Mid-Columbia roundup: Prosser splits with Wapato in CWAC baseball DH

BASEBALL
WAPATO 12-1, PROSSER 8-9: Benito Bravo fired a complete-game one-hitter for the visiting Mustangs in the second of the CWAC doubleheader to help Prosser salvage a split.
Luke and Tate Moritzski combined to go 4-for-6 in the first game for Prosser, and Moses Yanez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the second game.
Prosser
000
300
5
—
8
6
8
Wapato
013
335
x
—
12
11
0
Highlights: P, Luke Moritzski 2x3, 2b, 2RBI, R; Tate Moritzski 2x3, HBP. W, Robert Denunzio 3x4, 3R, 2RBI; Dylen Gasseling 3x3, 3RBI, R.
Prosser
004
230
0
—
9
14
0
Wapato
010
000
0
—
1
1
5
Highlights: P, Benito Bravo 7IP-1H-1R-0ER-15K-0BB; Moses Yanez 2x3, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI, SB; Sam Gurrola 3x3, 2b, HBP, 2R, RBI; Lucas Morris 3x4, R.
TRI-CITIES PREP 13-13, LYLE-WISHRAM 2-2: The visiting Jaguars posted the exact same box score totals (13 runs, 13 hits and one error) in both halves of their doubleheader sweep in EWAC play.
Leadoff hitter Chase Wilson went 5-for-6 on the day and scored five times for TCP (7-0, 6-0). Trent Mercado pitched a complete game in the first contest, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 14 Cougars.
Tri-Cities Prep
304
030
3
—
13
13
1
Lyle-Wishram
200
000
0
—
2
4
4
Highlights: TCP, Trent Mercado 7IP-4H-2R-1ER-14K-0BB, 2x4, 3R; Chase Wilson 3x3, 3b, BB, 3R, RBI; Jared Hartwig 2x5, 3RBI, R; Logan Mercado 2x5, 3b, 2RBI, R.
Tri-Cities Prep
143
32
—
13
13
1
Lyle-Wishram
100
10
—
2
2
2
Highlights: TCP, Wilson 2x3, 2b, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Carter Ritala 2x3, 3RBI, R, 1IP-0H-0R-3K-0BB; L.Mercado 2x4, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Sam Harlow 3x4, 2 2b, 2RBI, R;
SOFTBALL
OTHELLO 15-11, WAPATO 0-0: Mariah DeLeon smacked two home runs, including a grand slam, in the first game, Paulina Nunez through a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the second, and the visiting Huskies stormed past the Wolves in a CWAC doubleheader sweep.
DeLeon and Janissa Garza led Othello for the day picking up five hits each. Cayleen Garza and Ebony Guzman also hit home runs.
Othello
411
63
—
15
14
0
Wapato
000
00
—
0
2
4
Highlights: O, Mariah DeLeon 3x4, 2HR; Janissa Garza 2x4; Cayleen Garza 2x4, HR; Malayah Sauceda 2x3; Riley Heist 2x3; Audisey Sauceda 5IP-2H-0-R, 2b.
Othello
400
000
7
—
11
14
2
Wapato
000
000
0
—
0
0
2
Highlights: O, Paulina Nunerz 7IP-0H-0R-8K; J.Garza 3x4; Niki Velazquez 2x4; DeLeon 2x4, 2b; C.Garza 2x4; Ebony Guzman HR.
TRI-CITIES PREP 15-14, LYLE-WISHRAM 0-3: Valerie Nuñez went 4-for-6 on the day, scoring five runs, and dealt a two-hit shutout in the first game to lead the visiting Jaguars to an EWAC doubleheader sweep.
Sammi Thornton took the rock for TCP in the second game and gave up three runs on five hits in another five-inning affair.
Tri-Cities Prep
331
08
—
15
9
0
Lyle-Wishram
000
00
—
0
2
3
Highlights: TCP, Maddie Brandner 3x3, 2b, 2BB, 4R, 3RBI; Valerie Nuñez 5IP-2H-0R-7K-2BB, 2x3, 2b, 3b, BB, 2R, 2RBI.
Tri-Cities Prep
0(12)1
01
—
14
5
1
Lyle-Wishram
300
00
—
3
5
3
Highlights: TCP, Nuñez 2x3, 3b, BB, 3R, RBI, SB; Naomi Perez 2x3, 5RBI, R; Sammi Thornton 5IP-5H-3R-3K-1BB.
SOCCER
OTHELLO 2, EAST VALLEY 1 (SO): Juan Tapia scored a penalty kick in the 30th minute of regulation, then knocked in the first of the shootout to lead the host Huskies to a narrow CWAC win.
Jose Gomez made seven saves during regulation and two in the shootout for Othello (6-1, 1-1). Luis Gomez, Chris Alfaro and Sergio Mondragon converted the rest of the Huskies’ PK’s.
Scoring: EV, Paul Cuevas G. O, Juan Tapia G. Shots: EV 10, O 11. Saves: EV, Chris Kirby 5. O, Jose Gomez 7.
CHELAN 2, ROYAL 1: Michael Rojas scored a free kick in the 58th minute to pull the host Knights within one, but the Mountain Goats hunkered down on defense to preserve the friendly win.
Erik Caldenas scored the game’s opening goal for Chelan in the seventh, then made it 2-0 in the 49th.
Royal is off for spring break, and will return with an April 11 matchup with SCAC East-leading Connell at home.
Scoring: C, Erik Caldenas 2G. R, Michael Rojas G. Shots: C 7, R 10. Saves: C, Ben Banuelos 6. R, CJ Quintero 3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
COLUMBIA BASIN 11, WALLA WALLA 8: The host Hawks trailed 8-7 going into the bottom of the seventh — which turned out to be the final inning — but a two-run double by Isaiah hatch made it 10-8, who then scored on an RBI single by Taylor Roundy to give CBC the win.
WWCC
302
010
2
—
8
9
2
CBC
100
204
4
—
11
11
2
Highlights: WW, Quentin Lafontaine 2x3, 2b, 3R, 2RBI; Hayden McCarney 2x3, 2RBI, R; Josh Kutzke 3x4, 2b, 3b, 2RBI. CBC, Isaiah Hatch BB, 2b, 2R, 3RBI; Taylor Roundy 2x4, 2b, BB, 3RBI, R; Evan Sather 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI; Zeb Chamberlain 2x3, 2R, RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BIG BEND 3-8, COLUMBIA BASIN 0-13: The visiting Hawks rattled the bats late in the second game, after getting shut out in the first, to salvage a doubleheader split in NWAC play.
Individual stats for the games were not available.
CBC
000
000
000
—
0
4
0
Big Bend
010
101
000
—
3
11
0
CBC
001
113
7
—
13
20
1
Big Bend
110
001
5
—
8
9
0
