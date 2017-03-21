Mid-Columbia roundup: Walla Walla, Kennewick soccer get OT wins

Alejandro Espana broke through in the 88th minute to give the Walla Walla High School boys soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over host Kamiakin in MCC play Tuesday.
Angel Montero made 13 saves to keep the Braves (3-2, 2-1) off the board. Walla Walla is 1-2 this season and 1-1 in conference.
Scoring: WW, Alejandro Espana G. Saves: WW, Angel Montero 13. K, Garrett Paxton 8.
KENNEWICK 2, HANFORD 1, OT: Eddie Castillo scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute to get an MCC win for the visiting Lions, who went to overtime for their third consecutive game.
Jason Cortes assisted Emir Velic’s goal early in the first half to put Kennewick on the board, but Jeremiah Nguyen leveled it for Hanford before halftime.
Scoring: K, Emir Velic G; Eddie Castillo G (PK); Jason Cortes A. H, Jeremiah Nguyen G. Shots: K 6, H 5. Saves: K, Xander Flannery 4. H, 2.
PASCO 4, RICHLAND 1: Jesus Meraz Rodriguez scored twice and the Bulldogs took down the visiting Bombers (1-2, 0-2) in MCC play.
David Uribe also scored for Pasco (3-1, 2-1), which picked up its fourth score from an own goal.
Jason Pierrot scored Richland’s goal.
Scoring: R, Jason Pierrot G. P, Jesus Meraz Rodriguez 2G; David Uribe G; Axel Navarro A; Nathan Martinez A; Luis Ortega A. Shots: R 4, P 13. Saves: R, Jake Voordeporte 3. P, Danny Puga 1.
CONNELL 4, HIGHLANDS 1: Pablo Gil scored twice, and Saul Vargas made three saves to lead the Eagles to a nonleague home win over the Scotties.
Scoring: Pablo Gil (C) 2G; Alexis Ayuso (C) G; Carlos Corona (C) G; Fernando Ramos (C) A; Juan Reyes (C) A; Cristian Quezada (C) A; Ariel Barragan (C) A; Jose Serna (H) G. Shots: H 4; C 12. Saves: H, Omar Ramos 8; C, Saul Vargas 3.
OTHELLO 1, PROSSER 0: Bernie Garza Jr. scored on a header on a set piece direct kick by Sergio Mondragon in the 30th minute as the Huskies (4-0) shut out the visiting Mustangs.
Jose Gomez finished with 10 saves for his third shutout of the season.
Scoring: Bernie Garza Jr. (O) G; Sergio Mondragon (O) A. Shots: P 12, O 14. Saves: P, Jordan Garcia 3, Fernando Lopez 3; O, Jose Gomez 10.
SOFTBALL
GRANGER 17-26, WAHLUKE 1-8: The host Spartans put on an offensive clinic, churning out 43 runs to sweep the Warriors in a nonconference doubleheader sweep.
Sarah Zapien threw a no-hitter in the first game, and Christina Ruiz blasted a grand slam.
Angel Barajas, Blanca Gutierrez and Rachelle Lopez each collected two hits for Wahluke in the second game.
Game 1 Highlights: G, Sarah Zapien 5IP-0H-1R; Christina Ruiz HR.
Game 2 Highlights: W, Angel Barajas 2x3; Blanca Gutierrez 2x3; Rachelle Lopez 2x2, 2b.
