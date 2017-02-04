State bowling: Hanford girls finish second in 4A tournament

The Hanford Falcons finished second in the team race Saturday at the Class 4A state championships at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
The Falcons, who won the 3A/2A/1A title last season, entered the final day trailing Eastmont by 51 pins with 14 baker games on tap. However, Hanford never got completely dialed in and finished 316 pins behind the champion Wildcats, 7,824-7,508. Thomas Jefferson (7,264) placed third.
Hanford rolled four games of 180 or better, with highs of 213 and 201. However, Eastmont topped 180 eight times with a high of 227.
The Falcons’ state contingent consisted of: Sara Harris, who finished fourth in the individual competition, Megan Bean, Emily Goodnight, Danyelle Moore and Kylee Horner.
Comments