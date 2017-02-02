Mid-Columbia roundup: Columbia-Burbank boys and girls post wins over College Place

Columbia-Burbank went on a 33-7 run in the second half to run away with a 69-26 SCAC East home win Thursday over College Place.
Monica Mares led Burbank (19-0, 13-0) with 13 points, and Ali Martineau had 11 as all 10 players scored at least two points.
Madi Weaver led College Place (2-15, 1-12) with eight points, while Ceci Rodriguez added six points, and Hailey Reavis six — all in the first quarter.
Burbank, which already has secured the league title, will finish the regular season Friday at Wahluke.
COLLEGE PLACE: Mullen, Madi Weaver 8, Rodriguez 6, Buchanan 2, Parsons, Maiden2, Stubblefield, Mehan, Reavis 6.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 2, Martineau 11, Turner 8, O’Brien 8, Maine 8, Contreras 8, J.Johnson 6, Root-Nelson 3, Monica Mares 13, Sanchez 2.
College Place
12
7
4
3
—
26
Columbia-Burbank
20
16
17
16
—
69
Boys basketball
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 71, COLLEGE PLACE 55: Jermaine Broetje scored a game-high 22 points — 13 in the second quarter — to lead the Coyotes to a home win over the Hawks in SCAC East action.
Burbank jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to eight points by Reece Humphreys, and kept piling on the points from there.
Cameron Jamison added 17 points for the Coyotes, while Humphreys had 16.
Silas Shumate and Nico Romero combined for 35 of College Place’s points. Shumate scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.
COLLEGE PLACE: Romero 17, Flores 2, Silas Shumate 18, Rooks 2, Bakan 4, Schuiars, Garcia 9, Moreno, Lindstrom, Morris 2.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Jamison 17, Jermaine Broetje 22, Wickstrom 6, Martinez 2, Koopman 2, Schafer, Garcia, Lopez 5, Humphreys 16, Romm 1.
College Place
12
12
12
19
—
55
Columbia-Burbank
18
22
18
13
—
71
College signings
Columbia-Burbank offensive lineman Trent DeRoos (6-4, 285) signed a letter of intent to play football at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D.
DeRoos was a second-team all-SCAC East selection for the 5-5 Coyotes.
The Trojans finished 6-4 overall last season, 3-3 in the North Star Athletic Association.
▪ Prosser soccer players Jennifer Inions and Jamie Fassler have signed letters of intent to play for NWAC East schools.
Inions, a first-team all-CWAC midfielder, will play at Walla Walla Community College. Fassler, a first-team all-CWAC forward, will play for Spokane Community College.
▪ Hermiston’s Vaemu Ena signed a letter of intent to play football at Western Oregon University.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety, had 66 tackles his senior year.
