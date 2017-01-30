Hanford cheer squads place first, second in state; headed to nationals

For the seventh time under coach Kim Mayer’s tutelage, the Hanford High School cheer squad won a state title.
The 12-member non-tumbling team took first in the Class 1A-4A small team division event with a score of 67.5. In addition, the tumbling team scored 82.25 to place second in the 3A/4A league-team division.
Both teams earned trophies and will advance to the National High School Cheerleading Championship from Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Fla. The event will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2.
Members of the championship non-tumbling team are: Rylee Fitzgerald, London Gailey, Anna Hubbard, Victoria Jackson, Cheyenne Kane, Danika Lee, Delaney Mayer, Juanita McBride, Anna Suyama, Bailey Vandervert, Mikaelah Venegas, and Madelyn Wyatt.
Members of the tumbling team are: Grace Benitz, Abrianna Boarder, Krizia Brooks, Brie Buchanan, Brooklyn Jorde, Stevie Kanyid, Natalie Lawrence, Payton Mayer, Rae’Lu McBride, Kylee Mitchell, Jalen Moberg, Jordan Murphey, Michelle Ni, Caitlyn Palmer, Sydney Parsons, Jasmine Rice, Shaylee Richey, Aspen Rohrer, Kabriah Rullman, Chloe Schumacher, Grace Stephens, and Grace Sypher.
