Gymnastics: Kamiakin places second, just misses fourth straight state title

The Kamiakin girls came up just short of four-peating as state champions, placing second Thursday in the team event at the Class 1A/2A/3A state gymnastics championship at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.
The three-time defending champion Braves scored 173.825 points, while Holy Names finished with 176.725. Kamiakin finished second to Holy Names on the vault and bars, won the balance beam and was fourth in floor exercise.
Sydney Griswold of Sammamish claimed the all-around title with 37.975 points. Piper Polanik led Kamiakin with 36.200 points, good for eighth. Teammates Sophia Mancinelli (ninth, 35.850) and Abby Winstead (t-13th, 35.350) were close behind.
Winstead, Polanik and Southridge’s Makayla Hui turned in some big performances.
Winstead was second on vault, her score of 9.575 points just 0.175 off the winning score of Elena Fowler of Holy Names. Winstead also placed fifth on the beam (9.325), with Polanik (9.200) and Mancinelli (9.150) rounding out the top 10.
Hui was second on the floor exercise with a 9.550, a mere 0.025 off the winning score of Audrey Arnold of Lake Washington. Polanik (9.475) tied for fifth followed by Southridge’s Mackinley Morgan (tied for eighth, 9.450) and Winstead (t-15th, 9.350).
Hui placed third on the bars with a 9.275, 0.325 points out of first. Mancinelli was ninth (9.000) and Polanik tied for 15th (8.650).
The competition continues Saturday with the individual events.
Team scores — 1, Holy Names 176.725; 2, Kamiakin 173.825; 3, Lake Washington 172.050.
Winners and local top 30
All-around — 1, Sydney Griswold (Sammamish) 37.975; 2, Elena Fowler (Holy Names) 37.800; 3, Audrey Arnold (Lake Washington) 37.225; 8, Piper Polanik (Kamiakin) 36.200; 9, Sophia Mancinelli (Kam), 35.850; t-13, Abby Winstead (Kam) 35.350; 26, Mackinley Morgan (Southridge) 33.825; 30, Ryanne Rogers (Kam) 33.250; 39, Samantha Harper (Kam) 31.600. Vault — 1, Fowler (HN) 9.750; Winstead (Kam) 9.575; 16, Rogers (Kam) 8.900; 17, Polanik (Kam) 8.875; 28, Mancinelli (Kam) 8.475. Bars — 1, Griswold (Sam) 9.600; 3, Makayla Hui (Sou) 9.275; 9, Mancinelli (Kam) 9.000; t-15, Polanik (Kam) 8.650. Beam — Griswold (Sam) 9.450; Winstead (Kam) 9.325; 9, Polanik (Kam) 9.200; 10, Mancinelli (Kam) 9.150; 16, Morgan (Sou) 8.975; t-29 Rogers (Kam) and Harper (Kam) 8.550. Floor — 1, Arnold (LW) 9.575; 2, Hui (Sou) 9.550; t-5 Polanik (Kam) 9.475; t-8, Morgan (Sou) 9.450; t-15, Winstead (Kam) 9.350; t-23 Mancinelli (Kam) 9.225; t-29, Harper (Kam) 9.150.
Kamiakin placed second in last Saturday’s quad-district meet at Ballard High School. The top four teams — Holy Names, Kamiakin, Lake Washington and Mt. Spokane — earned a trip to Tacoma. Kelsey Dearing, Samantha Harper, Sophia Mancinelli, Piper Polanik, Ryanne Rogers and Abby Winstead helped the Braves score 175.95, while winner Holy Names finished at 178.0.
Southridge’s Makayla Hui and Mackinley Morgan will compete at state in individual events.
