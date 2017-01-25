Wednesday’s prep roundup: Chiawana girls cruise past Hanford in MCC basketball

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck in Utah

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:41 Sen. Ron Wyden holds joint press conference about worker exposures to tank vapors at Hanford