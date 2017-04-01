Joe Gauthier leads Hanford to Clay Lewis Invite title

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:26 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

0:45 Regional union sheet metal apprentice skills contest held in Pasco

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night