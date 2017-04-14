Mid-Columbia roundup for April 13

SOFTBALL
RICHLAND 9-9, CHIAWANA 5-0: Brandi Andrews had two doubles, two homers and eight RBIs on the day, Miranda Camacho went 6-for-8 and scored four times, and the host Bombers got past the Riverhawks (8-2) with a doubleheader sweep in MCC play.
The Bombers scored in bunches in the first game, scoring their first five runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead, then tacking on the other four in the sixth. Andrews had to battle to pitch a complete game for the win as she gave up four earned runs on eleven hits while striking out five.
Freshman Kaylie Northrop threw a five-hit shutout for Richland (8-0) in the second game. Sydney Perryman and Adrianna Luchi, the Bombers’ Nos. 1 and 9 hitters, combined to go 5-for-5 with four runs scored.
Chiawana
001
003
1
—
5
12
0
Richland
005
004
x
—
9
11
1
Highlights: C, Mailie Bishop 4x4, 2b, 3RBI. R, Miranda Camacho 4x4, R, RBI; Brandi Andrews 2x4, 2b, HR, 3RBI, 2R, 7IP-11H-5R-4ER-5K-3BB; Addison Pettit 2x3, 2b, BB, 2RBI, R.
Chiawana
000
000
0
—
0
5
0
Richland
300
303
x
—
9
13
1
Highlights: C, Sam Cissne 2x4. R, Sydney Perryman 2x2, 2b, 2BB, 3R; Camacho 2x4, 2b, 3R, RBI; Andrews 3x4, 2b, HR, 5RBI, 2R; Adrianna Luchi 3x3, R, SB; Kaylie Northrop 7IP-5H-0R-2K-0BB.
ELLENSBURG 12, HANFORD 2 (6): Kalli Fahey threw four shutout innings and drove in three runs at the dish to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a nonconference win.
Gabby Turner hit a single up the middle in the bottom of the sixth that plated Tori Kison and Haley Coleman to break up the shutout for Hanford (1-8, 0-4).
Ellensburg
203
106
—
12
11
0
Hanford
000
002
—
2
7
4
Highlights: E, Shauny Fisk 3x5, 2b, 3R, SB; Kalli Fahey 3x4, 2b, 3RBI, R, 4IP-3H-0R-6K-0BB. H, Tori Kison 2x3, R; Gabby Turner 1x3, 2RBI.
Golf
PASCO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS INVITE: Samantha Hui shot a 4-over 76 and took second place in a scorecard playoff to lead Southridge to a narrow team victory at Sun Willows.
Led by Maylie Martinez (79), Pasco finished one shot behind the Suns.
Cassie Kim of Davis won the tournament with a 74 in sunny but windy conditions.
At Sun Willows Golf Course, Par 72
Team scores (Top 4): 1. Southridge 382; 2. Pasco 383; Wenatchee 386; 4. Walla Walla 390.
Medalists: 1. Cassie Kim (Davis) 74; 2. Samantha Hui* (SR), Shelby Baum (East Valley) 76.
*Won scorecard playoff
Southridge: Hui 76; Brenna Fran Hi 96; Amanda Brunson 100; Amadison Westmoreland 110.
Pasco: Maylie Martinez 79; Janae Martinez 89; Maggie Rickman 99; Darby Stueckie 116.
Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer, Michaela Morris 85; Madison Darnold 99; Hailee Yaw 121.
Hanford: Hannah Bort 101; Melodie Jones 105; Danynn Affleck 104; Sophia Gourley 109.
Chiawana: Baylee Easterday, Paige Sommerville 104; McKenna Kaelber 106; Iva Tebay 116.
Kamiakin: Grace Wilbur 93; Torey Getz 105; McKenna Busick 117; Allison Armitage 128.
Richland: Breanna Watts 93; Hannah Oldson 105; Sadie Dabling 132; Payton Shuster 133.
Track and field
Prosser’s Scott Blakney won the shot put and the discus at a CWAC meet in Prosser.
Blakney, who has signed to play basketball at University of Idaho, had a mark of 44 feet, 1 inch in the shot put, then has a personal best toss of 157-10 in the discus — winning by nearly 50 feet.
Gunner Chronis of Grandview won the high jump (5-10), and Prosser’s Corby Lowry won the 300 hurdles (43.21) in a meet that was dominated by Ellensburg and Selah.
On the girls side, Prosser’s Hali VerMulm won the 300 hurdles (50.28), while teammate Eliza Butters won the 100 hurdles in 17.80.
At Prosser
BOYS
100: Garrett Cheney (E), 11.54; 200: Garrett Cheney (E), 23.27; 400: Brigham Cardon (S), 50.56; 800: Nate Jensvold (E), 2:01.33; 1,600: Daniel Callahan (S), 4:39.58; 3,200: Christopher Urakawa (S), 10:28.68; 110H: Braydon Maier (S), 15.59; 300H: Corby Lowry (P), 43.21; 4x100 relay: Prosser (Corby Lowry, Logan Hamlin, Skylar Gray, Ryan Harle), 44.39; 4x400 relay: Prosser (Logan Hamlin, Logan Hatfield, Ryan Harle, Skylar Gray), 3.35.32; Shot: Scott Blakney (P), 44-1; Discus: Scott Blakney (P), 157-10; Jav: Braydon Maier (S), 159-5; HJ: Gunner Chronis (G), 5-10; PV: Braydon Maier (S), 14-10; LJ: Braydon Maier (S) 21-4; TJ: Jordan Anderson (E), 41-7.
GIRLS
100: Tia Hill (E), 12.84; 200: Tia Hill (E), 26.04; 400: Lily Tyrrell (S), 58.86; 800: Ketra Peop (S), 2:25.21; 1,600: Uhuru Hashimoto (E), 5:24.28; 3,200: Anna Swedin (S), 11:57.22; 100H: Eliza Buttars (P), 17.80; 300H: Hali VerMulm (P), 50.28; 4x100 relay: Ellensburg, 50.97; 4x200 relay: Ellensburg, 1:52.55; 4x400 relay: Selah, 4:07.88; Shot: Avery Fisk (E), 34-10 1/4; Discus: Avery Fisk (E), 101-10; Jav: Madison Arlt (E), 101-11; HJ: Halle Hull (S), 4-10; PV: Kayler Clark (S), 9-0; LJ: Morgan Nass (E), 16-5 1/2; TJ: Morgan Nass (E), 32-11 1/2.
SCAC MEET: River View’s Abel Khatthavong won three individual events, and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team at an SCAC meet in Mattawa.
Khatthavong run to victories in the 100 (12.38), 200 (25.87), and soared 17-8 to win the long jump.
The Wahluke boys and girls dominated the meet. The Warrior boys won eight events, while girls took titles in seven, including Alma Velasco in the 800 (2:52.99) and the 1,600 (6:25.58), and Wendy Castro in the 3,200 (17:00).
River View’s Morgan Munson won the javelin with a personal best 128-3. She also won the 200 (29.57), and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
At Wahluke (Mattawa)
BOYS
Teams Scores: Wahluke 86, River View 46; Wahluke 97, Columbia-Burbank 31; River View 74, Columbia-Burbank 39. 100: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 12:38; 200: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 25.87; 400: Tanu Buck (W), 57.46; 800: Tanu Buck (W), 2:22.46; 1,600: Ezequiel Rodriguez (W), 5:39.43; 3,200: Hector Cruz (W), 15:49.0; 110H: Maricio Mendoza (RV), 19:10; 300H: Maricio Mendoza (RV), 47.34; 4x100 relay: River View (Abel Khatthavong, Andy Herrera, Carlos Garcia, Gabe Padilla), 47.37; 4x400 relay: Wahluke, 3:58.0; Shot: Ethan Romm (B), 40-7 3/4; Discus: Juan Morales (W), 92-8; Jav: Alex Zuniga (R), 113-1; HJ: Tony Avalos (W), 5-8; PV: Alec Yorgesen (W), 6-0; LJ: Abel Khatthavong (RV), 17-8; TJ: Nathan Buck (W), 37-0 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wahluke 79, River View 66; Wahluke 97, Columbia-Burbank 46; River View 70, Columbia-Burbank 41. 100: Danielle Gore (RV), 14.10; 200: Morgan Munson (RV), 29.57; 400: Lilian Lott (B), 1:06.41; 800: Alma Velasco (W), 2:52.99; 1,600: Alma Velasco (W), 6:25.58; 3,200: Wendy Castro (W), 17:00.0; 100H: Teresa Rojas (RV), 17.93; 300H: Brisa Mendoza (W), 52.29; 4x100 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 53.03; 4x200 relay: River View (Aaliyah Anderson, Danielle Gore, Morgan Munson, Teresa Rojas), 1:53.25; 4x400 relay: River View (Abi Stidham, Liliana Orozco, Alina Tyutyunnik, Kamaile Boogaard), 5:08.0; Shot: Courtney Wilkinson (B), 26-7 3/4; Discus: Mirna Gallaga (W), 87-4; Jav: Morgan Munson (RV), 128-3; HJ: Abby Yorgesen (W), 4-8; PV: Zayra Hernandez (W) 8-0; LJ: Aaliyah Anderson (RV), 14-7; TJ: Liliana Orozco (RV), 28-6.
Soccer
EPHRATA 2, OTHELLO 1 (OT): The Tigers (2-3 conference) scored an equalizer a minute into second-half stoppage time, then netted the winner in the second minute of extra time to pick up the road CWAC victory.
Reese Jones scored on an assist from Juan Tapia in the 41st to open the scoring for Othello (2-3 conference).
Names of the Ephrata goal scorers were not provided.
Scoring: E, not reported. O, Reese Jones G; Juan Tapia A. Shots: E 13, O 10 Saves: E, Andres Mendoza 7. O, Jose Gomez 11.
CONNELL 3, WARDEN 2: Eric Enriquez, Fernando Ramos and Luis Ramos scored for the host Eagles to lift them to a win in an offensive tour de force between SCAC East powers.
Gilbert Rangel and Jonathan Jaime had goals for Warden, which was able to hang around thanks to Mieky Madrigales’ 10 saves.
Scoring: W, Gilbert Rangel G; Jonathan Jaime G. C, Eric Enriquez G; Fernando Ramos G; Luis Ramos G. Shots: W 7, C 15. Saves: W, Mikey Madrigales 10. C, Saul Vargas 7.
Tennis
Walla Walla at Hanford
Boys: Hanford 5-2. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Colton Norsworthy, 6-4, 6-4; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Ryan Chapin, 6-4, 6-4; Nick Torres (H) d. Campbell Schulke, 6-7 (6), 6-4, DNF; Parker Pontardo (WW) d. Alex Ovchinnikov, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Patrick Monahan-William Chiang (H) d. Mark Bogley-Paul Wallace, 6-1, 6-0; Rheis Hair-Seamus Duffy (WW) d. Evan DeSteese-Minsu Kim, 6-3, 6-3; Victor Kuan-Farhaan Chaugle (H) d. Andrew Reyse-Chris Davin, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls: Hanford 4-3. Singles: Celeste Pe (H) d. Kyndal Locati, 6-4, 6-4; Anna Jarman (H) d. Tori Matlock, 6-2, 6-0; Erin Chapin (WW) d. Olivia Gillett, 6-2, 6-2; Christina Zaugg (WW) d. Kathryn Yang, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. MaryRose Russo-Sydney Tacheny, 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Svendsen-Sydney Carrara (WW) d. Molly Fleming-Nancy Shoup, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Brooke Royce-Lulu Farnum, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; .
Pasco at Southridge
Girls: Southridge 5-2. Singles: Grace Hamaker-Teals (S) d. Eden Snider, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8; Alani Safford (S) d. Camri Iverson, 6-4, 6-3; Kaitlyn Hancock (S) d. Angelica Guzman, 7-6, 4-6, 10-5; Kendra Smith (P) d. Sydney Tran, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. Doubles: Anna Dickin-Reagan Brown (S) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Ruby Aguilar-Maritza Villegas (P) d. Taylor Yount-Savannah Brown, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Megan Hancock-Kaylee Gale (S) d. Christina Luu-Elisa Doni, 6-0, 6-1.
Chiawana at Kennewick
Boys: Chiawana 4-3. Singles: Nathan Webster (K) d. Evan Naef, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Robbie Fiocchi (K) d. Cai Nyby, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; Mica Olin (C) d. Hunter Schwartz, 6-3, 6-0; Matt Bradley (C) d. Hector Rodriguez, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles: Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson (C) d. Casey Berry-Garrison Donovan, 6-0, 6-1; George Guerro-Matthew Lin (K) d. Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Josh Fowles-Nathaniel Linn (C) d. Elias Zaragoda-Cayden Redman, 7-5, 6-4.
Girls: Chiawana 6-1. Singles: April Buckingham (K) d. Genna MacFarlan, 6-1, 6-1; Samantha Garcia (C) d. Alexa Schultheiss, 6-3, 6-3; Jynell Vorabouth (C) d. Emily Christensen, 6-1, 6-3, Camdyn Gray (C) d. Meredeth Martin, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles: McKailee Beck-Olivia Childs (C) d. Denisse Jimenez-Yenifer Ruelas, 6-1, 6-1; Lynna Trong-Kaela Nichols (C) d. Brynn Price-Edith Pulido, 6-0, 6-0; Allison Gadd-Hailie Herron (C) d. Ava Rahavi-Paw Eh Wah, 6-2, 6-1.
Richland at Kamiakin
Boys: Richland 7-0. Singles: Nathan Lipton (R) d. Tan Nyugen, 6-1, 6-3; Jake Bullock (R) d. Bryce Ford, 6-0, 6-2; Jack Cook (R) d. Wesley Chen, 6-2, 6-2; Erik Obermeyer (R) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Ryan Wagar-Gray Evans (R) d. Robert Miller-Trevyn Vrieling, 6-0, 6-2; Ein Taylor-Jace harrison (R) d. Taylor Forbes-Andrew Smith, 6-3, 6-0; Dan Avila-Ryan Piper (R) d. Elias Cady-Darren Thompson, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls: Kamiakin 4-3. Singles: Quinci Fisher (R) d. Kara Newcomb, 6-3, 6-1; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Chelsea Li, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Nina Horn (R) d. Lisa Chung, 6-4, 6-4; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Devin Shelby, 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Alyssa Praga-Kamry Breard (R0 d. Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Brilee Hamm-Alana Cho, 6-1, 7-5; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Alli Mendoza-Bradyn Nelson, 6-3, 7-5.
Columbia-Burbank at Kiona-Benton
Girls: Kiona-Benton 3-1. Singles: Jordan Pratt (K) d. Haley Ryckman, 6-0, 6-3; Danny Ocampo (K) d. Maria Barajas, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Burbank d. Payten Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford, 6-1, 6-3; Vanessa perez-Ambra Cavallett0 (K) won by forfeit.
Boys: Kiona-Benton 3-0. Singles: Ethin Chapin (K) won by forfeit. Doubles: Justin Rapp-Linden Kastl (K) d. Jermaine Brotjie-Luis Mendez, 6-2, 6-1; Brandon Scevers-Vitaly Rizin (K) won by forfeit.
WEDNESDAY
Track and field
With many of the area’s top athletes opting to take the day off to prepare for Saturday’s Pasco Invite, it left the door wide open for others to shine on an albeit rainy day Wednesday at Fran Rish Stadium.
Richland’s Braden Powell swept the 100 and 200 meters, while teammate Nathan Schrecengost had a personal best in the triple jump at 42-101/2.
Walla Walla won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and got an 800-meter win from Henry Farnum (2:06.61).
On the girls side, Richland’s Karsyn Suhadolnik won the 400 (1:03.14) and the long jump (15-41/4).
At Richland
BOYS
100: Braden Powell (R), 11.91; 200: Braden Powell (R), 23.48; 400: Cody Kjarmo (R), 54.05; 800: Henry Farnum (WW), 2:06.61; 1,600: Moses Lurbur (Wen), 4:40.36; 3,200: Benjamin Clifton (East), 10:51.74; 110H: Tyler Fishback (R), 16.4; 300H: Kobe Chapman (R), 42.33; 4x100 relay: Walla Walla (Simon Derby, Bryant Romero-Herrera, Christopher Konen, Dalton Thompson), 46.22; 4x400 relay: Walla Walla (Mason Burnham, Jake Liening, James Moore, Blaz Rietz), 3:53.25; Shot: Parker McCary (R), 44-2; Discus: Ryan Kelley (Wen), 118-6; Jav: Jax Lee (R), 157-3; HJ: Jackson Olsen (R), 5-10; PV: William Harshaw-McDonald (R) 12-6; LJ: Jakson Leeds (Wen), 19-6; TJ: Nathan Schrecengost (R), 42-101/2.
GIRLS
100: Ellen Ferrell (Wen), 13.28; 200: Devyn Dittmer (R), 28.17; 400: Karsyn Suhadolnik (R), 1:03.14; 800: Makena Rietz (WW), 2:31.45; 1,600: Leila Fischer (Wen), 6:11.49; 3,200: Elizabeth Moore (WW), 12:37.20; 100H: Allicia Chalmers (R), 16.28; 300H: Claira Kelso (Wen), 48.88; 4x100 relay: Wenatchee, 51.31; 4x200 relay: Richland (Gabby March, Gabrielle Fillmore, Graceanna Littke, Sydney Jenkins), 2:01.10; 4x400 relay: Wenatchee, 4:27.93; Shot: Isabelle Dressel (W), 39-91/2; Discus: Olivia Lancaster (Wen), 89-8; Jav: Demary Sugg (Wen), 102-6; HJ: Emily DuFour (East), 5-2; PV: Kathleen Dodge (Wen), 10-6; LJ: Karsyn Suhadolnik (R), 15-41/4; TJ: Ellen Ferrell (Wen), 33-4.
GOLF
PALOUSE RIDGE INVITE: Richland’s Macy Robertson shot a 1-over 73 Wednesday at Pullman’s Palouse Ridge to tie for medalist honors, but it was the Kamiakin Braves that took home the team title.
Alexa Clark fired a 78 to lead the Braves, who also got solid performances from Grace Wilbur (85), Ashley Fulmer (88) and Torey Getz (98).
Southridge’s Samantha Hui finished one stroke behind the leaders with a 74 to finish alone in third. Southridge and Richland tied for fifth in the team totals.
At Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Par 72
Team scores (Top 3 and locals): 1. Kamiakin 351; 2. Lake City 359; 3. Mt. Spokane 361; 5. Southridge, Richland 390.
Medalists: 1. Kenedee Peters* (Ephrata), Macy Robertson (Rich) 73; 3. Samantha Hui (SR) 74.
*Won scorecard playoff
Kamiakin: Alexa Clark 78; Grace Wilbur 85; Ashley Fullmer 88; Torey Getz 98.
Southridge: Hui 74; Amanda Brunson 89; Madison Westmoreland 104; Sydney Downing 123.
Richland: Robertson 73; Breanna Watts 90; Hannah Oldson 103; Libby Bowles 124.
Walla Walla: Brooke Cramer 91; Michaela Morris 92; Madison Darnold 103.
Prosser: Grace Park 130; Sam Flores 146.
Comments