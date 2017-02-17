State swimming: Big day for Hanford with Younkin, Markillie, Myers and relays into finals

Skyler Younkin led the way for Hanford during Friday’s Class 4A boys state swimming and diving preliminaries at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Younkin clocked the No. 1 time in the 100-yard butterfly (51.02 seconds) and was third in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 45.66 seconds). The sophomore entered the meet seeded 11th in the 200 free with a time of 1:47.99.
John Markillie and Brady Myers also provided firepower for the Falcons in prelims.
Markillie, a sophomore, was third in the 500 free (4:45.45) and seventh in the 200 free (1:46.30).
Myers will finish his high school career Saturday with a pair of individual championship finals. He took seventh in the 100 fly (52.90) and eighth in the 50 free (22.12).
All three Hanford relays finished in the top eight to make the championship finals.
Richland senior Cole Westendorf was second to Camas junior Mark Kim in the 200 and 500 free. Kim is the defending state champion in both events. Westendorf swam 1:43.55 in the 200 and 4:41.16 in the 500.
The championship final of the 500 will feature Westendorf, Markillie and Richland senior Jeff Kern (fifth, 4:50.76).
Meanwhile, Grandview junior Tavian Valenzuela was the only area athlete to advance in the Class 2A meet. He will swim in consolation finals after finishing 11th in the prelims of the 50 free and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
Saturday’s 4A finals begin at 9:30 a.m., while the 2A competitors are scheduled to hit the pool at 2:15 p.m.
WIAA STATE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
FRIDAY PRELIMINARIES
IN FEDERAL WAY
CLASS 4A (top time and locals; top eight advance to Saturday’s championship final, Nos. 9-16 to consolation final)
200 medley relay: 1, Skyline (Jacob Leahy, Jeremy Kim, Ryan Kinnear, Will O’Daffer) 1:36.37; 7, Hanford (Brady Myers, Jack Elliott, Skyler Younkin, Matthew Brink) 1:40.52; 13, Richland (Addison Pollick, Jeff Kern, Cole Westendorf, Kyle Prigge) 1:42.45; 200 freestyle: 1, Mark Kim (Camas) 1:43.19; 2, Westendorf (Rich) 1:43.55; 3, Younkin (Han) 1:45.66; 7, John Markillie (Han) 1:46.30; 10, Luke Elmenhurst (Walla Walla) 1:47.23; 200 individual medley: 1, Jonathan Cook (Jackson) 1:49.76; 50 freestyle: 1, Tom Utas (Camas) 21.13; 8, Myers (Han) 22.12; Diving (through semifinals): 1, Jason Gleason (South Kitsap) 348.90; 19, Remi Marvel (Han) 178.35; 24, Ryan McClelland (Rich) 80.55; 100 butterfly: 1, Younkin (Han) 51.02; 7, Myers (Han) 52.90; 10, Kern (Rich) 53.29; 100 freestyle: 1, Sam Abbott (Curtis) 46.03; 16, Elmenhurst (WW) 49.70; 500 freestyle: 1, Kim (Camas) 4:36.59; 2, Westendorf (Rich) 4:41.16; 3, Markillie (Han) 4:45.45; 5, Kern (Rich) 4:50.76; 12, Elliott (Han) 4:57.80; 13, Pollick (Rich) 4:59.31; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Camas (Eric Wu, Jaden Kim, Utas, M.Kim) 1:27.24; 8, Hanford (Myers, Brink, Ben Douglas, Markillie) 1:30.40; 100 backstroke: 1, Kyle Millis (Issaquah) 50.45; 15, Pollick (Rich) 56.44; 100 breaststroke: 1, Ethan Dang (Hazen) 55.00; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Issaquah (Millis, Christopher Leu, Will Crewe, Brandon Leu) 3:10.73; 8, Hanford (Younkin, Brink, Elliott, Markillie) 3:18.99; 12, Richland (Westendorf, Prigge, Pollick, Kern) 3:20.44.
CLASS 2A (events with locals, plus top times)
50 freestyle: 1, Brisen Pearson (Bellingham) 21.24; 11, Tavian Valenzuela (Grandview) 23.17; 24, Kord Tuttle (Prosser) 24.27; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Columbia River (Josh Bottelberghe, Isaac Wooten, Ben Phelps, Rob Mead) 1:32.27; 23, Prosser (Christian Malave, Paden Rude, Donald Miller, Austin Beierle-Miller) 1:53.40; 100 backstroke: 1, James Buchanan (Lindbergh) 52.13; 18, Levi Russell (Pro) 1:01.79; 100 breaststroke: 1, Bottelberghe (CR) 55.13; 12, Valenzuela (Gra) 1:03.82; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Pullman (Cameron Larsen, Sean Li, Josh Joireman, Holden Ellsworth) 3:17.94; 20, Prosser (Tuttle, Malave, Beierle-Miller, Russell) 3:56.06.
