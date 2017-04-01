Richland girls win team title at Don Holder Relays

The Richland girls won four events en route to picking up the team title at the Don Holder Relays on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
The Bombers compiled 105 points, far and away better than second-place Kent Meridian (76).
Richland’s Bailee Carr led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 400 with a time of 1:02.34, and also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:16.06), which was nearly 7 seconds better than the next team.
Maddie Mauia won the shot put (37-1 1/2), and McCall Redden cleared 5 feet to win the high jump, and was second in the javelin with a personal best of 109-3 1/3.
The Richland boys finished second in the team standings with 75 points, just behind winner Eisenhower (88 points).
Tyler Fishback won the javelin for the Bombers with a toss of 156-6, while Griffin Reichmuth won the pole vault at 13 feet.
Brigham Whitby was second in the shot put (49-1 1/4) and the discus (135-4), while Caleb Chapman was second in the javelin (151-4)
At Zaepfel Stadium, Yakima
BOYS
Team scores: Eisenhower 88, Richland 75, Nathan Hale 55, Selah 50, Ellensburg 47, Cedarcrest 40, Zillah 39, Toppenish 31, Davis 27, LaSalle 16, Kent Meridian 8, White Swan 6, East Valley-Yakima 6, Goldendale 4, Wapato 2, Granger 1, Pullman 1. 100: Garrett Cheney (Ell), 11.30; 400: Mark Daniels (NH), 50.41; 1,600: Brigham Cardon (Sel), 4:26.42; 3,200: Daniel Callahan (Sel), 10:10.60; 2K Steeplechase: Ronan Price (Eis), 6:07.03; 300H: Gunnar Schultz (Cedar), 41.76; 4x100 relay: Ellensburg, 44.08; Distance medley relay: Toppenish, 11:26.92; 4x400 relay: Nathan Hale, 3:34.66; Shot: Brian Greene (Eis), 53-2 1/2; Discus: Brian Greene (Eis), 152-9; Jav: Tyler Fishback (Rich), 156-6; HJ: Ryan Slack (Zil), 6-0; PV: Griffin Reichmuth (Rich), 13-0; LJ: Patterson Bohannon (LaS), 20-11; TJ: Ryan Slack (Zil), 41-11 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 105, Kent Meridian 76, Ellensburg 50, Eisenhower 36, Cedarcrest 34, Selah 31, Nathan Hale 22, Goldendale 21, Zillah 20, Naches Valley 19, LaSalle 17, East Valley-Yakima 14, Wapato 12, Davis 10, Pullman 10, Toppenish 9, Sultan 4, Granger 3, Juneau Douglas 2, Riverside Christian 1. 100: Tia Hill (Ell), 12.72; 400: Bailee Carr (Rich), 1:02.34; 1,600: Lexi Kyro (NH), 5:13.91; 3,200: Erica Simison (Eis), 11:27.56; 2K Steeplechase: Elyria Kabasenche (Pull), 7:25.56; 300H: Tia Hill (Ell), 47.74; 4x100 relay: Kent Meridian, 50.06; Distance medley relay: Eisenhower, 13:13.61; 4x400 relay: Richland (Breezy Horne, Katarina Heck, Logan Jackson, Bailee Carr), 4:16.06; Shot: Maddie Mauia (Rich), 37-1 1/2; Discus: Ashley Lee (KM), 106-1 1/2; Jav: Judy Amaral (Cedar), 114-11 1/2; HJ: McCall Redden (Rich), 5-0; PV: Hannah Dodson (NH), 10-0; LJ: JojeAnn Rabanal (EV), 17-0 1/2; TJ: Summer Welch (NV), 36-11 1/4.
Annie Fowler: 509-582-1574, @TCHIceQueen
Comments