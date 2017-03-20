Mid-Columbia roundup: Hermiston golf tops field at Grandivew Invite

GOLF
GRANDVIEW INVITE: Anders Lind shot an 8-over 80 to finish in third place and lead the Hermiston boys to the team title at Black Rock Creek.
Teammates Jared Thacker and Tyler Cameron shot 82 as the Bulldogs finished three strokes ahead of second-place East Valley.
Othello’s Patrick Azevedo also shot 80, finishing fourth in a tiebreaker but leading the Huskies to third place, 11 strokes off Hermiston’s pace.
Prosser’s Daniel Fitzgerald shot 82.
At xxxx Golf course
Team scores: 1, Hermiston 334; 2, East Valley 337; 3, Othello 345. Top 3: Chase Marquette (Cle Elum) 75; Jackson Bray (Blaine) 77; Anders Lind (Hermiston) 80 (win tiebreaker).
GRANDVIEW (480): Tavian Valenzuela 104, Mike Ebelaar 115, Anjhello Ampil 122, Eddy Torres 139.
HERMISTON (334): Lind 80, Jared Thacker 82, Tyler Cameron 82, Kayden Mecham 90.
OTHELLO (345): Patrick Azevedo 80, Isaiah Garza 88, Nathan Roosma 88, Chemi Cantu 89.
ROYAL (503): Chase Janett 105, Jacob Joslin 103, Hunter Booth 125, Benjamin Corpus 170.
PROSSER (380): Daniel Fitzgerald 82, Cameran Savage 86, AJ Riojas 98, Tyler Rodda 114.
WARDEN (447): Adam Richins 89, Tanner Skone 91, Zach Richins 132, Tristan Rocha 135.
Tennis
East Valley at Prosser
Boys: Xyzy. Singles: Xyzy. Doubles: Xyzy.
Girls: East Valley 4, Prosser 1. Singles: Allison Manion (EV) d. Cyndal Johnson 6-2, 6-0; Kallie Willet (EV) d. Karina Acosta 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Olivia Daughs-Bayleigh Harris (EV) d. Jamie Fassler-Rachel Blount 6-1, 6-1; Joanna Ramos-Valeria Covarrubias (P) d. Molly Wellner-Esmeralda Villanueva 6-4, 6-4; Kaitlyn O’Bara-Hallie Hoffert (EV) d. Sofia Klingele-Gentri Grey 6-0, 6-2.
Wahluke at Kiona-Benton
Boys: Kiona-Benton 3, Wahluke 2. Singles: Ethan Chapin (KB) d. Miguel Urrutia 6-2, 5-7, 7-6. Ki-Be wins No. 2 in forfeit. Doubles: Justin Raap-Linden Kastl (KB) d. Leuri Sandoval-Kevin Gomez 6-0, 5-7, 6-2; Ethan Brown-Brandon Scevers (KB) d. Juan Mendoza-Jose Sanchez 6-0, 6-2. Wahluke wins No. 3 doubles in forfeit.
Girls: Wahluke 5, Kiona-Benton 0. Singles: Lluviana Mendoza (W) d. Jordan Pratt 6-2, 6-3; Wahluke wins No. 2 in forfeit. Doubles: Elizabeth Brave-Dianne Cruz (W) d. Payten Reffalt-Danny Ocampo 6-0, 6-0; Carmen Ramos-Janeth Ramirez (W) d. Vanessa Perez-Bianca Castillo 6-0, 6-0; Bernice Ramirez-Lizeth Magana (W) d. Jennifer Crawford-Alexis Appel 6-2, 6-4.
