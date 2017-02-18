Hanford swimmer Younkin flies to state championship

Skyler Younkin stood in prime position for a championship entering this weekend’s Class 4A state swim and dive meet in Federal Way.
The Hanford sophomore’s district-winning time of 50.70 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly gave him the No. 1 seed time across all three classifications.
It can be tough to make it to the top and stay there, but Younkin succeeded. He won the state fly title Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.
Younkin powered to the wall in 50.26 seconds and beat Camas freshman Jaden Kim (51.17) and Issaquah senior Will Crewe (51.81). Hanford senior Brady Myers, who was seventh after Friday’s preliminaries, finished fourth in 51.83.
Younkin’s state swim championship is the first in 4A for Hanford, which moved up from 3A after the 2015-16 school year.
The sixth-place Falcons racked up 164 points for the best finish in team history. Camas won the team title with 302 points, while Richland was 11th with 75.
Richland grad Cody Roberts has held the 100 fly state record of 47.81 since 2009, and Younkin figured reaching that might be a bit lofty this weekend. Instead, he set out to break 50 seconds. Though Younkin didn’t achieve that goal Friday or Saturday, his finals time was just one-tenth of a second off the All-America consideration standard of 50.16.
Younkin joins William Wertz (boys 200 freestyle, 2014) and Christine Miller (girls 100 breaststroke, 1989 and ’90) as Hanford’s only individual state swim and dive champions.
Younkin earned a third-place medal in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 45.20 seconds, trailing Camas junior Mark Kim (1:40.76) and Richland senior Cole Westendorf (1:44.31). Hanford sophomore John Markillie took fourth in 1:45.37.
Another lifetime best for Markillie came in the 500 free. He finished third in 4:43.91 behind Kim (4:35.15) and Westendorf (4:42.01). Hanford sophomore Jack Elliott swam to 13th place (4:58.58), a spot behind Richland junior Addison Pollick (4:56.67).
On the other end of the distance spectrum, Myers was eighth in the 50 free (21.99).
The Falcons piled up 68 points in the relays by finishing seventh in the 200 medley (1:40.24), eighth in the 200 free (1:30.36) and eighth in the 400 free (3:20.75).
Meanwhile, Westendorf concluded his Richland swim career in fantastic fashion. He attempted the 200-500 free double at state for the first time and finished second to Mark Kim, who swept both events for the second consecutive year.
Westendorf took fourth in the 500 free and eighth in the 100 backstroke at last February’s state meet. As a sophomore, he was ninth in the back and 14th in the 100 free, and he didn’t advance out of preliminaries in either event as a freshman.
In the 500, Westendorf beat out Markillie and Richland’s Jeff Kern in the championship final. Kern, a senior, took sixth in 4:50.73.
Every Mid-Columbia swimmer or relay in this year’s 4A state meet advanced to an “A” championship or “B” consolation final.
Kern wound up 16th in the 100 fly (56.29) and Pollick 13th in the 100 back (55.92) for Richland.
Walla Walla junior Luke Elmenhurst placed 10th in the 200 free (1:46.89) and 14th in the 100 free (49.22).
In relays, Richland took 12th in the 400 free (3:19.89) and 13th in the 200 medley (1:42.46). The Bombers swam faster than championship finalist Hanford in the 400 free but were in the consolation final because they placed 12th in prelims.
The 2A final featuring Grandview junior Tavian Valenzuela started Saturday afternoon.
WIAA STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
SATURDAY FINALS
IN FEDERAL WAY
CLASS 4A (winning times and locals; top eight in championship final, Nos. 9-16 in consolation final)
Top three teams and locals: 1, Camas 302; 2, Skyline 206; 3, Issaquah 197; 6, Hanford 164; 11, Richland 75; 30, Walla Walla 10.
200 medley relay: 1, Issaquah (Kyle Millis, Will Crewe, Christopher Leu, Brandon Leu) 1:35.42 (meet record, All-America consideration); 7, Hanford (Brady Myers, Jack Elliott, Skyler Younkin, Matthew Brink) 1:40.24; 13, Richland (Addison Pollick, Jeff Kern, Cole Westendorf, Kyle Prigge) 1:42.46; 200 freestyle: 1, Mark Kim (Camas) 1:40.76; 2, Westendorf (Rich) 1:44.31; 3, Younkin (Han) 1:45.20; 4, John Markillie (Han) 1:45.37; 10, Luke Elmenhurst (Walla Walla) 1:46.89; 200 individual medley: 1, Jonathan Cook (Jackson) 1:48.36 (meet record, All-America automatic); 50 freestyle: 1, Tom Utas (Camas) 21.07; 8, Myers (Han) 21.99; Diving: 1, Jason Gleason (South Kitsap) 474.20; 100 butterfly: 1, Younkin (Han) 50.26; 4, Myers (Han) 51.83; 16, Kern (Rich) 56.29; 100 freestyle: 1, Jacob Leahy (Skyline) 46.24; 14, Elmenhurst (WW) 49.22; 500 freestyle: 1, Kim (Camas) 4:35.15; 2, Westendorf (Rich) 4:42.01; 3, Markillie (Han) 4:43.91; 6, Kern (Rich) 4:50.73; 12, Pollick (Rich) 4:56.67; 13, Elliott (Han) 4:58.58; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Camas (Eric Wu, Jaden Kim, Utas, M.Kim) 1:26.82; 8, Hanford (Myers, Owen McKinstry, Brink, Markillie) 1:30.36; 100 backstroke: 1, Millis (Issa) 50.25 (AAC); 13, Pollick (Rich) 55.92; 100 breaststroke: 1, Cook (Jack) 53.91 (meet record, AAA); 400 freestyle relay: 1, Skyline (Will O’Daffer, Joseph Spaniac, Rehaan Bhimani, Leahy) 3:11.03; 8, Hanford (Brink, Elliott, Younkin, Markillie) 3:20.75; 12, Richland (Westendorf, Prigge, Pollick, Kern) 3:19.89.
