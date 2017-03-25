Mid-Columbia roundup: Walla Walla softball splits with Pendleton

1:28 Pasco soccer looking for 3rd straight MCC title Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope