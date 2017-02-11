Younkin sets pool records to lead Hanford at district meet

Skyler Younkin set the Kelso High School pool record in the 100-yard butterfly during his preliminary heat at the Class 4A District 4/5 meet on Friday, then broke his own record on Saturday in the finals to lead an impressive performance by the Hanford Falcons.
Younkin touched the wall in 51.06 seconds in the prelims, then bested that with a 50.70 in the finals. He also qualified for state individually in the 200 freestyle, and is on the state-bound 400 free (with Matt Brink, Jack Elliot and John Markillie) and 200 medley (Brady Myers, Jack Elliot and Owen McKinstry) relay teams.
The Falcons also saw Markillie (500 and 200 free, 200 and 400 free relays) and Myers (100 butterfly, 50 free, 200 medley relay and 200 free relay) qualify in four events, and Elliot (500 free, 400 free relay and 200 medley relay) in three.
Richland’s Cole Westendorf swam qualifying times in the 500 and 200 free, and Jeff Kern qualified in the 100 butterfly.
Walla Walla’s Luke Elmenhurst qualified for state in the 100 free with a prelim time of 49.12, and in the 200 free with a 1:46.68 prelim.
In diving, Hanford’s Remi Marvel scored a 274.25 and Richland’s Ryan McClellan a 197.55 to take the top two spots and advance to state. Tyler Maki (Richland) took third with a 165.25.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT IV/V MEET (TOP FINISHER AND LOCALS)
* — Pool record
! — 4A meet record
@ — State qualifying time
200 medley relay: 1, Camas (Finn McClone, Eric Wu, Christopher Xia, Tom Utas) 1:37.95*; 2, Hanford (Brady Myers, Jack Elliot, Skyler Younkin, Owen McKinstry) 1:42.00@; 3, Richland (Addison Pollick, Jeff Kern, Cole Westendorf, Kyle Prigge) 1:43.62; 200 freestyle: 1, Mark Kim (Cam) 1:42.20*; 2, John Markillie (Han) 1:45.95@; 3, Luke Elmenhurst (WW) 1:46.71@; 4, Cole Westendorf (Rich) 1:47.41@; 5, Skyler Younkin (Han) 1:48.04@; 8, Kyle Prigge (Rich) 1:55.60; 200 individual medley: 1, Eric Wu (Cam) 1:53.97*; 4, Broden Johnson (Rich) 2:09. 29; 6, Austin Vo (Han) 2:12.80; 50 freestyle: 1, Tom Utas (Cam) 21.31; 3, Brady Myers (Han) 22.16@; 7, Matt Brink (Han) 23.15; Diving: 1, Remi Marvel (Han) 274.25; 2, Ryan McClellan (Rich) 197.55; 3, Tyler Maki (Rich) 165.25; 100 butterfly: 1, Skyler Younkin (Han) 50.70*; 3, Brady Myers (Han) 52.57@; 5, Jeff Kern (Rich) 53.62@; 100 freestyle: 1, Tom Utas (Cam) 47.58!; 3, Luke Elmenhurst (WW) 49.42; 6, Matt Brink (Han) 51.60; 500 freestyle: 1, Mark Kim (Cam) 4:39.93@; 2, John Markillie (Han) 4:45.90@; 3, Cole Westendorf (Rich) 4:53.80@; 4, Jack Elliot (Han) 4:58.54; 6, Addison Pollick (Rich) 5:11.90; 7, Jeff Kern (Rich) 5:10.95; 200 freestyle relay: 1, Camas (Eric Wu, Jaden Kim, Tom Utas, Mark Kim) 1:28.33@; 2, Hanford (Matt Brink, Ben Douglas, Brady Myers, John Markillie) 1:31.31@; 3, Walla Walla (Luke Elmenhurst, Kahili Helm, Will Lash, Zander Norris) 1:36.81; 100 backstroke: 1, Finn McClone (Cam) 54.96@; 3, Addison Pollick (Rich) 56.66; 5, Owen McKinstry (Han) 1:00.61; 8, Zach Nemeth (Han) 1:02.38; 100 breaststroke: 1, Eric Wu (Cam) 58.66@; 4, Jack Elliot (Han) 1:03.68; 5, Timothy Scheel (WW) 1:08.77; 6, Broden Johnson (Rich) 1:09.08; 8, Austin Vo (Han) 1:09.02; 400 freestyle relay: 1, Camas (Finn McClone, Jaden Kim, Christopher Xia, Mark Kim) 3:15.81*; 2, Hanford (Matt Brink, Skyler Younkin, Jack Elliot, John Markillie) 3:18.96@; 3, Richland (Cole Westerdorf, Addison Pollick, Teddy Lai, Jeff Kern) 3:25.25;.
