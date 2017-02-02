Hanford bowlers roll into state with title aspirations

The Hanford High School bowling team won the Class 1A/2A/3A state title last year. Now they’re rolling into University Place to try and add the Class 4A title to their bounty this weekend.
The Falcons are one of eight teams vying for the title. Action gets under way Friday at Narrows Plaza Bowl and runs through Saturday.
“This is the fifth year of our program, and we have been to state four years in a row,” Hanford coach Tim Faix said. “They are teenage girls and they can be difficult, but I like our girls. They get down to business when needed.”
Seniors Megan Bean and Danyelle Moore will be joined by juniors Sara Harris, Emily Goodnight and Kylee Horner at state. Alternates Alexus Sak and Chyanne Big Mountain will bowl in the individual portion of the tournament.
Joining the Hanford contingent at state will be Richland’s Darby Miller and Chiawana’s Ziera Barrios, who will compete in the individual event.
The Falcons are coming off an outstanding district tournament, where they had 3830 total pins — 563 more than second-place Pasco (3267). Chiawana was third with 3252.
Hanford won all 14 Mid-Columbia Conference matches during the season, dropping just one game to go 55-1.
“We were fortunate to have lost only one game all year,” Faix said.
The Falcons go into state with good résumés. Harris, the MCC Bowler of the Year, has a 195 average, followed by Goodnight (188), Moore (186), Bean (173) and Horner (160).
While Hanford looks to have the goods on paper, Faix said the mental side of the game can be a concern.
“When it it becomes overwhelming, it goes to their head,” Faix said. “We need to remind them to support each other. Everyone is bowling on the same lanes. They talk about the lanes and help each other out. They are a team. It helps them to stay positive.”
Faix said they expect to see stiff competition from Eisenhower and Eastmont. Defending state champion Wenatchee did not make the cut this year.
“There will be some good competition,” Faix said. “We have a 180 average (scratch games) as a team. If we bowl our average, have fun and do what we do, we have a great chance of being 4A state champs.”
1A/2A TOURNAMENT: Connell’s Lexi Olson finished with a five-game total of 675 on Thursday in the individual competition. She rolled games of 122, 124, 140, 141 and 148. Ashlyn Jamrog of Olympic and Brooklyn Boudreau of Mark Morris each had a 988 series to tie for the top score.
