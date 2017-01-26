Mid-Columbia roundup: Southridge wrestlers score MCC win over Richland

Southridge picked up five forfeits en route to a 55-18 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the visiting Richland Bombers.
The Suns improved to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in MCC duals, with their last league match at Kamiakin on Friday. Their lone loss was to Chiawana in December.
The Bombers picked up wins from Jarom Pratt at 106 pounds, and from Xavier Zavala at 113, but the excitement came at 145 between Richland’s Patrick Workman and the Suns’ Derrick Gillespie.
Gillespie had a one-point lead over Workman with 25 seconds left in the match, but Workman (19-2) registered a takedown in the closing seconds fpr a 7-6 victory.
“Workman is tough,” Southridge coach Steve Isley said. “He beat (Alex) Ramos (of Kennewick) last night and Derrick gave him all he wanted tonight. That was one of Derrick’s better matches of the year.”
Gio Penaloza (120) and Jesse Lopez (160) registered pins for the Suns.
Teams scores: Southridge 55, Richland 18. 106: Jarom Pratt (R) p. Gabe Kirby, 3:14. *113: Xavier Zavala (R) d. Marco Mendoza, 7-5 (OT). 120: Gio Penaloza (S) p. Jace Seely, :31. 126: Xavier Velasco (S) won by forfeit. 132: Xavier Trinidad (S) won by forfeit. 138: Ryan Nett (S) md. Jaden Reyes, 13-4. 145: Patrick Workman d. Derrick Gillespie, 7-6. 152: AB Mendoza (S) d. Austin Owens, 7-3. 160: Jesse Lopez (S) p. Curtis Anderson, 1:11. 170: Zayid Al-Ghani (S) won by forfeit. 182: Riley Lopez (S) won by forfeit. 195: Isaac Lovato (R) p. Eric Stayrook, 1:38. 220: Taylor Ambrose (S) p. Ty Ballard, :42. 285: Yuriy Slutskiy (S) won by forfeit.
WALLA WALLA 52, KENNEWICK 17: Kaw Gay recorded a pin at 120 pounds, and Dylan Holt posted at technical fall at 138, but the Lions fell short in their MCC match with the Blue Devils at the Lions Den.
Walla Walla earned 24 points off four forfeits, and got pins from Josh Elmenhurst (132), McKinley Hudiburg (113) and Ely Kimball (195).
Kennewick will finish its MCC schedule Wednesday at Pasco.
Team scores: Walla Walla 52, Kennewick 17. 106: No match. *113: McKinley Hudiburg (W) p. Cayden Redman, 1:28. 120: Kaw Gay (K) p. Joshua Camacho, 5:12. 126: Joshua Pettyjohn (W) md. MJ Musa, 11-2. 132: Josh Elmenhurst (W) p. Brody Ray, 2:36. 138: Dylan Holt (K) tf. Jared Kelnhofer, 17-2. 145: Edwin Romero (W) won by forfeit. 152: Salvador Gutierrez (W) won by forfeit. 160: Simon Derby (W) d. Braxton Brower, 10-5. 170: Jahmal Mangarero (W) d. Francisco Chavez, 7-3. 182: Roberto Ramos (K) won by forfeit. 195: Ely Kimball (W) p. Moses McAninch, 2:46. 220: Isaac Melton (W) won by forfeit. 285: Tristan Larkins (W) won by forfeit.
Gymnastics
KAMIAKIN 156.325, SOUTHRIDGE 139.650: Kamiakin’s Abigail Winstead placed top three in all four exercises, including first on beam, and won the all-around with a score of 33.450.
Teammate Sophia Mancinelli was second in all-around (32.700), winning on bars and taking second in vault. Southridge’s Makayla Hui was third in all-around with top-five finishes in all four exercises.
Kamiakin’s Samantha Harper won the vault, while Southridge’s Mackinley Morgan was tops on floor.
Team scores — Kamiakin 156.325, Southridge 139.650. All-around — 1, Abigail Winstead, K, 33.450; 2, Sophia Mancinelli, K, 32.700; 3, Makayla Hui, S, 32.400. Vault — 1, Samantha Harper, K, 8.5; 2, Mancinelli 8.4; 3, Winstead 8.35. Bars — 1, Mancinelli 9.0; 2, Winstead 8.6; 3, Hui 8.4. Beam — 1, Winstead 8.8; 2, Piper Polanik, K, 8.65; 3, Harper 8.5. Floor — Mackinley Morgan, S, 7.75; 2, Winstead 7.7; 3, Hui 7.4.
