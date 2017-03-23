Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin’s Musser, Richland’s Stanfield shine at dual meet

Kamiakin’s Wyatt Musser dominated the field in the shot put and discus, while Richland’s Ben Stanfield picked up two individual wins and a relay gold in a dual meet between the teams Thursday at Fran Rish Stadium.
Musser won the shot put with a mark of 49 feet, 5 inches, then added the discus title with a throw of 163-9 — more than 33 feet better than the next man.
Stanfield nipped teammate Gavin Brasker at the wire in the 100 meter, clocking 11.41 seconds. He then outraced teammate Tyler Kurtz in the 400 meters, turning in a time of 51.46. Stanfield ran the third leg on the 4x400 relay, which clocked a 4:34.82 to beat Kamiakin by nearly 12 seconds.
Kamiakin’s Benson Smith swept the hurdle races, while Richland’s Riley Moore won the 1,600 in 4:28.93.
On the girls side, Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton won the long jump (17-9 1/4), the triple jump (35-6) and was second in the high jump (4-8).
Mirannda Shulman picked up three wins for the Braves, winning the 200 (26.32), the 400 (1:01.48) and running the lead-off leg of the 4x100 relay (50.79), which won by nearly 5 seconds.
Richland’s McCall Redden picked up wins in the high jump (5-0) and javelin (105-10), while teammate Katie Andrus destroyed the field in the 1,600 (5:26.53), winning by more than 15 seconds.
At Richland
BOYS
100: Benjamin Stanfield (R), 11.41; 200: Gavin Brasker (R), 23.81; 400: Benjamin Stanfield (R), 51.46; 800: Grant Howard (K), 2:13.32; 1,600: Riley Moore (R), 4:28.93; 3,200: Andrew Holladay (K), 10:34.93; 110H: Benson Smith (K), 15.71; 300H: Benson Smith (K), 42.33; 4x100 relay: Richland (Parker McCary, Jacob Stanfield, Gavin Brasker, Trent Reyff), 45.06; 4x400 relay: Richland (Tyler Kurtz, Braden Powell, Benjamin Stanfield, Tsega MacDuff), 3:34.82; Shot: Wyatt Musser (K), 49-5 1/2; Discus: Wyatt Musser (K) 163-9; Jav: Jax Lee (R), 166-1; HJ: Jackson Olsen (R), 6-3; PV: Brayden Freitag (K) 12-6; LJ: Caleb Hirsch (R) 20-3 3/4; TJ: Logan Simpson (R), 37-9.
GIRLS
100: Katherine Petsch (K) 12.64; 200: Mirannda Shulman (K), 26.32; 400: Mirannda Shulman (K), 1:01.48; 800: Bailee Carr (R), 2:35.58; 1,600: Katie Andrus (R), 5:26.53; 3,200: Jessica Dunlap (K), 14:04.30; 100H: Eleanor Morgan (R), 15.56; 300H: Britney Donais (K), 48.07; 4x100 relay: Kamikain (Mirannda Shulman, Katherine Petsch, Kylie Scherbarth, Aleza Hazel), 50.79; 4x400 relay: Richland (Breezy Horne, Bailee Carr, Karsyn Suhadolnik, Logan Jackson), 4:26.41; Shot: Brianne Turner (R), 35-1; Discus: (tie) Maddie Mauia (R) and Chanceler Williams (K), 108-0; Jav: McCall Redden (R), 105-10; HJ: McCall Redden (R), 5-0; PV: (tie) Abigail Winstead (K) and Shailey Kiki (R), 8-6; LJ: Allison Stapleton (K), 17-9 1/4; TJ: Allison Stapleton (K), 35-6.
Softball
BASEBALL
PASCO 4, PROSSER 3: Zeff Rivas had a walk-off knock, Emilio Davila went 2-for-3 and scored twice — including the winning run — while pitching four scoreless innings, and the host Bulldogs got a nonconference win.
Pasco used a three-run bottom of the first to lead the whole way, but Prosser evened the score when Christian Campos hit a two-run double to cap the Mustangs’ three-run seventh. Rivas ended it in the next half frame with a one-out single up the middle to plate Davila.
Prosser
000
000
3
—
3
5
4
Pasco
300
000
1
—
4
6
2
Highlights: Emilio Davila (Pa) 4IP-2H-0R-7K-1BB, 2x3, 2R, SB; Zeff Rivas (Pa) 2x3, RBI, BB; Christian Campos (Pr) 2x4, 2b, 2RBI; Luke Moritzky (Pr) 4.1IP-3H-0R-3K-0BB.
WALLA WALLA 10, PENDLETON 3: The Blue Devils trailed 3-2 after five innings, but pushed four runs across in each of the last two innings to get a comfortable road nonconference win.
Turner Edwards closed out the game with four scoreless innings of relief for Walla Walla (3-2), and was a big reason why the well ran dry for the Buckaroos after a three-run bottom of the first.
Walla Walla
010
104
4
—
10
9
0
Pendleton
300
000
0
—
3
6
4
Highlights: WW, Alexander Norris 2BB, 2RBI, 2R; Taylor Hamada 1x3, 2R, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 3 RBI; Turner Edwards 4IP-1H-0R-3K-1BB. P, Nick Bowe 2x3, HR, 3RBI, R.
GOLDENDALE 11, RIVER VIEW 7: The Timberwolves plated six runs in the top of the second and never trailed in picking up a nonconference road win.
Goldendale
061
103
0
—
11
13
0
River View
012
300
1
—
7
7
0
Highlights: G, Will Bostick 1x2, 2BB, 3R, RBI. RV, Garrett Mineilly 2x4, RBI, R, SB; Logan Williams 1x1, 2BB, 2R; Jared Brown 1x3, HBP, R.
SOFTBALL
PENDLETON 3, SOUTHRIDGE 1: Lauren Richards threw a one-hitter while striking out 14 Suns, and also scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh to lead the visiting Buckaroos to victory.
Bailey Rose went the distance for Southridge, giving up just two earned runs on three hits. She also drove in the Suns’ lone run in the third.
Pendleton
100
000
2
—
3
3
0
Southridge
001
000
0
—
1
1
1
Highlights: Lauren Richards (P) 7IP-1H-1R-14K-4BB, 1x3, 2b, R; Bailey Rose (S) 7IP-3H-3R-2ER-8K-2BB, BB, RBI.
KAMIAKIN 12, EAST VALLEY 1: Andria Skeels struck out 10, and Mya Moore drove in three runs to lead the Braves to a nonleague home win over the Red Devils.
Moore and Dani Mastaler each hit doubles for Kamiakin, which led 6-1 after the first inning.
East Valley
100
00
—
1
1
4
Kamiakin
623
1x
—
12
10
0
Highlights: Andria Skeels (K) 4IP, 10K, 2x3; Mya Moore (K) 2x3, 2B, 3 RBI; 3R; Dani Mastaler (K) 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI; Macy Christianson (K) 2R; Lynsie Miracle (K) 2R.
PASCO 18, GRANDVIEW 5: Sarah McEnderfer hit a grand slam in the second inning to lead the Bulldogs to a nonleague road win over the Greyhounds.
Pasco
081
09
—
18
12
1
Grandview
310
10
—
5
7
1
Highlights: Briceida Ramos (G) 3x3; Dezarae Gonzalez (P) 2x3, 2 RBI; Kelsey Mader (P) 3x3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Sarah McEnderfer (P) 2x2, HR, 5 RBI.
RIVER VIEW 23-15, GOLDENDALE 1-2: Dakota Dickinson and Hannah Weatherby drove in six runs each, and the host Panthers won a couple of five-inning blowouts in nonconference action.
Goldendale
001
00
—
1
River View
7(13)2
1x
—
23
Highlights: RV, Dakota Dickinson 4x4, 3 2b, 3b, 4RBI; Brooklyn Chavez 3x3, 5IP-1R; Hannah Weatherby 4RBI.
Goldendale
002
00
—
2
3
1
River View
623
4x
—
15
11
0
Highlights: RV, Dickinson 3b, 2RBI; Jazmine Curtis 2RBI; Weatherby 2RBI; Trista Lechelt 2RBI; Jazmine Curtis 4IP-2R; Chavez 1IP-0R.
SOCCER
KENNEWICK 2, PROSSER 1: Juan Cruz and Edgar Rodriguez scored second-half goals to give the visiting Lions a comeback win in nonconference play.
Joel Garcia assisted on both of Kennewick’s goals.
Ricardo Herrera scored in the 37th minute to give Prosser a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Scoring: K, Juan Cruz G; Edgar Rodriguez G; Joel Garcia 2A. P, Ricardo Herrera G. Shots: K 7, P 5. Saves: K, Xander Flannery 2. P, Jordan Garcia 3; Fernando López 2.
TENNIS
Hanford at Chiawana
Boys: Hanford 6-1. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Evan Naef 6-1, 7-6(7-5); Angelo Bravo (H) d. Cai Nyby 6-0, 6-2; Patrick Monahan (H) d. Mica Olin 6-3, 6-3; William Chiang (H) d. Brandon Phillips 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Minsu Kim-Evan Desteese (H) d. Christian Domingos-Spencer Johnson 6-3, 6-2; Farhaan Chaugle-Victor Kim (H) d. Mason McMahon-Brock Andelin 6-0, 6-3; Josh Fowles-Matt Bradley (C) d. Evan Bacon-Donny Alexander 6-4, 7-5.
Girls: Hanford 6-1. Singles: Celeste Pe (H) d. Genna MacFarland, 6-1, 6-0; Anna Jarman (H) d. Sam Garcia, 6-4, 6-2; Olivia Gillet (H) d. Olivia Childs, 7-5, 6-2; Jynell Vorabooth (Ch) d. Molly Kolbalter, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6. Doubles: Salem Gray-Siena Stephens (H) d. Camdyn Gray-Mckalee Beck, 7-5, 6-2; Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming (H) d. Lynna Trong-Kaela Nichols, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; Katherine Moon-Isabel Rivera (H) d. Ally Gadd-Hailie Herron, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
Kamiakin at Pasco
Girls: Kamiakin 6-1. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Kendra Smith, 6-1, 6-1; Angelica Guzman (P) d. Ashlyn Tate, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Camri Iverson, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Lisa Chung (K) d. Maritza Villegas, 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Olivia Szendre-Carlin Cooley (K) d. Esmeralda Garcilazo-Vanesa Quiroz, 6-2, 6-1; Emma VanEaton-Emily Heinrichson (K) d. Ruby Aguilar-Noemi Velazquez, 6-1, 6-1; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Berrett Harris-Elisa Doni, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys: Kamiakin 6-1. Singles: Tan Nguyen (K) d. Jacob Sandoval, 6-1, 6-1; Bryce Ford (K) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-3, 6-3; Wesley Chen (K) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Diego Gutierrez (P) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Trevyn Vrieling-Robert Miller (K) d. Eloy Lara-Alan Ochoa, 6-1, 6-4; Andrew Smith-Taylor Forbes (K) d. Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Eli Caddy-Darren Thompson (K) d. Leonel Gonzales-Alexis Arguelles, 6-4, 6-3.
Wahluke at Kiona-Benton
Girls: Wahluke 5-0. Singles: Karla Gallaga (W) d. Danny Ocampo 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Lluviana Mendoza (W) d. Jordan Pratt 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Bernice Ramirez-Lizeth Magana(W) d. Bianca Castillo-Alexis Appel 6-0, 6-1; Carmen Ramos-Dianne Cruz (W) d. Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cavalletto 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Bravo-Janeth Ramirez (W) d. Payten Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford 6-0, 6-2.
Boys: Wahluke 3-2. Singles: Miguel Urruitia (W) d. Brandon Scevers 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Ethan Chapin (KB) vs Miguel Urrutia 4-,6- 1, 7-6 (7-3). Doubles: Warden No. 3 win by forfeit; Warden No. 2 win by forfeit; Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) d. Kevin Gomez-Jose Sanchez 6-1, 6-2.
