Mid-Columbia Roundup, March 29: Correa’s three track wins spur Kennewick to victory

Johan Correa won the 800, 1,600 and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team as the Kennewick boys beat Chiawana and Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference track action Wednesday at Kennewick High School.
Correa, a sophomore, won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 2.69 seconds, then clocked a 4:38.06 in the 1,600, beating Pasco’s Ismael Castaneda by nearly 8 seconds.
Correa ran the third leg on the 4x400 relay team (3:34.30), which is ranked second in state at the 3A level. Other relay members are Wyatt Fiander, Cedric Riel and Austin Albertin.
Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis won the javelin (159-9), while Chiawana’s Dominic Lee dominated the field with a leap of 44-10 1/2 in the triple jump.
Kennewick freshman Geraldin Correa-Cambino also won three events — 400 (1:02.54), 800 (2:42.83) and the 4x400 relay (4:33.56). She also was second in the 200 behind Jaidyn Alexander of Pasco, who also won the 100 (13.17) and was on the winning 4x100 relay team (54.81).
Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor won the high jump (5-0) as the Lions girls team also swept the competition.
At Kennewick
BOYS
Team scores: Kennewick 109, Pasco 36; Chiawana 96, Pasco 49; Kennewick 80, Chiawana 65. 100: Germain Barnes (C), 11.70; 200: Gabriel Schilz (C), 23.45; 400: Theodore Hunter III (C), 53.87; 800: Johan Correa (K), 2:02.69; 1,600: Johan Correa (K), 4:38.06; 3,200: Ismael Castaneda (P), 10:37.50; 110H: Germain Barnes (C), 15.57; 300H: Germain Barnes (C), 41.23; 4x100 relay: Kennewick (Issa Musa, Ronny Loomis, Austin Albertin, Keyshawn Owens), 44.49; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (Wyatt Fiander, Cedric Riel, Johan Correa, Austin Albertin), 3:34.20; Shot: Davion Pruitt (P), 43-0; Discus: Kolei O’Reilly (C) 135-2; Jav: Ronny Loomis (K), 159-9; HJ: Mike Soma (C) 5-10; PV: Kyle Bradley (P), 13-0; LJ: Emmanuel Kuku (K), 20-4; TJ: Dominic Lee (C), 44-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Kennewick 100, Pasco 46; Chiawana 97, Pasco 39; Kennewick 82, Chiawana 68. 100: Jaidyn Alexander (P), 13.17; 200: Jaidyn Alexander (P), 27.88; 400: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (K), 1:02.54; 800: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (K), 2:42.83; 1,600: Hailey Bullis (C), 5:59.69; 3,200: Alexa Neff (C), 13:00.05; 100H: Palmer Flippo (C), 17.48; 300H: Palmer Flippo (C), 51.26; 4x100 relay: Pasco (Jaidyn Alexander, Andrea Flores, Julissa Perez, Daisy Arroyo), 54.81; 4x200 relay: Chiawana (Ruthie Edrington, Palmer Flippo, Sadie Search, Morgan Shines), 1:51.94; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (Essence Estrada, Maya Thornton, Stephany Lamas, Geraldin Correa-Cambino), 4:33.56; Shot: Kidera Miller (K), 32-4; Discus: Aitiana Nava (K), 87-8; Jav: Kaya Search (C), 102-7; HJ: Monica Kaylor (K), 5-0; PV: Caitlyn Carter (K), 7-6; LJ: Daisy Arroyo (P), 14-7; TJ: Sadie Search (C), 31-1 1/2.
RICHLAND, SOUTHRIDGE AT HANFORD: Hanford’s Joe Gauthier won the 100, 200 and ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team as the Falcons split their MCC meets with Richland and Southridge.
The Richland boys beat Hanford and Southridge, sweeping the pole vault, long and triple jumps, shot put and discus.
Hanford’s Vincent Walsh won the javelin with a toss of 163-4, just edging Richland’s Tyler Fishback (162-7).
On the girls side, Richland swept the competition, while Hanford beat Southridge.
Bombers long distance runner Katie Andrus won the 1,600 (5:36.34) and the 3,200 (12:29.50), while teammate Katarina Heck won the 100, and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
At Hanford
BOYS
Team scores: Richland 100.5, Southridge 34.5; Hanford 95.5, Southridge 51.5; Richland 93, Hanford 52. 100: Joe Gauthier (H), 10.96; 200: Joe Gauthier (H, 22.54); 400: Tyler Kurtz (R), 51.83; 800: Antonio Garcilazo (S), 2:03.79; 1,600: Anthony Stone (R), 4:32.55; 3,200: Riley Moore (R), 9:46.71; 110H: Ethan Ellsworth (S), 15.59; 300H: Tyler Slade (R), 42.82; 4x100 relay: Hanford (Mateo Valadez, Beau Franklin, Alex Izquierdo, Joe Gauthier), 44.24; 4x400 relay: Southridge (Robert McLeod, Ethan Ellsworth, Wade Yocum, Antonio Carcilazo), 3:39.0; Shot: Brigham Whitby (R), 48-3; Discus: Ethan Moody (R), 127-11; Jav: Vincent Walsh (H), 163-4; HJ: Jackson Olsen (R), 6-2; PV: William Harshaw-McDonald (R), 12-6; LJ: Caleb Hirsch (R), 21-2 1/2; TJ: Caleb Lara (R), 41-5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 121, Southridge 29; Hanford 106, Southridge 24; Richland 85, Hanford 65. 100: Katarina Heck (R), 13.09; 200: Lele Williams (H) 27.21; 400: Amanda Fraga (H), 1:03.11; 800: Brooke Hansen (S), 2:24.45; 1,600: Katie Andrus (R), 5:36.34; 3,200: Katie Andrus (R), 12:29.50; 100H: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (H), 14.89; 300H: Lele Williams (H), 47.55; 4x100 relay: Richland (Devyn Dittmer, Breezy Horne, Logan Jackson, Katarina Heck), 51.17; 4x200 relay: Richland (Allicia Chalmers, Logan Jackson, Devyn Dittmer, Eleanor Morgan), 1:53.08; 4x400 relay: Richland (Bailee Carr, Breezy Horne, Katarina Heck, Karsyn Suhadolnik), 4:16.93; Shot: Kara Shibley (H), 38-7; Discus: Maddie Mauia (R), 107-0; Jav: Maelyn George (R), 115-0; HJ: McCall Redden (R), 4-10; PV: Reegan Moll (S), 9-6; LJ: Karsyn Suhadolnik 9R), 16-8 1.2; TJ: McCall Redden (R), 33-2 1/4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TREASURE VALLEY 2-9, COLUMBIA BASIN 1-3: A couple nice pitching performances for the host Chuckars kept the Hawks’ bats from heating up as CBC was swept in an NWAC doubleheader.
The scoring came early in the first game as TVCC starter Tyler Laird gave up the CBC’s only run in the top of the second, then was dominant for the rest of his seven innings on the hill. Hunter French pitched all eight innings for the Hawks and gave up both of TVCC’s runs in the third.
Treasure Valley scored four runs in the third inning of the second game to take a 4-1 lead and never trailed from there. Tanner Cantwell drove in two runs and scored twice, and Ty Hueckman scattered five hits and a walk over six innings of one-run ball to get the win for the Chuckars.
Highlights: CBC, Hunter French 8IP-6H-2R-6K-1BB; Griffey Halle 2x4. TV, Tyler Laird 7IP-5H-1R-4K-2BB; Cole Jones 2x4, 3b.
Highlights: CBC, Tanner Roundy 2x4; Ryan Sanders 1x2, 2BB. TV, Jones 2x4, 2R; Tyler Roper 3x5, R, RBI; Tanner Cantwell 2x5, 2R, 2RBI; Ty Hueckman 6IP-5H-1R-3K-1BB.
TENNIS
East Valley at Othello
Girls: East Valley 3-2. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Allison Manion 6-6(5-7), 6-4, 7-5; Katie Willet (EV) d. Macy Hampton 6-3, 1-6. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Olivia Daughs-Bayleigh Hams 7-5, 6-4; Molly Wellner-Rebecca Faulker (EV) d. Daishawn Roylance-Janae Freeman 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(8-6); Kaitlyn Obara-Hailee Huffet (EV) d. Crystal Torres-Jenny Walker 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(10-8).
Boys: East Valley 3-2. Singles: Michael Manion (EV) d. Levi Garza 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Borello (EV) d. Asai Villarreal 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Doubles: Jask Kinda-Aidan Fallstorm (EV) d. Collin Freeman-Kyler Villarreal 6-2, 6-4; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Matt Gifford-Jimmy Scherschligt 7-5, 6-3; Sterling Roylance-Palani Barragan (O) d. Hunter Leslie-Alex Nagle 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
