Daniel Callahan (S), 4:39.58; 3,200: Christopher Urakawa (S), 10:28.68; 110H: Braydon Maier (S), 15.59; 300H: Corby Lowry (P), 43.21; 4x100 relay: Prosser (Corby Lowry, Logan Hamlin, Skylar Gray, Ryan Harle), 44.39; 4x400 relay: Prosser (Logan Hamlin, Logan Hatfield, Ryan Harle, Skylar Gray), 3.35.32; Shot: Scott Blakney (P), 44-1; Discus: Scott Blakney (P), 157-10; Jav: Braydon Maier (S), 159-5; HJ: Gunner Chronis (G), 5-10; PV: Braydon Maier (S), 14-10; LJ: Braydon Maier (S) 21-4; TJ: Jordan Anderson (E), 41-7.
GIRLS
100: Tia Hill (E), 12.84; 200: Tia Hill (E), 26.04; 400: Lily Tyrrell (S), 58.86; 800: Ketra Peop (S), 2:25.21; 1,600: Uhuru Hashimoto (E), 5:24.28; 3,200: Anna Swedin (S), 11:57.22; 100H: Eliza Buttars (P), 17.80; 300H: Hali VerMulm (P), 50.28; 4x100 relay: Ellensburg, 50.97; 4x200 relay: Ellensburg, 1:52.55; 4x400 relay: Selah, 4:07.88; Shot: Avery Fisk (E), 34-10 1/4; Discus: Avery Fisk (E), 101-10; Jav: Madison Arlt (E), 101-11; HJ: Halle Hull (S), 4-10; PV: Kayler Clark (S), 9-0; LJ: Morgan Nass (E), 16-5 1/2; TJ: Morgan Nass (E), 32-11 1/2.
SCAC MEET: River View’s Abel Khatthavong won three individual events, and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team at an SCAC meet in Mattawa.
Khatthavong run to victories in the 100 (12.38), 200 (25.87), and soared 17-8 to win the long jump.
The Wahluke boys and girls dominated the meet. The Warrior boys won eight events, while girls took titles in seven, including Alma Velasco in the 800 (2:52.99) and the 1,600 (6:25.58), and Wendy Castro in the 3,200 (17:00).
River View’s Morgan Munson won the javelin with a personal best 128-3. She also won the 200 (29.57), and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
At Wahluke (Mattawa)
BOYS
Teams Scores: Wahluke 86, River View 46; Wahluke 97, Columbia-Burbank 31; River View 74, Columbia-Burbank 39. 100: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 12:38; 200: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 25.87; 400: Tanu Buck (W), 57.46; 800: Tanu Buck (W), 2:22.46; 1,600: Ezequiel Rodriguez (W), 5:39.43; 3,200: Hector Cruz (W), 15:49.0; 110H: Maricio Mendoza (RV), 19:10; 300H: Maricio Mendoza (RV), 47.34; 4x100 relay: River View (Abel Khatthavong, Andy Herrera, Carlos Garcia, Gabe Padilla), 47.37; 4x400 relay: Wahluke, 3:58.0; Shot: Ethan Romm (B), 40-7 3/4; Discus: Juan Morales (W), 92-8; Jav: Alex Zuniga (R), 113-1; HJ: Tony Avalos (W), 5-8; PV: Alec Yorgesen (W), 6-0; LJ: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 17-8; TJ: Nathan Buck (W), 37-0 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wahluke 79, River View 66; Wahluke 97, Columbia-Burbank 46; River View 70, Columbia-Burbank 41. 100: Danielle Gore (RV), 14.10; 200: Morgan Munson (RV), 29.57; 400: Lilian Lott (B), 1:06.41; 800: Alma Velasco (W), 2:52.99; 1,600: Alma Velasco (W), 6:25.58; 3,200: Wendy Castro (W), 17:00.0; 100H: Teresa Rojas (RV), 17.93; 300H: Brisa Mendoza (W), 52.29; 4x100 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 53.03; 4x200 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 1:53.25; 4x400 relay: River View (Abi Stidham, Liliana Orozco, Alina Tyutyunnik, Kamaile Boogaard), 5:08.0; Shot: Courtney Wilkinson (B), 26-7 3/4; Discus: Mirna Gallaga (W), 87-4; Jav: Morgan Munson (RV), 128-3; HJ: Abby Yorgesen (W), 4-8; PV: Zayra Hernandez (W) 8-0; LJ: Aaliyah Anderson (RV), 14-7; TJ: Liliana Orozco (RV), 28-6.
WEDNESDAY
With many of the area’s top athletes opting to take the day off to prepare for Saturday’s Pasco Invite, it left the door wide open for others to shine on an albeit rainy day at Fran Rish Stadium.
Richland’s Braden Powell swept the 100 and 200 meters, while teammate Nathan Schrecengost had a personal best in the triple jump at 42-10 1/2.
Walla Walla won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and got an 800-meter win from Henry Farnum (2:06.61).
On the girls side, Richland’s Karsyn Suhadolnik won the 400 (1:03.14) and the long jump (15-41/4).
At Richland
BOYS
100: Braden Powell (R), 11.91; 200: Braden Powell (R), 23.48; 400: Cody Kjarmo (R), 54.05; 800: Henry Farnum (WW), 2:06.61; 1,600: Moses Lurbur (Wen), 4:40.36; 3,200: Benjamin Clifton (East), 10:51.74; 110H: Tyler Fishback (R), 16.4; 300H: Kobe Chapman (R), 42.33; 4x100 relay: Walla Walla (Simon Derby, Bryant Romero-Herrera, Christopher Konen, Dalton Thompson), 46.22; 4x400 relay: Walla Walla (Mason Burnham, Jake Liening, James Moore, Blaz Rietz), 3:53.25; Shot: Parker McCary (R), 44-2; Discus: Ryan Kelley (Wen), 118-6; Jav: Jax Lee (R), 157-3; HJ: Jackson Olsen (R), 5-10; PV: William Harshaw-McDonald (R) 12-6; LJ: Jakson Leeds (Wen), 19-6; TJ: Nathan Schrecengost (R), 42-101/2.
GIRLS
100: Ellen Ferrell (Wen), 13.28; 200: Devyn Dittmer (R), 28.17; 400: Karsyn Suhadolnik (R), 1:03.14; 800: Makena Rietz (WW), 2:31.45; 1,600: Leila Fischer (Wen), 6:11.49; 3,200: Elizabeth Moore (WW), 12:37.20; 100H: Allicia Chalmers (R), 16.28; 300H: Claira Kelso (Wen), 48.88; 4x100 relay: Wenatchee, 51.31; 4x200 relay: Richland (Gabby March, Gabrielle Fillmore, Graceanna Littke, Sydney Jenkins), 2:01.10; 4x400 relay: Wenatchee, 4:27.93; Shot: Isabelle Dressel (W), 39-91/2; Discus: Olivia Lancaster (Wen), 89-8; Jav: Demary Sugg (Wen), 102-6; HJ: Emily DuFour (East), 5-2; PV: Kathleen Dodge (Wen), 10-6; LJ: Karsyn Suhadolnik (R), 15-41/4; TJ: Ellen Ferrell (Wen), 33-4.
