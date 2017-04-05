Mid-Columbia roundup: Pasco soccer tops defending state champ Wenatchee

Oscar Cortez set up a goal for Jesus Meraz Rodriguez, and that was all the Pasco High School soccer team needed for a 1-0 win Wednesday over visiting Wenatchee, the defending Class 4A state champion.
Pasco goalie Frank Moreno didn’t have to make a save in goal as the Bulldogs out-shot the Panthers 12-4.
Pasco — which moved to 6-3 on the season (4-3 in conference) — continues Mid-Columbia Conference play at 4 p.m. Friday when it goes on the road to face Kamiakin. The Bulldogs fell to the Braves 1-0 in their season opener March 14.
Scoring: P, Jesus Meraz Rodriguez G; Oscar Cortez A. Shots: W 4, P 12. Saves: W, Ivan Vargas 3. P, Frank Moreno 0.
BASEBALL
SELAH 12, HANFORD 5: Falcons pitchers issued 13 walks, which allowed the host Vikings to score their 12 runs on just five hits in the nonleague win.
Carston Manderback led Hanford at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Hanford
002
003
0
—
5
6
4
Selah
303
312
x
—
12
5
6
Highlights: H, Carston Manderbach 2x4, 2b, R. S, Dac Archer 2b, BB, 2R, RBI; Waylon Pettijohn 3BB, 2R, 2RBI; Carson Vick 2b, 4RBI, R, SF; Carter Chapman 3BB, 2R, RBI, SF; Cort Dietrich 3BB, 3R
Comments