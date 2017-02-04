Mid-Columbia roundup: Kamiakin girls completed undefeated MCC season

girls basketball
KAMIAKIN 78, PASCO 48: Oumou Toure had another day at the office with 30 points as the Braves put an exclamation point on their MCC championship-winning regular season with a home win.
Bella Gutierrez scored 20 points and Lexi Montelongo 16 for Pasco (6-13, 4-9), which led 17-10 after the first quarter. But Kamiakin (19-1, 14-0) won the second and third periods by a total of 48-14 to lock up the win.
Pasco will play Central Valley (No. 2 in 4A RPI) in the first round of the 4A bi-district tournament on Wednesday. Kamiakin (No. 6 in 3A RPI) is off until Saturday, when it will face an opponent to be determined in what is technically the third round of the 3A tournament.
KAMIAKIN: Symone Brown 10, Cherbarth 3, Larson 4, Holle, Clark 4, Alexa Hazel 11, Chanceler Williams 11, Oumou Toure 30, J.Williams 5. Totals: 33-71 9-15 78.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 4, McGary 1, Bella Gutierrez 20, S.Martinez, Flores, Raban 3, Pesina, Perez 4, Lexi Montelongo 16, McEnderfer. Totals: 16-60 8-11 48.
Kamiakin
10
24
24
18
—
78
Pasco
17
7
7
17
—
48
Highlights — K, Hazel 9 rebs; Toure 8 rebs; Gutierrez 8 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE 77, WENATCHEE 63: Chastitee Garza, Ashlee Maldonado and Emilee Maldonado combined for 46 points as the host Grizzlies used a balanced attack to get past the Wildcats on Saturday in Big Nine action.
Wenatchee (11-7, 4-6) led by four at halftime, but Sunnyside (17-1, 10-1 No. 5 in 4A RPI) won the third quarter 24-6 to roll to a win in a make-up of Friday night’s postponed game.
Alli Hallberg had 30 points to led Wenatchee, but the next highest scoring Wildcat was Kami Worley with 10.
WENATCHEE: Alli Hallberg 30, Kami Worley 10, Sugg 8, Embry 6, Sanford 5, Sirmon 4, Rivera, Delgado, Turner, Christoferson, Fisch, Walton.
SUNNYSIDE: Chastitee Garza 19, Ashlee Maldonado 15, E.Maldonado 13, Mendoza 11, Skyles 7, Salinas 5, Zavala 4, Garcia 2, Salmeron 1, Newhouse, Valle, Martinez.
Wenatchee
13
21
6
23
—
63
Sunnyside
21
9
24
23
—
77
Highlights — SS, A.Maldonado 6 asts, 7 stls; Emilee Maldonado 6 asts; Garza 5 stls.
