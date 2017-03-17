Mid-Columbia roundup, March 17: Chiawana earns doubleheader split with Post Falls

Capping the day with an extra-innings walk-off winner, the Chiawana High School baseball team battled to split its nonconference doubleheader against Post Falls on Friday in Pasco.
Miguel Barragan went 4-for-4 and accounted for four runs, but the host Riverhawks fell 6-4 in the first game despite out-hitting the Trojans 13-3 in the first game.
Not so surprisingly, walks were the key for the Trojans as they were issued 13 of them. Seven of those free passes came in the fifth and sixth innings when Post Falls scored five runs to take the lead for good.
Jake Pfennings led Post Falls with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Troy Simpkins was the hero for Chiawana in the second-game, lacing a one-out single up the middle to score Riley Cissne in the bottom of the 10th to give the Riverhawks a 4-3 victory.
It was Simpkin’s third hit of the game and second RBI in his fifth trip to the plate. He also had an RBI triple in the third and later scored on a ball batted by Andrew Vargas to give the Riverhawks a 2-0 advantage.
Marco Romero started the game for Chiawana and threw five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and no walks while striking out eight. Vargas pitched four innings and got the win.
Post Falls
010
023
0
—
6
3
0
Chiawana
000
111
1
—
4
13
2
Highlights: Miguel Barragan (C) 4x4, 2b, 2R, RBI; Jake Pfennigs (PF) 1x4, HBP, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Brayde Hirai (C) 1x2, SF, 2RBI.
Post Falls
000
002
100
0
—
3
4
1
Chiawana
002
001
000
1
—
4
5
1
Highlights: Troy Simpkins (C) 3x5, 3b, 2RBI, R, SB; Marco Romero (C) 5IP-2H-0R-8K-0BB; Nate Buer (PF) 2x3; Andrew Vargas (C) 4IP-1H-1R-7K-3BB, 1x3, R, 2SB; Riley Cissne (C) 2BB, 2R, SB.
HANFORD 10, OAK HARBOR 1: Brad Poletski and Chorde Durflinger combined on a no-hitter, and the Falcons scored six runs in the sixth on one hit — Brady White’s two-run sinlge — to polish off the nonleague win at home.
Poletski lasted 4 1/3 and struck out four but walked eight. He also had a couple of hits at the plate. Durflinger came on and closed out the fifth and got a 1-2-3 sixth to close it out.
Oak Harbor
000
000
—
0
0
4
Hanford
121
006
—
10
5
0
Highlights: H, Brad Poletski 4.1IP-0H-8BB-4K, 2x2, 2 RBI, SB; Chorde Durflinger 1.2IP-0H-0BB-3K; AJ Wiegand 2B, RBI, 2R; Carston Manderbach 2B, RBI, 2R; Brady White 2 RBI.
SOUTHRIDGE 6, BONNEY LAKE 0: Wyatt Hull and Nick Grade continued the Suns’ overwhelming performance on the mound, combining on a two-hitter in the nonleague win at home.
Southridge has not given up a run in three games plus two three-inning jamborees. They’ve only allowed eight hits in the span.
Hull went five innings and gave up the two hits, striking out four and walking four. Grade finished the final two innings with no hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Grade also sparked the offense, reaching base on all four trips to the plate: a single, a double and two walks while drivein in a run. Csaey Proctor tripled in a run.
Bonney Lake
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Southridge
120
003
x
—
6
12
0
Highlights: S, Wyatt Hull 5IP-2H-0R-4K-4BB; Nick Grade 2IP-0H-0R-2BB-2K, 2x2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB; Jake Harvey 2x4, 2B, 2R; Casey Proctor 2x3, 3B, RBI; Noah Weber 2x3.
EVERGREEN 3, PASCO 0: Tommy Snyder threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 12 Bulldogs as the Plainsmen picked up a road nonconference win.
Keaton Stewart broke up the no-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when he doubled to center.
Pasco’s Emilio Davila went the distance as well and gave up just one earned run on six hits and three walks.
Evergreen
002
001
0
—
3
6
1
Pasco
000
000
0
—
0
1
1
Highlights: Tommy Snyder (E) 7IP-1H-0R-12K-0BB; Emilio Davila (P) 7IP-6H-3R-1ER-5K-3BB; Trevor Swartz (E) 2x3, R; Payton Monda (E) 1x3, BB, RBI, SB.
SOFTBALL
CHIAWANA 7-1, LAKE CITY 4-12: The Riverhawks resumed their doubleheader, which was suspended due to poor weather on March 11, and earned a split in nonconference play against the Coeur d’Alene-based Timberwolves.
When the doubleheader was postponed, Chiawana led 6-1 after the first inning of the first game. The bats went cold on Friday, but the Riverhawks (2-2) were still able to hold on for the win.
Annalisa McKinney’s 3-run homer that was hit more than 120 hours before the game ended turned out to be the deciding factor. Bailey Cavanaugh went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs for Lake City.
Ashley Kauffman — who also went the distance in the first game — kept the Riverhawks from doing much of anything in the second game, leading the Timberwolves to a 12-1 victory in five innings.
Kauffman gave up five hits and struck out four. Haley Loffer hit two doubles and scored three times, and Emma Gray went 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and a run scored.
Lake City
101
002
0
—
4
10
0
Chiawana
600
010
x
—
7
6
0
Highlights: Annalisa McKinney (C) 2x3, HR, 3RBI, R; Bailey Cavanaugh (LC) 3x4 2b, 2RBI; Kami Bengen (C) 2b, 2RBI.
Lake City
065
01
—
12
8
0
Chiawana
010
00
—
1
5
6
Highlights: LC, Ashley Kaufman 5IP-5H-1R-4K-0BB; Haley Loffer 2x3, 2 2b, BB, 3R; Emma Gray 2x3, 2RBI, R.
HANFORD 14, WEST VALLEY 0 (5): Annie Polster threw a three-hit shutout and helped her cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and accounting for four runs to lead the Falcons to a mercy-rule nonconference win at home.
Haley Coleman, Tori Kison and Ashley Stewart each had two hits and accounted for at least three runs. Coleman and Kison combined to swipe five bases and Stewart hit a home run.
West Valley
000
000
—
0
3
7
Hanford
250
07x
—
14
11
4
Highlights: H, Annie Polster 2x2, 2b, BB, 2RBI, 2R, 5IP-3H-0R-6K-BB; Haley Coleman 2x4, 2RBI, 2R, 2SB; Tori Kison 2x3, 3R, 3SB; Ashley Stewart 2x3, HR, 2R, RBI.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 18, TRI-CITIES PREP 7: Katie Steele went 4 for 4 with a double, a homer and seven RBIs to lead the Patriots to the EWAC win over the host Jaguars.
Jasmine Horne went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for LC.
Liberty Christian
434
16
—
18
18
3
Tri-Cities Prep
023
20
—
7
11
0
Highlights: LC, Barber 5IP-11H-7R-3K; Jessica Richards 2x3, 4R; Katie Steele 4x4, 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 4R; Aleesha Torres 2B, RBI, 2R; Jasmine Horne3x5, 2B, 4 RBI, 3R; Melody Bush 3x5, 2B, RBI, 4R; Abigail Croskrey 3x5, RBI. TCP, Maddie Brandner 2x2; Higareda 2x3, 3 RBI; Sammi Thornton 2x3, 2 RBI.
SOCCER
KAMIAKIN 2, RICHLAND 1, OT: Isaiah Arechiga scored 4:20 into overtime and Caden Egli notched a first-half goal to lead the Braves to the Mid-Columbia Conference win over the host Bombers.
Alan Scott scored Richland’s goal just before halftime.
Scoring: K, Isaiah Arechiga (g), Caden Egli (g). R, Alan Scott (g). Saves: K, Garrett Paxton 4. R, Jake Voordeporte 10.
Comments