Prep roundup: Stadelman throws a gem for Chiawana in softball split

Colleen Stadelman threw a two-hit shutout and got more than enough offense as the Chiawana softball team steamrolled Gonzaga Prep 16-0 in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader Thursday in Pasco.
Annalisa McKinney, Bailie Bunger and Kami Bengen each drove in three runs, McKinney slugging a pair of triples and Bunger a home run.
In the first game, the Riverhawks rallied from a five-run deficit but couldn’t come all the way back, losing 7-6. Morgan Hirai was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three stolen bases, and Maile Bishop threw three shutout innings of relief to give her team a chance.
Gonzaga Prep
140
200
0
—
7
13
2
Chiawana
012
110
1
—
6
10
0
Highlights: C, Morgan Hirai 3x4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 3 SB; Annalisa McKinney 2x3, HR, RBI, 2R; Bailie Bunger 2x4; Maile Bishop 3IP-2H-0R-0BB-4K.
Gonzaga Prep
000
00
—
0
2
4
Chiawana
14(10)
1x
—
16
14
0
Highlights: C, Colleen Stadelman 5IP-2H-0R-2BB-6K; Bishop 3x3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3R; McKinney 3x3, 2 3B, 3 RBI, R; Sam Cissne 3x4, 3B, 2 RBI, 3R; Bunger HR, 3 RBI; Kami Bengen 2x3, 3 RBI.
WEST VALLEY 6, SOUTHRIDGE 4: Bailey Rose went 3-for-3 and threw five outstanding innings in the circle, but six errors proved the undoing of the Suns in the nonleague road game.
Rose struck out 10 in five innings, giving up three hits and four walks. Marlee Martin added a double and drove in two runs.
Southridge
000
220
0
—
4
7
6
West Valley
001
041
x
—
6
3
1
Highlights: SR, Bailey Rose 3x3, 2B, R, 5IP-3H-1ER-4BB-10K; Marlee Martin 2B, 2 RBI; Sydney Stoner 3B, RBI, R.
WALLA WALLA 11, EASTMONT 1: Emma Sweet and Josie Sweet combined for five hits and drove in five runs for the Blue Devils in a nonleague home win over the Wildcats.
Wa-Hi picked up four runs in the first and never trailed. Kamryn Coleman pitched four innings and struck out five for the win.
Eastmont
000
010
—
1
3
0
Walla Walla
401
303
—
11
9
0
Highlights: Emma Sweet (W) 2x3, 3 RBI, 2R; Lauren Hoe (W) 3R; Faith Hoe (W) 2B, 2 RBI, 2R; Tara Krivoshein (W) 2 RBI; Josie Sweet (W) 3x3, 2 RBI; Emma Case (W) 2B, 2 RBI; Kamryn Coleman (W) 5K.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 18, TRI-CITIES PREP 7
Liberty Christian
434
16
—
18
16
0
Tri-Cities Prep
023
20
—
7
12
6
Highlights: LC, Barber 5IP-3K; Richards 4R, 2 SB; Horne 3x5, 5 RBI, 2B, 3R; Bush 3x5, 4R, 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Steele 4x5, HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB, 4R. TC, Nunez 3IP-1K; Thornton 2IP-3K, 2x3, 2 RBI; Brandner 2x3, R; Peenstra 2x3, 2R, SB; Higareda 2x3, 3 RBI, R; Monteon 2R, SB.
Soccer
LEWIS AND CLARK 3, WALLA WALLA 2: After regulation and overtime solved nothing, the Tigers won the shootout 5-4 for a nonleague win over the host Blue Devils.
Abraham Diaz and Juan Montero scored goals for Wa-Hi.
Scoring: Abraham Diaz (W) G; Juan Montero (W) G. Saves: W, Angel Montero 2.
KIONA-BENTON 1, NACHES VALLEY 1: Cesar Lopez scored for the Bears, who played to a tie with the visiting Rangers.
Scoring: Cesar Lopez (K) G; Alex Ocampo (K) A. Shots: N 13, KB 19. Saves: N 6; Sebastian Soto 9.
ROYAL 3, MABTON 2: The Knights scored three second-half goals, then had to hold off the visiting Vikings down the stretch to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Royal freshman Antonio Barragan opened the scoring, beating Mabton keeper Jose Camacho at the far post with a curling shot.
Alex Contreras and Michael Rojas followed with goals for a commanding lead.
With time winding down, the Vikings scored twice against the Knights’ junior varsity players to make things interesting.
Scoring: Michael Rojas (R) G; Alex Contreras (R) G, A; Antonio Barragan (R) G; Oscar Castro (R) A; Fernando Ortiz (R) A; Jose Gonzalez (M) G, A; Oscar Aguilar (M) G. Shots: M 6, R 25. Saves: M, Jose Camacho 8; R, Ty Miller 1, CJ Quintero 0.
Baseball
TCP 18, STANFIELD 9: The Jaguars scored nine runs with two outs in the top of the second inning en route to a nonleague road win over the Tigers.
Five players drove in two runs each, while Colin Dickson, Chase Wilson and Carter Ritala all hit doubles for TCP.
Tri-Cities Prep
293
004
0
—
18
11
4
Stanfield
330
102
0
—
9
4
2
Highlights: Chase Wilson (T) 2x5, 2 RBI, 2B; Trent Mercado (T) 2 RBI, 2R; Jacob Amato (T) 2x3; Carter Ritala (T) 2 RBI, 2B, 3R; Jared Hartwig (T) 2x3; Colin Dickson (T) 2B, 2 RBI, 2R; Bailey (S) 2x4, 2R; Grogan 3R.
Tennis
Chiawana at Pasco
Boys: Chiawana 5-2. Singles: Evan Naef (C) d. Jacob Sandoval, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Cai Nyby (C) d. Aiden Burrows, 6-0, 6-1; Brandon Phillips (C) d. Braxton Bedoya, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Mica Olin (C) d. Diego Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Eloy Lara-Alan Ochoa (P) d. Christian Domingos, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Austin Barber-Gavin Gutierrez (P) d. Mason McHahon-Brock Andelin, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4; Josh Fowles-Matt Bradley (C) d. Leonel Gonzales-Alexis Arguelles, 6-4, 6-1.
Richland at Hanford
Boys: Richland 4-3. Singles: Will Thompson (H) d. Nathan Lipton, 6-3, 6-3; Angelo Bravo (H) d. Gray Evans, 6-4, 6-3; Jake Bullock (R) d. Patrick Monahan, 6-1, 7-5; William Chiang (H) d. Wade Heaton, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Ryan Wagar-Jack Cook (R) d. Evan DeSteese-Nick Torres, 6-3, 6-3; Ein Taylor-Jace Harrison (R) d. Evan Bacon-Minsu Kim, 6-2, 6-1; Ryan Piper-Erik Obermeyer (R) d. Alex Ovchinnikov-Riley Stam, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Girls: Hanford 4-3. Singles: Quincy Fischer (R) d. Celeste Pe, 6-0, 6-2; Chelsea Li (R) d. Anna Jarman, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Olivia Gillet (H) d. Alana Cho, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Nina Horn (R) d. Isabel Rivera, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Milena Stankovic-Siena Stephens (H) d. Kamry Breard-Alyssa Praga, 6-4, 6-1; Nancy Shoup-Molly Fleming (H) d. Devin Schnelby-Alli Mendoza, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Moon-Salem Gray (H) d. Shelby Brown-Bradyn Nelsen, 6-0, 7-5.
Hermiston at Kamiakin
Girls: Kamiakin 6-1. Singles: Kara Newcomb (K) d. Mackenzie Hill, 6-2, 6-2; Ashlynn Tate (K) d. Lindsay McAllister, 6-0, 6-0; Savannah Forbes (K) d. Breckyn Mechan, 6-0, 6-1; Lisa Chung (K) Alyssa Perkins, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Jaycee Ternes-Katelyn Millard (H) d. Emma Van Eaton-Emily Heinrichson, 6-1, 6-4; Cassidy Hall-Madeline Lindholm (K) d. Reed Middleton-Breena Wadekemper, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; Olivia Szendre-Cameron Holle (K) d. Paula Sanchez-Adriann Stewart, 6-4, 6-2.
Boys: Kamiakin 5-2. Singles: Tan Nguyen (K) d. Mendoza, 6-2, 6-1; Bryce Ford (K) d. Jorgensen, 4-6, 7-5, 6-0; Cissna (H) d. Erik Vettergren, 6-4, 6-2; Wesley Chen (K) d. Garcia, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles: Trevyn Vrieling-Robert Miller (K) d. Grigg-Morris, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); Sanchez-Eckhardt (H) d. Andrew Smith-Taylor Forbes, 6-2, 6-4; Darren Thompson-Eli Cady (K) d. Zepeda-Zepeda, 7-5, 6-2.
Othello at Wahluke
Girls: Othello 5-0. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Lluvia Mendoza, 6-1, 6-2; Macy Hampton (O) won by forfeit. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Karla Galaya-Janeth Ramirez, 6-1, 6-1; Daishawn Roylance-Janae Freeman (O) d. Elizabeth Bravo-Carmen Ramos, 6-3, 6-2; Crystal Torres-Jenny Walker (O) d. Bernice Ramirez-Lizabeth Magana, 6-3, 6-0.
Boys: Othello 5-0. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Miguel Urutia, 6-2, 6-1; Asai Villarreal (O) d. Robert Rangel, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Collin Villarreal-Kyler Villarreal (O) won by forfeit; Sterling Roylance-Palani Barragan (O) won by forfeit; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Juan Mendoza-Jose Sanchez, 6-0, 6-1.
Golf
TRI-CITIES PREP AT WINE VALLEY: Sierra Esparza shot 47 over nine holes to win the girls portion of the meet. Teammate Selam Coffey shot 57.
On the boys side, Prep’s Teddy Moore shot 43 to finish second. Other TC Prep scores were: Even Sweeney 52, Michael Shepard 63, Tony Van Houdt 71.
No other results were available.
