All-league teams: High school basketball

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on Florida home

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl