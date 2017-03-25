Mid-Columbia roundup: Walla Walla softball splits with Pendleton

SOFTBALL
WALLA WALLA 4-6, PENDLETON 1-10: The host Blue Devils split their nonconference doubleheader against Pendleton.
Kamryn Coleman threw a one-hitter, and Walla Walla scored two runs in the first inning to never trail in the first game.
Aspen Garton went 4-for-4 with three doubles and accounted for five runs, and the Buckaroos led 7-0 after three innings in the second game.
Pendleton
001
000
0
—
1
1
3
Walla Walla
200
200
x
—
4
6
3
Highlights: WW, Kamryn Coleman 7IP-1H-1R-6K-6BB; Emma Sweet 2x4, 2b, RBI, R; Lauren Hoe 1x3, BB, R, RBI; Selina Atkinson 2x3, 2b, R.
Pendleton
151
102
0
—
10
13
1
Walla Walla
000
240
0
—
6
9
2
Highlights: P, Aspen Garton 4x4, 3 2b, 3R, 2RBI; Alexi Brehaut 2x4, 2b BB, 2RBI, R; Kalan McGlothan 1x3, 2R, HBP, 2RBI, SAC. WW, Faith Hoe 2x4, 2 2b, 2RBI, R; Coleman 1x2, 2BB, 2R.
EPHRATA 19-21, PROSSER 1-3: Aliyah Derr hit for the cycle in the first game, and went 9-for-11 with seven RBIs on the day to lead the visiting Tigers to two mercy-rule wins.
Ephrata
994
03
—
25
19
3
Prosser
000
10
—
1
1
11
Highlights: E, Aliyah Derr 4x5, 2b, 3b, HR, 4RBI; Paige Davis 4x5, 2b, HR; 2RBI.
Ephrata
48(10)
40
—
26
21
1
Prosser
010
10
—
2
3
9
Highlights: Alliyah Derr 5x6, 2b, 3RBI; Morgan Williams 4x5, 4RBI.
BASEBALL
WALLA WALLA 11, PENDLETON 1 (5): Pendleton got on the board first with a run in the top of the third, but the host Blue Devils plated eight in the fourth and three more in the fifth to get a walk-off, mercy rule win in nonconference play.
Scott Golden second twice and drove in two runs for Walla Walla (4-2), and Seth Ahrens went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Nick Zehner needed just 28 pitches to get through two perfect innings of relief for the win.
Pendleton
001
00
—
1
3
0
Walla Walla
000
83
—
11
9
1
Highlights: WW, Scott Golden 2b, 2RBI, 2R; ; Seth Ahrens 3x3, 2b, 2RBI, R; Nick Zehner 2IP-0H-0R-2K-0BB; Connor Lemma 1x2, 2b, BB, 3RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 1x3, BB, R, RBI.
ROYAL 4-4, RIVER VIEW 1-3: Kaden Jenks pitched six innings and allowed just one run on two hits in the first game, and scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth in the second game to lead the host Knights to a doubleheader sweep in SCAC East action.
Jenks struck out 14 Panthers in his winning effort on the mound.
Dreyden Devers hit a two-run double, then later came around to score to give River View (2-4, 2-2) a 3-1 lead in the third inning of the second game. But Royal’s Carter Dorsing came up with a pinch-hit, two-out double to plate Adrian Trinidad for the game’s tying run in the sixth, which would send the game to extra innings.
Adden Felker hit the two-out double in the eighth to score Jenks from first base.
River View
100
000
0
—
1
3
3
Royal
010
210
x
—
4
7
0
Highlights: RV, Kolton Anderson 3BB, R. Ro, Kaden Jenks 6IP-2H-1R-14K-3BB; Raynor Bierlie 2x3, 3RBI; JC Warsham BB, 2R, SAC.
River View
003
000
00
—
3
8
0
Royal
100
101
01
—
4
10
0
Highlights: RV, Dreyden Devers 1x2, 2b, 2BB, 2RBI, R. Ro, Corbin Christensen 3IP-2H-0R-2K-2BB; Jenks 1x2, 2b, BB, R, RBI, SB; Adrian Trinidad 2x4, 2R; Adden Felker 2x4, 2b, 2RBI.
Tennis
Lewis & Clark at Hanford
Girls: Lewis & Clark 6-1. Singles: Brooke Fager (LC) d. Celeste Pe, 6-1, 6-1; Linnea Love (LC) d. Anna Jarman, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Abby Ward (LC) d. Olivia Gillett, 6-1, 6-3; Nicole Resanovic (LC) d. Nicole Kimmel, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Carolyn Johnson-Madi Spurlock (LC) d. Siena Stephens-Salem Gray,6-3, 6-2; Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming (H) d. Halle Claypool-Lily Haghhighi, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Ilinica Ionescu-Monica Ionescu (LC) d. Katherine Moon-Isabel Rivera, 6-3, 6-3.
Boys: Lewis & Clark 5-2. Singles: Kyle Fager (LC) d. Will Thompson, 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Huppin (LC) d. Angelo Bravo, 6-2, 6-0; Dakai Long (LC) d. Alex Ovchinnikov, 6-1, 6-1; Max Ellingson (LC) d. Riley Stam, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: William Chiang-Patrick Monahan (H) d. Zach Hechtman-Kason Bailey, 6-1, 6-1; Devian Oliveri-Thomas Gerber (LC) d. Minsu Kim-Evan DeSteese, 7-6, 6-2; Victor Kuan-Farhaan Chaugle (H) d. Cam Duncan-Alex Peterson, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.
Lewis & Clark at Kamiakin
Boys: Lewis & Clark 7-0. Singles: Kyle Fager (LC) d. Tan Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Huppin (LC) d. Bryce Ford, 6-0, 6-0; Dalcei Long (LC) d. Wesley Chen, 6-0, 6-1; Max Ellingson (LC) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Zach Hieltman-Kason Bailey (LC) d. Trevyn Vrieling-Robert Miller, 6-2, 6-2; Thomas Garber-Derian Oliveri (LC) d. Andrew Smith-Taylor Forbes, 6-4, 6-0; Cam Duncan-Alex Peterson (LC) d. Darren Thompson-Jonah Shiplet, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls: Lewis & Clark 4-3. Singles: Brooke Fager (LC) d. Kara Newcomb, 6-3, 6-2; Linnea Love (LC) d. Ashlynn Tate, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Abby Ward (LC) d. Savannah Forbes, 6-3, 6-3; Nicole Resanovic (LC) d. Lisa Chung, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. Doubles: Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Carolyn Johnson-Madi Spurlock, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Emma VanEaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Halle Claypool-Lily Haghhighi, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 6-3; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Ilinica Ionescu-Monica Ionescu, 6-2, 6-3.
Soccer
KENNEWICK 4, CHIAWANA 1: Juan Cruz and Eddie Castillo scored a goal in each half to lead the Lions to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Riverhawks at Lampson Stadium.
Kennewick led 2-0 at the half, but Chiawana’s Isaac Ponce pulled his team within a goal before the Lions scored twice more.
Scoring: Juan Cruz (K) 2G; Eddie Castillo (K) 2G, 1A; Isaac Ponce (C) G Shots: C 2, K 9. Saves: C 4; K, Xander Flannery 3.
PROSSER 4, WAPATO 0: Diego Gomez scored three goals to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague home win over the Wolves (0-5).
Diego Gomez scored once in the first half, then added the two more goals to open the second. Emilio Herrera also scored for Prosser (3-3).
Scoring: Diego Gomez (P) 3G; Emilio Herrera (P) G; Fernando Lopez (P) A; Uriel Mendoza (P) A; Ricardo Herrera (P) A. Shots: W 5, P 10. Saves: W, Jose Nava 6; P, Fernando Lopez 3, Jordan Garcia 2.
ROYAL 6, CASHMERE 0: Michael Rojas scored three goals and CJ Quintero posted a shutout as the Knights (6-0) cruised to a nonleague win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Alex Contreras scored the fastest goal in Royal soccer history — 10 seconds into the match. He added another goal later in the half.
Scoring: Michael Rojas (R) 3G; Alex Contreras (R) 2G; Juan Ojeda (R) G; Antonio Barragan (R) A. Shots: C 3, 19. Saves: C, Jacob Botello 9; R, CJ Quintero 2.
