Prep roundup: Southridge duo combine on perfect game as Suns blank Pendleton twice

Wyatt Hull and Mason Perez combined on a perfect game, getting plenty of offensive support from Mason Martin with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Southridge baseball team to a 12-0 win over Pendleton in the first game of a nonleague pair on Monday.
The host Suns blanked the Buckaroos 9-0 in Game 2, with Martin, Nick Grade, Sergio Midili and Noah Von Olnhausen combining on a four-hitter.
Hull went 3 2/3 and struck out five, while Perez struck out three of the four batters he faced.
Pendleton
000
00
—
0
0
1
Southridge
342
03
—
12
13
0
Highlights: S, Wyatt Hull 3.2IP-0H-0BB-5K; Mason Perez 1.1IP-0H-0BB-3K; Jake Harvey 3x4, 2 2B, 3R; Lane Hailey 1x1, 3R, RBI, 2 BB; Mason Martin 2x2, HR, 5 RBI, 2R; Noah Weber 3B, RBI; Sergio Midili 2x3, 2 RBI.
Pendleton
000
000
0
—
0
4
6
Southridge
320
031
x
—
9
10
0
Highlights: S, Harvey 3B, 2R; Martin 2x3, 2 SB; Casey Proctor 3x4; Martin, Nick Grade, Midili, Noah Von Olnhausen combine on 7IP-4H-0R-3BB-9K.
CHIAWANA 12, NORTH CENTRAL 4: Troy Simpkins drove in three runs and scored two more, and the Riverhawks got solid outings from four pitchers in a nonleague win at home.
Chiawana took advantage of plenty of NC miscues, including a walk, an error, another walk, a wild pitch, a hit batter and a passed ball to fuel a four-run first inning.
North Central
110
020
0
—
4
5
2
Chiawana
404
040
x
—
12
8
1
Highlights: C, Brayden Childs 1x1, 3 BB, 2R, RBI, SB; Troy Simpkins 3 RBI, 2R, SB; Riley Cissne 2B; Trent Simpkins 3B, RBI, 2R; Brayde Hirai 3B, RBI, 2R,3 IP-1ER-3H-3K; Marco Romero 2IP-2H-0ER-2K; Austin Bennion 1IP-3K-0R; Andrew Vargas 1IP-0R-3K.
MT. SPOKANE 2, RICHLAND 0: Garrett Stevens drove in Gabe Martin with a double to left in the second at bat of the game, then scored on a two-out single by Jacob Morgan three batters later, and that was all the offense the visiting Wildcats needed to win the nonconference matchup.
Ben McKinnis started for Mt. Spokane and fired four no-hit innings while striking out seven to get the win.
Josh Ellis came on in relief of Richland starter Christian Berry in the fourth, and threw three innings of one-hit, shutout ball.
Mt. Spokane
200
000
0
—
2
4
1
Richland
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Highlights: Gabe Martin (MS) 2x3, 2b, BB, R; Garrett Stevens (MS) 1x3, 2b, BB, R, RBI; Josh Ellis (R) 3IP-1H-0R-0BB; Ben McKinnis (MS) 4IP-0H-0R-7K-2BB.
GONZAGA PREP 9, RICHLAND 0: Ryan Gross blasted a grand slam over the left-field wall to highlight an eight-run sixth inning as the visiting Bullpups stomped the Bombers in nonconference play.
Adam Weissenfels started for Richland and dealt three scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He went 2-for-3 with a stolen base on offense.
G-Prep starter Seth Kuykendall lasted four innings and struck out seven, but also gave up four hits and three walks. Jeffrey Young smacked a pair of doubles in his three at-bats, and also had a run scored and RBI for the Bullpups.
Gonzaga Prep
000
108
—
9
9
1
Richland
000
000
—
0
4
2
Highlights: Jeffrey Young (GP) 2x3, 2 2b, SAC, RBI, R; Ryan Gross (GP) 1x4, HR, 4RBI, R; Seth Kuykendall (GP) 4IP-4H-0R-7K-3BB; Adam Weissenfels (R) 3IP-2H-0R-5K-BB, 2x3, SB.
GONZAGA PREP 6, HANFORD 3: An early burst got the Falcons a 3-0 lead, but the visiting Bullpups ended the game scoring six unanswered runs to pick up the nonconference win.
Philip Reynolds hit a two-out, two-run homer to left in the top of the fifth to put Gonzaga Prep (1-0) ahead 4-3, and it never trailed again. Reynolds went 2-for-3 and also had a double.
Hanford was able to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with one out, but Seth Kuykendall got a double-play ball up the middle to record the save.
Carston Manderbach and Damon Clinkenbeard each went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Hanford (0-1).
Gonzaga Prep
000
220
2
—
6
8
2
Hanford
120
000
0
—
3
7
2
Highlights: Josh Miller (GP) 3IP-2H-0R-2K-0BB; Kasey Anthony (GP) 1x2, 2BB, 2SB, 2R; Philip Reynolds (GP) 2x3, HR, 2b, 2RBI, R; Carston Manderbach (H) 2x4, R, SB; Damon Clinkenbeard (H) 2x3, 2b, R.
MT. SPOKANE 16, HANFORD 4: The Falcons got off to a rough start, managing just two hits and committing three errors in the nonleague loss.
Jacob Morgan homered, drove in four runs and scored three for Mt. Spokane.
Mt. Spokane
117
16
—
16
10
0
Hanford
000
04
—
4
2
3
Highlights: H, Carston Manderbach 1x3, 2 RBI; Damon Clickenberad 1x2, RBI, R. MS, Jacob Morgan HR, 4 RBI, 3R.
KENNEWICK 3, CENTRAL VALLEY 2: Trent Sellers doubled in three runs to lead the Lions to a rain-shortened nonleague win over the visiting Bears.
Central Valley
101
—
2
3
1
Kennewick
030
—
3
5
0
Highlights: K, Trent Sellers 2B, 3 RBI; Tim Gee 2B; Cooper Shelby 2IP-2H-1R-3K.
GOLDENDALE 4, RIVER VIEW 3: Garrett Mineilly went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases for River View in a nonleague loss shortened to five innings by rain.
Goldendale
200
20
—
4
6
0
River View
101
10
—
3
9
2
Highlights: RV, Garrett Mineilly 3x3, 2R, 2B, 2 SB; Trevor Lechelt 2x3, RBI; Dreyden Devers 2B; Spencer Weatherby 2B
SOFTBALL
SOUTHRIDGE 14, WENATCHEE 6: Madison Hoopes hit a three-run double, Bailey Monteith a two-run two-bagger, and the Suns made the most of their six hits for a nonleauge win originally scheduled for Wenatchee but moved to Southridge because of poor field conditions.
The Suns took advantage of 11 walks and five hit batters.
Wenatchee
320
010
0
—
6
12
1
Southridge
280
220
x
—
14
6
2
Highlights: S, Bailey Rose 2x5; Bailey Monteith 2 RBI 2B; Madison Hoopes 3 RBI 2B.
PENDLETON 5, HANFORD 0: Lauren Richards threw a two-hit shutout, Kera McGlothlan went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI triple, and the Buckaroos steamrolled the visiting Falcons in nonconference play.
Tori Kison and Gabby Skurka pounded out hits for Hanford (0-1). Annie Polster went the distance for the Falcons and only gave up one earned run on three hits.
Hanford
000
000
0
—
0
2
5
Pendleton
103
100
x
—
5
3
0
Highlights: Lauren Richards (P) 7IP-2H-0R-3BB-7K; Kera McGlothan (P) 2x2, 3b, R, RBI, SB.
SOCCER
KAMIAKIN 1, PASCO 0: Cade Egli scored with 2:40 left in regulation to help the Braves to a road win over the Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Kamiakin’s Isaiah Arechiga had the initial shot, but a nice save by the Pasco keeper kept the ball out of the net. Egli and teammate Jaden Eder crashed the box for the rebound, with Egli slipping the ball in the far side of the net.
First-year Braves keeper Garrett Paxton had 13 saves for the shutout.
Scoring: K, Caden Egli, G. Saves: K, Garrett Paxton 13; P, Cameron Edwards 5.
KENNEWICK 1, SOUTHRIDGE 0 (OT): The Lions won in overtime as Joel Garcia took a pass from Eddie Castillo and beat Suns keeper Johnathan Tinajero in MCC action at Lampson Stadium.
Kennewick goalie Xander Flannery had six saves in the shutout.
Scoring: K, Joel Garcia, G; Eddie Castillo, A. Shots: S 8, K 6. Saves: S, Johnathan Tinajero 3; K, Xander Flannery 6.
CHIAWANA 3, RICHLAND 0: Isaac Ponce scored twice, Jasaon Aragon had a goal and an assist, and the Riverhawks rolled to a home win over the Bombers (0-1, 0-1) to open Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Chiawana (1-0-1, 1-0) also got assists from Andy Arroyo and Brad Nickolaus.
Scoring: C, Isaac Ponce 2G; Jason Aragon G, A; Andy Arroyo A; Brad Nickolaus A. Saves: R, Jake Voordeporte 4; C, Jose Mejia 2.
ROYAL 1, HIGHLAND 0: Abraham Medina headed home a goal from a set piece in the 30th minute to lift the host Knights to a nonconference win.
A corner kick set up the score, which Royal kept alive by heading the ball across the front of the net. Mike Rojas headed the ball to Fernando Ortiz, who teed it up for Medina.
On Friday, Royal traveled to Kent and beat Seattle Christian 3-0.
Scoring: R, Abraham Medina G, Mike Rojas A, Fernando Ortiz A. Shots: H, 6; R, 10. Saves: H, Omar Ramos 3; R, CJ Quintero 3.
Tennis
Wahluke at Connell
Girls: Connell 3-2. Singles: Trevor Thompson (C) defeated Miguel Urista 4-6, 6-3, 7-6; Mathew Dipasquale (C) defeated Roberto Rangel 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sandaval-Gomez (W) defeated Poe-Coclasure 6-3. 1-6, 6-3; Ethan Merrill-Mason Holst (C) defeated Sanchez-Mendoza 6-0, 6-1; Silas Chase-Mason Poe (C) won by forfeit.
Boys: Connell 4-1. Singles: Livviana Mendoza (W) defeated Eva Garcia 6-4, 7-6; Lexi Olsen (C) defeated Carmon Ramos 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Galaga-Ramirez (W) defeated Bagwell-Bagwell 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Vargas-Zaragoza (C) defeated Perez-Lacena (W) 6-0, 6-1; Naef-Knight (C) won by forfeit.
Ephrata at Othello
Girls: Othello 3-1. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Brianne Kliphart, 6-2, 6-3; Angelina Chesnakov (E) d. Macy Hampton, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Tanaya Anderson-Katie Walker (O) d. Roslyn Martin-Taylor Perez, 6-0, 6-2; Daishawn Roylance-Janae Freeman (O) d. Mackenzie Osonell-Kayla Mullins 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Boys: Othello 3-1. Singles: Christian Pugh (E) d. Levi Garza, 7-5, 7-5; Asai Villarreal (O) d. N/A, 2-6, 6-1, 9-7. Doubles: Collin Villarreal-Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Derek Wright-Clay Johns, 6-3, 6-2; Sterling Roylance-Palani Barragan (O) d. Eli Whetstone-Hien Duong, 6-4, 6-1.
Golf
Mac-Hi’s Riley Chester shot a 6-under-par 30 on the front nine for medalist honors at the Blue Mountain Cup in Milton-Freewater.
Tri-Cities Prep’s Teddy Moore led the Jaguars with a 38, while DeSales’ Shea Kimball had a 40.
Tuesday’s results (9 holes)
At Milton-Freewater Golf Course
Tri-Cities Prep boys: Teddy Moore 38, Stefan Geist 42, Jacob Meeuwsen 42, Tony Van Houdt 46.
Walla Walla Valley Academy: Sky Gienger 56, Nicholas Cueto 63.
Mac-Hi: Riley Chester 30, Kodi Leidenfrost 39, Kaden Kilburg 39, Evan Kain 40, Noah Wilson 40.
DeSales: Shea Kimball 40, Bailey Lesko 42, Noah Beechinor 44, Owen Worden 47.
Dayton: Hunter Walker 47, Reed Richard 41.
Tri-Cities Prep girls: Sierra Esparza 41, Ally Moore 53, Bella Ghirardo 54, Emma Carlson 58.
