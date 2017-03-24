Mid-Columbia roundup: Behind Meraz Rodriguez’s hat trick, Pasco tops Hanford 4-0

Jesus Meraz Rodriguez had a hat trick and assisted Luis Ortega’s goal to lead the Pasco High School soccer team to a 4-0 win over visiting Hanford in Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday night.
It was the first shutout of the season for Pasco (4-1, 3-1) and the fourth consecutive victory.
Brandon Alexander made 11 saves for Hanford (3-3, 2-2), and Pasco goalies Frank Moreno and Danny Puga faced just one on-target shot each.
Scoring: P, Jesus Meraz Rodriguez 3G, A; Luis Ortega G; Joel Valle 2A; Edwin Aquino A. Saves: H, Brandon Alexander 11. P, Frank Moreno 1; Danny Puga 1.
KAMIAKIN 3, SOUTHRIDGE 1: Isaiah Arechiga put two shots in the back of the net, and the visiting Braves won the MCC matchup.
Christian Anguiano also scored for Kamiakin, and Luis Mendez netted a second half goal for Southridge.
Garrett Paxton made nine saves for the Braves, and Cole Varker had six for the Suns.
Scoring: K, Isaiah Arechiga 2G; Chrstian Anguiano G. S, Luis Mendez G. Saves: K, Garrett Paxton 9; Cameron Edwards. S, Cole Varker 6.
OTHELLO 3, LAKESIDE 2: Reese Jones had a goal and assist, and the host Huskies controlled the pace to get a nonconference win.
Othello conceded an own goal in the 81st minute, which got Lakeside within one, but it was too little, too late.
Chris Alfaro and Frankie Ramos also scored for Othello (5-0), and Jose Gomez made eight saves.
Scoring: L, Lucas Ousley G. O, Reese Jones G, A; Chris Alfaro G; Frankie Ramos G (PK); Bernie Garza Jr. A. Shots: L 12, O 12. Saves: L, Carter Christen 3; Micah Tenney 3. O, Jose Gomez 8; Miguel Silva 2.
Tennis
Lewis & Clark at Richland
Girls: Lewis & Clark 7-0. Singles: Brooke Fager (LC) d. Quinci Fisher, 6-2, 6-0; Linnea Love (LC) d. Chelsea Li, 6-4, 6-1; Abby Ward (LC) d. Nina Horn, 6-1, 6-0; Nicole Resanovic (LC) d. Devin Schnebly, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Carolyn Johnson-Madi Spurlock (LC) d. Alana Cho-Alyssa Praga, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Halle Claypool-Lily Haghighi (LC) d. Brilee Hamm-Alli Mendoza, 6-2, 6-0; Monica Ionescu-Ilinca Ionescu (LC) d. Scout Comfort-Bradyn Nelson, 6-0, 6-2.
Comments