Mid-Columbia Roundup, March 12: Kamiakin baseball tops Redmond, Capital to open season

Nate Gee scored on a strange walk-off play in the bottom of the eighth to help the Braves begin their season-opening double-header with a 2-1 extra-innings victory over visiting Redmond on Saturday.
The score was tied at 1-all from the third inning on. Gee led off the Kamiakin half of the eighth with a single, and advanced to second on an error by the Redmond pitcher, who sailed a throw on a bunt by the next batter, Nick Irwin, which allowed Gee to score the winner.
Chase Krumm and Irwin scattered nine hits for Kamiakin and struck out seven combined.
Redmond
001
000
0
—
1
9
3
Kamiakin
001
000
1
—
2
4
1
Gibons, Connor (4), Helland (6), Hall (8) and South. Nick Irwin, Chase Krumm (5) and Cooke. Highlights: K, Krumm 4IP-4H-0R-0BB-3K; Irwin 4IP-5H-1R-0ER-1BB-4K.
KAMIAKIN 7, CAPITAL 0: Payton Flynn went 3-for-3 and accounted for four runs, Justin Knode started and pitched three innings of no-hit ball, and the host Braves finished the day with a season-opening non-conference win.
Kamiakin (2-0) led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth when it broke the game open. Flynn kicked it off with a one-out double — his first of two two-baggers — then scored on a single by Kyle Starcher, who stole second and scored on a Brady Bush single in the next at-bat. A fielding miscue on a ground ball by Nick Irwin allowed Bush to score from first to put the Braves up 5-0.
Capital
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Kamiakin
011
320
x
—
7
10
0
Travis Tallman, Brett Stock (5), Payton Greene (6) and Robbins. Justin Knode, Nate Gee (4), Chase Grillo (6) and Brown. Highlights: K, Knode 3IP-0H-0R-2BB-3K; Payton Flynn 3x3, 2 2b; 3RBI, R; Brady Bush 2x4, 2R, RBI.
REDMOND 7, KENNEWICK 6 (9): D. Gibbons drove in Casey Beliel on a sacrifice fly for the eventual game-winner as the Mustangs beat the host Lions in non-conference play.
Trailing 3-1, Redmond (1-1) put up a five-run top of the fourth that looked like it might doom the Lions. But Kyle Benton responded for Kennewick, ripping a one-out double in the fifth to plate a couple, then scoring on a single by Logan Padilla to tie it at 6-all, which eventually forced extras.
Padilla went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs.
Redmond’s Jack Vonderhaar entered the game in the sixth and closed it out by pitching four scoreless innings to get the win.
Redmond
010
500
001
—
7
9
1
Kennewick
012
030
000
—
6
13
5
Drew Bies, Dylan Woodbury (4), Jack Vonderhaar (6). Trent Sellers, Austin Macias (4), Easton Stevens (6), Gavin Watters (9). Highlights: Vonderhaar (R) 4IP-3H-0R-K-BB; Stevens (K) 3IP-3H-1R-0ER-2K-BB; Cameron Allen (R) 2x3, 2R, RBI; Casey Beliel (R) 1x2, BB, 2R, 2RBI, SAC; Kyle Benton (K) 2x3, 2B, BB, 2RBI, R; Logan Padilla (K) 3x5, 2RBI.
CHIAWANA 23, LEWIS & CLARK 4: The Riverhawks scored 10 runs in the first inning — eight with two outs — en route to a nonleague home victory over the Tigers.
Miguel Barragan drove in four runs for Chiawana, while Andrew Vargas hit a double and drove in three runs. Marco Romero and Bristol McElroy also hit doubles for the Riverhawks, who out hit the Tigers 12-5.
Lewis & Clark
010
30
—
4
5
7
Chiawana
(10)55
3x
—
23
12
0
Danny Erwin, Mel Crowley (1), Ben Sepinuck (3), Dawson Pate (4) and Hilsendeger, Skinner (4); Caden Kaelber, Nick Bonnington (4), Andrew Vargas (5) and Washburn. Highlights: Brayden Childs (C) 3x4, 5R, 2 RBIs; Troy Simpkins (C) 4R; Andrew Vargas (C) 2B, 3 RBIs; 3R; Miguel Barragan (C) 3x4, 4 RBIs; Bristol McElroy (C) 2B; Marco Romero 2x3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3R; Riley Cissne (C) 3R.
JEFFERSON 11, PASCO 0: Avery Cantino Kennedy threw five scoreless frames and walked all four times he came to the plate to lead the Raiders to a road win over the Bulldogs in non-conference play.
Zeff Rivas started on the hill for Pasco and got through three innings unscathed, and had the Bulldogs trailing just 2-0 heading into the sixth. But he couldn’t get another out, and was stuck with five more runs before Keaton Stewart came in to close out the game.
Trevor Crawford went 2-for-3 to lead Pasco at the dish.
Jefferson
000
205
4
—
11
6
1
Pasco
000
000
0
—
0
5
4
Avery Cantino Kennedy, Justin Maggerise (6) and Brown, Bader. Zeff Rivas, Keaton Stewart (6) and Davila. Highlights: J, Kennedy 5IP-3H-0R-3BB-6K, 4BB, 2R; Brayden Brown 2x3, 2 2B, BB, R. P, Trevor Crawford 2x3; Omar Avila 3BB.
KIONA-BENTON 20, WAPATO 0 (5): Lino Rivera tossed four innings of perfect ball while striking out 11, and the host Bears exploded for 14 runs in the fourth to set up the mercy rule and open their season with a blowout win in nonconference play.
Ron Lewis, Robert Russum, Joe Mendoza and Xavier Roman each had at least two hits and accounted for at least four runs. Lewis also stole four bases.
Wapato
000
00
—
0
0
1
Kiona-Benton
231
(14)x
—
20
12
0
Highlights: KB, Lino Rivera 4IP-0H-0R-0BB-11K; Ron Lewis 2x3, 3R, 4SB, RBI, HBP; Robert Russum 3x3, 4RBI, 2R, SAC; Joe Mendoza 2x3, 2B, 3RBI, 2R; Xavier Roman 2x3 2B, 3RBI, 2R.
Track and field
Kamiakin’s Wyatt Musser and Hanford’s Joe Gauthier were double winners at the Richland Jamboree at Fran Rish Stadium.
Musser won the shot put for the second year in a row with a mark of 48 feet, 8 inches, then added his second Jamboree discus title with a throw of 154-6.
Gauthier topped the field in the 100 meters with a time of 11.04 seconds, and went 20-9 1/2 to win the long jump.
Richland’s Tyler Kurtz won the 400 (52.61) and was third in the 200 (23.32).
On the girls side, Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton won the long jump (16-3 3/4) for the fourth year in a row, and was second in the high jump (4-10) to Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor (4-10).
Hanford got wins from Lele Williams in the 300 hurdles (45.15) and Kara Shibley in the shot put (36-1).
Richland’s Katie Andrus won the 1,600 meters (5:20.79), and ran a leg on the Bombers’ winning 4x400 relay, whose time of 4:49.70 was nearly 27 seconds faster than the second-place team.
At Richland
BOYS
100: Joe Gauthier, Hanford, 11.04; 200: Nathon Maltos, Sunnyside, 22.37; 400: 1. Tyler Kurtz, Richland, 52.61; 800: 1. Cooper Osborn, Mead, 2;10.13; 1,600: 1. Kyler Lee, Kamiakin, 4:32.82; 3,200: 1. Jonah Franco, Kamiakin, 9:38.57; 110H: 1. Thomas Dammarell, Mead, 15.67; 300H: 1. Joseph Heitman, Mead, 40.23; 4x100 relay: 1. Kamiakin (Colten Chelin, Salvador Gonzalez, Zach Borisch, Kyle Carr), 47.16; 4x400 relay: 1. Deer Park (Josh Horn, Jacob Savage, Adam Harris, Soren Janson), 3:45.66; Shot: 1. Wyatt Musser, Kamiakin, 48-8; Discus: 1. Wyatt Musser, Kamiakin, 154-6; Jav: 1. Josh Farr, Mead, 163-11; HJ: 1. Logan Simpson, Richland, 5-8; PV: 1. Brayden Freitag, Kamiakin, 13-0; LJ: 1. Joe Gauthier, Hanford, 20-9 1/2; TJ: 1. Dominic Lee, Chiawana, 44-5.
GIRLS
100: Lexi Rolan, Medical Lake, 12.43; 200: Mirannda Shulman, Kamiakin, 26.41; 400: 1. Dallas Borrego, Sunnyside, 1:04.31; 800: 1. Sydney Brieher, Mead, 2:32.92; 1,600: 1. Katie Andrus, Richland, 5:20.79; 3,200: 1. Jenna Rogers, Mead, 12:13.67; 100H: 1. Zella Conley, Mead, 15.42; 300H: 1. Lele Williams, Hanford, 45.15; 4x100 relay: 1. Kamiakin (Katherine Petsch, Isabelle Conover, Britney Donais, Mirannda Shulman), 52.19; 4x400 relay: 1. Richland (Katie Andrus, Karalee Edvalson, Jill Essency, Courtney Storaci), 4:49.70; Shot: 1. Kara Shibley, Hanford, 36-1; Discus: 1. Liz Gaffney, Mead, 108-2; Jav: 1. Liz Gaffney, Mead 105-9; HJ: 1. Monica Kaylor, Kennewick, 4-10; PV: 1. Abigail Winstead, Kamiakin, 9-0; LJ: 1. Allison Stapleton, Kamiakin, 16-3 3/4; TJ: 1. Taylor Britz, Mead, 31-6.
EISENHOWER JAMBOREE: Kiona-Benton’s Armando Reyes and Daniel Rizin turned heads at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.
Reyes won the discus with a personal best mark of 148 feet, and was second in the shot put with a mark of 45-7 1/2.
Rizin won the javelin with a personal record throw of 153-3, nearly 7 feet better than second-place Justin Packard of Ellensburg (146-8).
SOCCER
KENNEWICK 2, TOPPENISH 1: The host Lions trailed 1-0 at halftime, but Jason Cortes scored an equalizer and Emir Velic the winner in the second half to lift Kennewick to a season-opening non-conference win.
Colter Hollibough assisted on Velic’s score.
Cristobal Cervantes booted the corner kick that Toppenish scored on in the first half, but the goal scorer was not reported.
Scoring: K, Jason Cortes G; Emir Velic G; Colter Hollibough A. T, Cristobal Cervantes A; goal scorer not reported. Shots: K, 6; T, 4. Saves: K, Xander Flannery 4; T, 2.
CHIAWANA 1, SKYVIEW 1: Cole Ribbing set Andy Arroyo up for the Riverhawks’ lone score as they finished level with the host Storm to open their season.
Jose Mejia made four saves for Chiawana (0-0-1), which was out-shot 6-4.
The Riverhawks host Richland to open conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Scoring: C, Andy Arroyo G; Cole Ribbing A. S, not reported. Shots: C, 4; S, 6. Saves: C, Jose Mejia 4; S, 2.
LIBERTY (ISSAQUAH) 3, HANFORD 2: Cody Hughes scored the first two goals for host Liberty to ensure the Patriots never trailed in picking up the non-conference win.
Hughes bookended a goal from Hanford’s Ross Kieffer in the 18th minute, with scores in the 17th and 29th to put Liberty up 2-1 at halftime.
Seth Kobata scored the Patriots’ final goal in the 69th, and Hanford’s Damian Fraga keyed Shiv Sanan’s 78th minute strike to close within one.
Scoring: H, Ross Kieffer G; Shiv Sanan G; Damian Fraga A. L, Cody Hughes 2G; Seth Kobata G.
PROSSER 2, CONNELL 1 (SO): Jordan Garcia made six saves, including two in the shootout, to help the host Mustangs (1-0) to a narrow non-conference win.
Emilio Herrera got Prosser on the board in the 20th minute with an assist from Diego Gomez on a low cross. Deandre Chavez leveled it for Connell (0-1) in the 65th when he collected the rebound from a missed penalty kick and it put it in the back of the net.
Scoring: C, Deandre Chavez G. P, Emilio Herrera G; Diego Gomez A. Shots: C, 11; P, 7. Saves: C, Saul Vargas 3; P, Jordan Garcia 6.
OTHELLO 8, NACHES VALLEY 0: Frankie Ramos scored twice and handed out three assists as the Huskies opened the season with a convincing road win over the Rangers.
Reese Jones and Juan Tapia also had two goals for Othello, which outshot Naches 26-5.
George Navarrete had four saves for Othello in the first half, while Miguel Silva had one in the second half. The Huskies will be without senior goalie Jose Chairez for the season after he suffered ACL and MCL tears to his right knee one week before the season started.
Scoring: O, Luis Gomez G, Chris Alfaro G (PK), Frankie Ramos 2G (1 PK), 3A; Reese Jones 2G, Juan Tapia 2G, 2A. Shots: Othello 26, Naches 5. Saves: O, George Navarrete 4, Miguel Silva 1; N, Hector Tapia 14.
