Mid-Columbia roundup: Hermiston baseball comes back for wild win over Kennewick

BASEBALL
HERMISTON 12, KENNEWICK 11: Starting pitcher Mason Machart did well to slow the Bulldog bats out of the gates, giving up a run on two hits in 3+ innings for the host Lions, but Hermiston rallied the bats late and pushed across enough runs to come up with a come-from-behind winner in nonconference play.
A two-out, two-run single by Cooper Shelby put Kennewick (4-4, 0-2) up 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but Hermison stormed back with eight runs in the next frame. Kennewick answered with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim a 10-9 advantage.
With one out in the top of the seventh, Wyatt Nolan doubled home a run to tie it for Hermiston at 10-all, Lucas Tolan walked, Slade Gritz drove in Nolan on a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead run, and Kaden Caldwell got another knock for the two-out insurance run that proved to be vital.
Kennewick loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but was only able to push across one score.
Hermiston
000
180
3
—
12
8
1
Kennewick
012
430
1
—
11
13
3
Highlights: H, Joel Mendez 3x5, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Slade Gritz 2b, 2R, 2RBI; Lucas Tolan 2IP-3H-1R-4K-1BB. K, Trent Sellers 2b, BB, 2R, 2RBI, SB, SF; Tim Gee 2x2, 2b, BB, 2R, RBI; Cooper Shelby 2x3, BB, 2RBI, R; Kyle Benton 2x3, BB, 2RBI, R, SF; Mason Machart 3IP-2H-1R-2K-0BB.
GOLF
CANYON LAKES INVITATIONAL: Carl Underwood fired a 1-under 71 to claim medalist honors and lead Richland to the team title at Canyon Lakes Golf Course.
Fellow Bombers Braydon Hogg and Shane Amidan tied for second, each shooting an 85.
Kamiakin took second in the team standings, with McGwire Hanson, Parker Morgan and Tommy Beason finishing in a seven-way tie for fourth at 86.
At Canyon Lakes Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Richland 329; 2. Kamiakin 346; 3. Southridge 351; 4. Mt. Spokane 359; 5. Walla Walla 386; 6. Pasco 421.
Top individuals: 1. Carl Underwood (R) 71; T2. Braydon Hogg (R), Shane Amidan (R) 85; T4. Riley White (SR), Alex Johanson (WW), Landon Spencer (MS), Gunnar Knutson (MS), McGwire Hanson (Ka), Parker Morgan (Ka), Tommy Beason (Ka) 86.
