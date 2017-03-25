Track and field: Hanford boys first, girls second at Ram Relays

Hanford’s Nyenuchi Okemgbo won two individual events, and ran on two winning relay teams to help the Falcons to second place Saturday at the Ram Relays in Yakima.
The Hanford girls rolled up 88 points, just behind winner Mt. Spokane with 94. Walla Walla was third with 65.5 and Kamiakin fourth with 58.
The Hanford boys, who won just one event —the 4x100 relay — took the team title with 86 points, followed by Kamiakin (76) and Walla Walla (74).
Okemgbo won the 300 hurdles (47.51 seconds) and the long jump (16 feet, 5 inches), then ran legs on the 100 shuttle hurdles and the 4x400 relay (4:18.90), which was 3 seconds faster than second-place Mt. Spokane.
Hanford’s Kara Shibley won the shot put (37-10), while Walla Walla’s Hally Ruff won the pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Kamiakin’s Jonah Franco led a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,200, winning in a time of 9:40.15, while teammate Wyatt Musser was second in the shot put (45-6) and the discus (150-0).
Walla Walla got wins from Mitchell Jacobson in the high jump (6-8) and Jared McAlvey in the 300 hurdles (40.96), while Chiawana’s Dominic Lee won the triple jump with a leap of 44-1 1/2.
At West Valley (Yakima)
BOYS
Teams scores: Hanford 86, Kamiakin 76, Walla Walla 74, Mt. Spokane 71, Pullman 50.5, Southridge 50, West Valley 44.5, Chiawana 34, Mt. Si 27, Monroe 19, Pasco 10.5. 100 split relay: Kamiakin, Colten Chelin 10.66, Parker Morgan 10.88, Salvador Gonzalez 11.18, Benson Smith 11.90; 1,600: Joe Waskom (Mt. Si), 4.28.88; 3,200: Jonah Franco (Kam), 9:40.15; 110 shuttle hurdles: Southridge, 1:06.11; 300H: Jared McAlvey (WW), 40.96; 4x100 relay: Hanford (Mateo Valadez, Beau Franklin, Aex Izquierdo, Joe Gauthier), 43.84; 4x100 throwers relay: Mt. Si (Cale Brengle, Ezra Bacon-Gershman, Logan Milks, Rhett Davis), 51.55; 4x200 relay: West Valley (Cameron Willey, Mason Sali-Orvald, Gabriel Miles, Maximus Mertell), 1:35.53; 4x400 relay: Mt. Si (Jacob Adams, Evan Boschma, Spencer Barrera, Jacob White), 3:35.14; Sprint medley relay: Chiawana, 1:39.97; Shot: Dillon Lionello (Mt. Spo), 55-8 1/2; Discus: Dillon Lionello (Mt. Spo), 168-2; Jav: Tony Rhodes (Mt. Spo), 154-10; HJ: Mitchell Jacobson (WW), 6-8; PV: Cade Neumann (Mt. Spo), 14-0; LJ: Cody Allen (WV), 22-10 3/4; TJ: Dominic Lee (Chi), 44-1 1/2.
GIRLS
Teams scores: Mt. Spokane 94, Hanford 88, Walla Walla 65.5, Kamiakin 58, Southridge 56, Mt. Si 53, West Valley 44.5, Pullman 35.5, Monroe 20, Chiawana 16.5, Naches 9. 1,600: Hannah Waskom (Mt. Si), 5:11.47; 3,200: Chloe Cosgrove (Mt. Si), 11:44.77; 100 shuttle hurdles: Hanford (Lele Williams, Sophia Sherman, Jennifer Lentz, Nyenuchi Okemgbo), 1:08.42; 300H: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Han), 47.51; 4x100 relay: Southridge (McKaley Goffard, Mahek Bhandal, Sarah Tucker, Reegan Moll), 51.42; 4x100 throwers relay: West Valley (Danielle Lemieux, Kali Kruger, Cameron Sears, Elly Teske), 1:00.0; 4x200 relay: West Valley (Savannah Needham, Shannon Curtis, Carli Short, Olivia Rickey), 1:50.03; 4x400 relay: Hanford (Jennifer Lentz, Amanda Fraga, Rachel Schmidt, Nyenuchi Okemgbo), 4:18.90; Sprint Medley relay: Kamiakin (Kylie Scherbarth, Alexa Hazel, Katherine Petsch, Mirannda Shulman), 1:55.31 Shot: Kara Shibley (Han), 37-10; Discus: Delaney Warren (Mt. Spo), 125-6; Jav: Olivia Prewitt (Mt. Spo), 122-5; HJ: Katie Rhodes (Mt. Spo), 5-2; PV: Hally Ruff (WW), 10-6; LJ: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Han), 16-5; TJ: Summer Welch (NV), 36-1.
RAMOS RELAYS: The Prosser boy’s 4x400 relay destroyed the field at Linda Smith Track in Selah.
The Mustangs won in a time of 3:49.52, with Zillah a distant second at 4:09.69. Prosser also won the boy’s sprint medley relay (1:39.94).
Prosser’s Janet Orozco won the discus with a mark of 106-4, with Grandview’s Vanessa Caballero third (95-2).
Hali VerMulm of Prosser was second in the high jump (5-0), while Grandview’s Abby Rodriguez was third in the shot put (30-8 1/2), and Prosser’s Eliza Buttars was third in the 100 hurdles (17:68).
Comments