Mid-Columbia roundup for Saturday, Feb. 11

GIRLS
KAMIAKIN 67, NORTH CENTRAL 31: Alexa Hazel scored 14 points and Oumou Toure 13, and the Braves (20-1) got out fast before throttling back in their MCC/GSL 3A opener.
Rylie Clark scored nine points, Symone Brown eight and Jayden Williams seven for Kamiakin, which jumped out 18-2 and 36-14 leads over the Indians (8-14).
The Braves will host the Southridge/Mt. Spokane winner on Thursday, time TBA.
NORTH CENTRAL: McDeid 19, Widham, Blocker, Allbery, Smick 6, Chastain 2, Plummer, Bigsmoke, Piper, Ellenwood 4, Everman, Cain.
KAMIAKIN: Alexa Hazel 14, Oumou Toure 13, Brown 8, Scherbarth, Larsen 6, Westermeyer 2, Holle 4, Clark 9, C. Williams 4, J. Williams 7.
North Central
2
12
13
4
—
31
Kamiakin
18
18
12
19
—
67
CHIAWANA 68, WALLA WALLA 47: Kenedy Cartwright had 22 points and nine rebounds, Kenzie Cordray knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17, and the Riverhawks got out early and finished strong in an MCC/GSL sub-district win that preserved their season.
Clare Eubanks scored 14 points and Macey Morales had seven points, six assists and four steals for Chiawana (16-6), which will host Richland at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Faith Hoe scored 15 points to lead Wa-Hi, which finishes the season at 8-12.
WALLA WALLA: Faith Hoe 15, Yenney 8, Locati 7, Doepker 3, L. Hoe 3, Ogden, Bergevin 4, A. Gilmore 4, H. Gilmore 3, Huxoll. Totals: 18-41 8-13 47.
CHIAWANA: Kenedy Cartwright 22, Kenzie Cordray 17, Clare Eubanks 14, Morales 7, Agundis 3, S. Search, Edrington, K. Search 1, Hirai 2, Bunger, Thorne 2, Kaelber. Totals: 21-47 16-29 68.
Walla Walla
11
11
16
9
—
47
Chiawana
21
15
12
20
—
68
Highlights — WW: Lauren Hoe 7 rebs; Cartwright 9 rebs; Macey Morales 6 asts, 4 stls.
PROSSER 36, EAST VALLEY 30: Marissa Cortes scored 10 points, and the Mustangs won a defensive struggle over the Red Devils (14-8) at Eisenhower High School to earn their first state berth since winning the state title in 2011.
Prosser will face either Wapato or Selah in the district championship at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Both teams will have already qualified for state.
Despite scoring just 21 points, Prosser (18-3 No. 9 in 2A) led by three after three quarters.
EAST VALLEY: Bivins 2, Willett 4, Hooker 7, Ackley, Andreas 4, Valdez 2, Garza, Kaileigh Dietrich-Denton 11. Totals: 11-34 8-13 30.
PROSSER: Cox 9, Martin, Stallcop 3, Marissa Cortes 10, Groenveld 2, Wheeler 5, Rodriguez 2, Magana, Olivarez 5. Totals: 12-50 10-27 36.
East Valley
9
5
4
12
—
30
Prosser
7
9
5
15
—
36
Highlights — P, Brooke Wheeler 12 rebs, 3 stls; Brandi Groeneveld 3 stls; Marissa Cortes 3 asts.
RIVER VIEW 50, KIONA-BENTON 48: Morgan Munson scored 15 points, and Devyn Holden knocked down three 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Panthers to a narrow win in an SCAC district loser-out game at Sunnyside High School.
Kiona-Benton had a chance to tie or win the game on the final posession, as the Bears missed a two-point shot with a few seconds remaining, got the rebound and put up a 3-point shot at the buzzer that rattled out.
Gabby Edwards had a game-high 17 points for the Bears (10-12).
River View (17-3) will play the loser of the Zillah-Burbank game on Feb. 18 in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas 3, Morgan Munson 15, Dickinson 5, Garland 2, Henze, Santiago, Anderson 10, Holden 11, Kinsey 4.
KIONA-BENTON: Bickerman 11, M.Calzadillas 6, M.Edwards 11, Gabby Edwards 17, Rheinshmidt, N.Calzadillas 3.
River View
16
8
14
12
—
50
Kiona-Benton
10
13
9
16
—
48
Highlights — RV, Morgan Munson 8 rebs.
BOYS
TRI-CITIES PREP 69, LYLE-WISHRAM 48: Trent Mercado posted game highs with 25 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists, and the Jaguars won going away from the visiting Cougars in a district seeding game.
The Jaguars led by nine at halftime, then outscored Lyle-Wishram 38-26 in the second half.
Prep earned the EWAC’s No. 3 seed into the district 5/6 tournament, and will play the CWB No. 3 seed — either Manson, Brewster or Tonasket — in a loser-out game at 5 p.m. Tueseday at Eastmont Junior High.
LYLE-WISHRAM: Flock 7, Leslie 10, Leslie 4, McCullough 6, Mills 14. Totals: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 10, Nelson 12, Trent Mercado 25, Dickson 4, Ritala, Valencia, Amato 2, Geist, Dituri, Perez 16. Totals: 30-72 5-11 69.
Lyle-Wishram
8
14
13
13
—
48
Tri-Cities Prep
24
7
20
18
—
69
Highlights — TCP, Trent Mercado 10 rebs, 6 asts, 6 stls, 5x7 FTs; Max Nelson 5 asts, 5 stls; Isaiah Perez 7 rebs.
