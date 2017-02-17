Gymnastics: Kamiakin’s Winstead ties for floor title, third in beam

The final day of the Class 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics meet was a big one for Kamiakin’s Abby Winstead.
The Braves sophomore tied for first in the floor exercise and placed third on the beam during the individual competition at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on Friday.
Winstead scored 9.600 to match Lake Washington’s Audrey Arnold for the floor title. Kamiakin teammate Piper Polanik (9.500) placed fifth, and Southridge’s Makayla Hui tied for ninth (9.400).
Winstead’s third-place score on the beam was 9.450 points, just 0.50 behind winner Sarah Ellis of Columbia River. Polanik (9.050) tied for ninth.
Sophia Mancinelli (11th bars) and Ryanne Rogers (13th on vault) of Kamiakin, and Mackinley Morgan (15th beam, 13th floor) of Southridge also qualified during Thursday’s team competition to compete in the individual events.
Winner and locals
Bars: 1, Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) 9.625; 11, Sophia Mancinelli (Kamiakin) 8.850; 12, Piper Polanik (Kam) 8.825; 14, Makayla Hui (Southridge) 8.650. Beam: 1, Sarah Ellis (Columbia River) 9.500; 3, Abby Winstead (Kam) 9.450; t-9 Polanik (Kam) 9.050; 15, Mackinley Morgan (Sou) 7.500; 16, Mancinelli (Kam) 7.225. Floor: t-1, Winstead (Kam) and Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 9.600; 5, Polanik (Kam) 9.500; t-9, Hui (Sou) 9.400; t-13, Morgan (Sou) 9.300. Vault: 1, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 9.800; 11, Winstead (Kam) 9.300; 13, Ryanne Rogers (Kam) 9.250.
