Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin’s Clark tops field at Hanford Golf Invite

Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark shot a 4-over 76 to take top honors Friday in the season-opening Hanford Girls Golf Invite at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Clark finished three strokes ahead of Luka van der Merwe of East Valley-Yakima and Megan Billetter of Mt. Spokane.
East Valley won the modified team scoring with 255 strokes, 10 fewer than Richland. Team scores included the top two nine-hole scores and top two 18-hole scores.
The Bombers were led by Macy Robertson’s 80, which tied for fourth. Pasco’s Janae Martinez and Southridge’s Samantha Hui shot 81. The Suns finished fifth in the team race.
At Horn Rapids Golf Course — Par 72
Team scores: 1, East Valley 255; 2, Richland 265; 3, Mt. Spokane 269; 5, Southridge 282; 7, Pasco 284; 8, Kamiakin 285; 11, Chiawana 318; 13, Hermiston 325; 14, Hanford 332.
Top 3: Alexa Clark (Kam) 76; Luka van der Merwe (EV) 79; Megan Billetter (MS) 79.
RICHLAND: Macy Robertson 80, Hannah Oldson 90, Breanna Watts 100.
SOUTHRIDGE: Samantha Hui 81, Amanda Brunson 89.
PASCO: Janae Martinez 81, Maylie Martinez 91, Seline Martinez 127.
KAMIAKIN: Clark 76; Ashley Fullmer 102; Grace Wilbur 111.
CHIAWANA: Kali Saueressig 99, Chalise King 111, McKenna Kaelber 118, Paige Sommerville 118.
HERMISTON: Sydney Adams 105, Sonja Peterson 108, Makenzie Lind 111.
HANFORD: Hannah Bort 97, Bianca Nicacio 113, Sophia Gourley 119.
OTHELLO INVITE: Ryker Torres shot a 6-over 76 to lead East Valley to a 20 stroke win over Othello’s ‘A’ squad at Othello Golf and Country Club.
The top Othello team shot a 269 in the non-traditional tournament format, and the ‘B’ team ended at 304. Royal rounded out the eight-team leaderborad, carding a 373.
Friday’s results
At Othello Golf and Country Club — Par 70
Team scores (Top 3 and locals): 1, East Valley 249; 2, Othello (A) 269; 3, Goldendale 280; 4, Othello (B) 304; 8, Royal 373. Exhibition: Grandview.
18 Hole Medalist: Ryker Torres (EV) 38, 38: 76.
BASEBALL
CAPITAL 21, PASCO 5: The Bulldogs got down big early, rallied in the fourth and saw it get out of hand in the top of the eighth in the season opener at home.
Emilio Davila doubled twice for Pasco, and Keaton Stewart was 2-for-4. Tanner Johnson had a big day for the visitors, slugging three doubles and driving in five runs.
Capital
064
021
8
—
21
17
2
Pasco
000
500
0
—
5
8
4
Highlights: C—Tanner Johnson 4x4, 3 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI; Kyle Johnson 3x4, 2B, 4 RBI. P—Keaton Stewart 2x4, RBI; Emilio Davila 2x4, 2 2B, R; Jose Renteria 2B, RBI, R.
SOCCER
HANFORD 3, WEST VALLEY (YAKIMA) 0: The Falcons and Rams were locked in a defensive struggle for the first half and change, but once Jeremiah Nguyen got Hanford on the board in the 54th minute, the goals began to pour in.
Nguyen also assisted Shiv Sanan’s 72nd minute goal, and Moamel Abdali — who helped get Nguyen his opening score — broke through in the 78th to lift Hanford to a season-opening blowout victory on the road.
Scoring: H, Jeremiah Nguyen G, A; Moamel Abdali G, A; Shiv Sanan G; Joseph Stout A; Damian Fraga A.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, GRANDVIEW 0: Jacob Gonzalez and Jorge Mendez poured in second-half goals to lift the host Suns to a season-opening victory.
Alex Hernandez recorded an assist, and Southridge out-shot Grandview 11-5. Southridge plays Lewis and Clark at 1 p.m. Saturday in Spokane.
Scoring: SR, Jacob Gonzalez G, Jorge Mendez G, Alex Hernandez A. Shots: G, 5; SR, 11. Saves: G, 6; SR, 4.
