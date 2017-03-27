Prep roundup: Richland boys golf places fourth in Spokane

Carl Underwood shot a 4-over 75 to lead the Richland boys to a fourth-place finish Monday in the Jim Shriver Cup at Manito Golf and Country Club in Spokane.
Underwood’s score was tied for fifth. Teammate Braydon Hogg shot 77 to tie for ninth.
Gonzaga Prep won the team title by 22 strokes over Central Valley as Spokane schools took the top three spots. Prep’s Nate Plaster dominated with a 66, and teammate Will Reeves shot 71 to finish second.
Jim Shriver Cup
At Manito GCC — par 71
Team scores: 1, Gonzaga Prep 296; 2, Central Valley 318; 3, Mead 319; 4, Richland 326.
Medalist: Nate Plaster (GP) 66; Will Reeves (GP) 71: Mitchell Weipert (SP) 72.
RICHLAND: 5-t, Carl Underwood 75; 9-t, Braydon Hogg 77; Shane Amidan 85; Cameron Bates 89; Turner Clayton 90.
Tennis
Kennewick at Chiawana
Boys: Chiawana 5, Kennewick 2. Singles: Nathan Webster (K) d. Evan Naef 7-5, 7-6 (2); Robbie Fiocchi (K) d. Cai Nyby 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Mica Olin (C) d. Hunter Schwartz 6-2, 6-2 ;Brandon Phillips (C) d. Casey Berry 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson (C) d. Garrison Donovan-George Guerra 6-3, 6-0; Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin (C) d. Matt Lin-Red Robles 7-5, 6-2; Josh Fowles-Matt Bradley (C) d. Elias Zaragoda-Cayden Redman 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.
