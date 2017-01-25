Wednesday’s prep roundup: Chiawana girls cruise past Hanford in MCC basketball

Chiawana got off to a strong start, and Kenedy Cartwright led the way with 14 points as the Riverhawks cruised to a 57-32 Mid-Columbia Conference home victory Wednesday night over Hanford.
The Riverhawks led 18-5 after one quarter and 33-16 at the half, going on an 18-0 run between the first two quarters.
Alyssa Agundis added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Chiawana.
Sarah Ellis had eight points to lead the Falcons, while Alexa Best added seven points and 11 rebounds.
HANFORD: Beaver, Moore 2, Sijgers, Best 7, Dye 4, Motta 4, Mars 3, Coleman, Webb 4, Sarah Ellis 8. Totals: 12-48 7-12 32.
CHIAWANA: Morales 9, Agundis 10, Cordray 8, Eubanks 6, Kenedy Cartwright 14, S.Search, Edrington 2, K.Search, Hirai 5, Bunger 1, Kaelber 2. Totals: 19-56 11-18 57.
Hanford
5
11
4
12
—
32
Chiawana
18
15
19
5
—
57
Highlights — Alexa Best 11 rebs, Malea Dye 8 rebs; Alyssa Agundis 11 rebs, 3 stls; Macey Morales 5 assts.
WALLA WALLA 58, PASCO 44: After a close first half that saw the Blue Devils with a slim 27-26 lead, Wa-Hi took off in the second half, and at one point led by 17 points, en route to an MCC road victory over the Bulldogs.
Walla Walla’s Meghan Yenney shot 50 percent from the the field and led all scorers with 19 points. Lauren Hoe added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Julissa Perez had 13 points to lead Pasco, while Bella Gutierrez chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds.
WALLA WALLA: Bergevin 3, Meghan Yenney 19, A.Gilmore, H.Gilmore 8, F.Hoe 9, Locati 1, Doepker 3, L.Hoe 15. Totals: 16-46 18-25 58.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 7, McGary 4, Gutierrez 10, S.Martinez, Pesina 3, Julissa Perez 13, Montelongo 7, McEnderfer. Totals: 15-56 9-14 44.
Walla Walla
19
8
18
13
—
58
Pasco
14
12
10
8
—
44
Highlights — Bella Gutierrez 10 rebs; Lauren Hoe 11 rebs, 4 assts; Faith Hoe 8 rebs, 6 assts; Kyndal Locati 8 rebs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 62, RIVER VIEW 40: In a match up SCAC EAST heavyweights, the Coyotes used a big third quarter to pull away from the Panthers for a home win.
“It was a nice win for us,” Burbank coach Jay Aune said. “We turn around and play them again next Tuesday at River View. Hopefully the weather holds and we get that one in.”
After leading 28-21 at the half, the Coyotes (15-0, 9-0 SCAC East) went on a 20-8 run the third quarter to stretch their lead to 19 points with one quarter to play.
“That third quarter was the key for us,” Aune said.
Burbank’s Ali Martineau scored nine of her team-high 15 points off 3-pointers, and Taylor Turner added 14 points, eight in the second half.
Morgan Munson led the Panthers (13-2, 9-1 SCAC East) with 16 points.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas, Morgan Munson 16, Dickinson 2, Garland, Henze, Santiago, Anderson 14, Holden 4, Kinsey 2.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 6, Ali Martineau 15, Taylor Turner 14, O’Brien 5, Maine 9, Contreras, J.Johnson 2, Root-Nelson, Mares 11, Sanchez.
River View
6
15
8
11
—
40
Columbia-Burbank
13
15
20
14
—
62
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 49, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 33: Despite a slow start, the Patriots were hanging around the Knights at halftime, trailing 25-19.
A 17-5 run by WWVA in the third quarter put the game out of reach as the Knights took the EWAC contest in Walla Walla.
Maddie Godwin led LC (6-7, 4-5 EWAC) with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Karlee Souve added 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Gabrielle Browning led the Knights (9-5, 6-5 EWAC) with a game-high 20 points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Souve 10, Loera, Maddie Godwin 12, Bush 9, Gregg, Richards, Wilson, Erlenbush, Steele 2.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY: King 17, Anderson, Beruman, Gabrielle Browning 20, Bennett-Gome, Dybdahl 3, Cole, Cheng, Graham 7, Hendrickson 2.
Liberty Christian
9
10
5
9
—
33
WWVA
15
10
17
7
—
49
Highlights — Karlee Souve 11 rebs, 6 blks; Godwin 11 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls.
Boys Basketball
CHIAWANA 81, HANFORD 59: The Riverhawks scored 64 points in the paint and got 35 points from their bench in a home victory over the Falcons in MCC action.
Malik Taylor led Chiawana with 16 points, while Taylor Kroll, Austin penny and Matthew Kroner each had 12 points. Kroner also had nine rebounds.
Hanford, which scored 30 of its points from the 3-point line, was led by Andrew Lanning’s 16 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc. Ben Seaman added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
HANFORD: Horner 10, Manderbach 7, Seaman 10, Woodward 5, Vander Top 4, Trevino 3, DeVine 4, Miliken, Andrew Lanning 16. Totals: 21-54 7-13 59.
CHIAWANA: Lopez 7, Malik Taylor 16, Kroll 12, Kaelber 11, Bassett, Hirai 7, Penny 12, Kroner 12, Richardson 2, McMahon 2. Totals: 35-65 8-13 81.
Hanford
10
12
14
23
—
59
Chiawana
17
16
26
22
—
81
Highlights — Ben Seaman 8 rebs, 5 assts; Blake Vander Top 4 assts; Caden Kaelber 9 rebs, 3 blks; Simon Lopez 6 rebs, 5 assts, 2 stls; Matthew Kroner 9 rebs.
WALLA WALLA 55, PASCO 35: The Blue Devils outscored the Bulldogs 33-16 in the second half to pull away for an MCC road win.
Wa-Hi had a slim 22-19 lead at the half, but Pasco couldn’t buy a basket in the second half, shooting 29 percent from the floor.
Walla Walla’s Logan Mullen went 10 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to lead all scorers with 26 points. He also had seven rebounds.
Estavan Cardoza led the Bulldogs with 13 points — 12 of which came off 3-pointers.
WALLA WALLA: Knowles, Greene 14, Lesmeister 8, Jo.Olivares 6, Gillin, Aichele, Ju.Olivares 1, Logan Mullen 26, Liening, Daniel, Likes. Totals: 21-50 10-17 55.
PASCO: Perez 4, Gutierrez 4, Estavan Cardoza 13, Crawford 3, Davila, Zavaleta, Millet 4, Arceo 7. Totals:13-37 7-9 35.
Walla Walla
15
7
17
16
—
55
Pasco
6
13
8
8
—
35
Highlights — Mitch Lesmeister 10 rebs, 3 assts; Mullen 7 rebs; Emilio Davila 6 rebs, 2 assts.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 52, KIONA-BENTON 30: The Bears had no bite against the Knights, falling behind 28-14 at the half en route to a nonleague loss in Sunnyside.
Ron Lewis led Ki-Be with 11 points, all in the second half, while Daniel Rizin had nine points, all in the first half.
Junior Luke Wagenaar led the Knights with a game-high 17 points.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger 5, Roman 2, Lucatero 3, Quinones, Rizin 9, Reyes 1, Gomez, Acevedo, bender, Lewis 11, Rheinschmidt.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN: Bosma 8, C.Marsh 12, L.Marsh 2, Dykstra 2, Faber 4, K.Marsh 7, Luke Wagenaar 17.
Kiona-Benton
9
5
3
13
—
30
Sunnyside Christian
13
15
8
16
—
52
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 33, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 28: The Patriots held the Knights to just one field goal in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a 25-12 first-half deficit in an EWAC road loss in Walla Walla.
Sean Childs made two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in the game to season the win for WWVA.
Noah Olson led LC with 10 points, while David Loveland had eight for WWVA.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Noah Olson 10, den Hoed 3, R.Sullivan 4, Godwin 2, M.Sullivan, McClure, Davis, Shupe 6, Carter 3.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY: Acosta 6, Childs 7, Feedie 4, Terry 3, Wells, Johnson 1, Brockman, Powers, Morrison, Lopez 2, David Loveland 8, Huxel 2.
Liberty Christian
8
4
8
8
—
28
WWVA
16
9
2
6
—
33
WRESTLING
RICHLAND 47, KENNEWICK 24: Patrick Workman beat No. 2-ranked Alex Ramos 6-1 at 145 pounds to help the Bombers to a home win over the Lions in MCC action.
Workman, who improved to 18-2, is not ranked in the 4A division.
Emilio Ramos, ranked No. 1 at 152 in the 3A rankings, put six points on the board for Kennewick with a second-round pin of Austin Owens. Braxton Brower (160) and Francisco Chavez (170) also earned pins for the Lions.
Team scores: Richland 47, Kennewick 24. 106: Jarom Pratt (R) won by forfeit. 113: Xavier Zavala (R) p. Ethan Vogtman, 3:11. 120: Jace Seely (R) md. Jacoby Weaver, 11-3. 126: Connar Gibbon (R) p. Brody Ray, 1:43. 132: MJ Musa (K) won by forfeit. 138: Jaden Reyes (R) md. Dylan Holt, 12-4. 145: Patrick Workman (R) d. Alex Ramos, 6-1. 152: Emilio Ramos (K) p. Austin Owens, 2:36. 160: Braxton Brower (K) p. Curtis Anderson, 1:36. 170: Francisco Chavez (K) p. Jaden Love, 1:53. 182: No match. 195: Isaac Lovato (R) p. Moses McAninch, 5:37. 220: Ty Ballard (R) won by forfeit. 285: Sirrus james (R) won by forfeit.
Bowling
CHIAWANA 2, KENNEWICK 2: The Lions won both regular games, while the Riverhawks took the baker games, but Chiawana picked up the win on total pin count, 1838-1744.
Marivel Macias rolled a 221 for the Lions in a 737-728 win in Game 2.
The Riverhawks won the first baker game 168-115, then took the second game 183-116.
The district tournament for 4A teams is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Go Bowl in Pasco.
Scratch — Game 1: Kennewick 776 (Gabby Humphries 157, Dianna Mendoza-Garcia 133, Amity Marill 154, Miranda Macias 179, Marivel Macias 153), Chiawana 759 (Julie Al-Abadi 132, Alexia Guerrero 101, Najeli Ruiz 207, Samantha Mendoza 157, Caitlynne Burke 162). Game 2: Kennewick 373 (Humphries 125, Marill 132, Miranda Macias 126, Marivel Macias 221, Audry Lowe 133), Chiawana 728 (Al-Abadi 114, Ruiz 139, Mendoza 173, Burke 148, Lorena Barrera 154). Baker — Game 1: Chiawana 168, Kennewick 115. Game 2: Chiawana 183, Kennewick 116. Total pins — Chiawana 1838, Kennewick 1744.
