Mid-Columbia roundup: Solensky scores 21 to lead Southridge girls over Kennewick 54-46

Girls basketball
SOUTHRIDGE 54, KENNEWICK 46: Sophomore guard Megan Solensky pumped in 21 points to lead the Suns (7-7, 4-5) to an MCC win over the visiting Lions (4-10, 2-7).
Maya Thornton scored 10 points for Kennewick, which managed just five points in the first quarter and was chasing the rest of the way.
KENNEWICK: Maya Thornton 10, Davis 3, Barajas 5, Rettig 2, Quest 5, McBee 7, Morfin 6, Fiander 2, Oatis 6.
SOUTHRIDGE: Megan Solensky 21, Thomas 8, Smith 8, Sander 8, Brown, Pope 9.
Kennewick
5
13
14
14
—
46
Southridge
11
10
14
19
—
54
SUNNYSIDE 48, HERMISTON 43: Emille and Ashlee Maldonado combined for 37 points and the top-ranked Grizzlies pulled out a tough win in Oregon.
Emilee Maldonado dished four assists and Jessica Mendoza had four steals for No. 1 Sunnyside (14-0, 8-0).
Hermiston (7-10) kept it interesting late, cutting the Grizzlies’ six-point halftime lead in half heading into the fourth quarter. Maddy Juul led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
SUNNYSIDE: Emilee Maldonado 19, Ashlee Maldonado 18, Salmaron 5, Mendoza 4, Salinas 2, Garza, Garcia, Skyles, Valle, Zavala.
HERMISTON: Maddy Juul 16, Padilla 8, H.Meyers 6, Thomas 5, Gilbert 4, Anderson 2, Romero 2, Wheeler, Stefani, Wilson, R.Meyers, Thompson.
Sunnyside
14
12
14
8
—
48
Hermiston
10
10
17
6
—
43
Highlights — SS, Jessica Mendoza 4 stls; Emilee Maldonado 4 asts.
CONNELL 72, KIONA-BENTON 48: Ashton Riner scored 20 points, Heather Hawkins and Mattie Mauseth each had 15, and the Eagles rolled to a big SCAC East win at home.
Mihaela Edwards scored a game-high 28 points for Kiona-Benton (7-9, 5-5), and had the Bears trailing by just a point at halftime. But they couldn’t keep pace with Connell’s 49-point second half.
The victory gave Connell (10-5, 8-2) a three-game advantage on Ki-Be in the race for third place in the conference.
KIONA-BENTON: Vickerman 3, Ochoa, M.Calzadillas 5, Mihaela Edwards 28, Edwards 3, Rheinschmidt 6, Anderson 3.
CONNELL: Ashton Riner 20, Heather Hawkins 15, Hays, Mattie Mauseth 15, M.Smith 10, Ehrhard 6, Courneya 3, Peterson 3.
Kiona-Benton
6
16
12
14
—
48
Connell
10
13
22
27
—
72
Highlights — KB, Edwards 10-12 FTs. C, Riner 6-7 FTs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 37, DESALES 30: Alyssa Monteon scored 13 points to lead the Jaguars (3-12, 3-6) to the EWAC win over the visiting Irish (6-9, 4-7).
Bella Girardo added six points and 14 rebounds, and Emily Dixon had eight points and five steals for Prep, which recovered from an eight-point first half.
DESALES: Lyons 9, Hider 7, Olson 7, K. Barado 3, H. Barado 3, Jones 1, Arceo, Cortez.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Alyssa Monteon 13, Dixon 8, B. Girardo 6, Slahtasky 5, Long 4, Coffey 1, Corrales, G. Girardo. Totals: xx-xx xx-xx x.
DeSales
6
18
3
13
—
30
Tri-Cities Prep
4
4
14
15
—
37
Highlights — Bella Girardo 14 rebs; Emily Dixon 5 stls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KENNEWICK 70, SOUTHRIDGE 58: Leo Olmos scored 19 points, Jenner Norwood and Tyler Pearson added 12 apiece, and the Lions (5-10, 2-7) scored a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns (0-14, 0-9).
Sam Kori scored 17 points to lead the Suns, who fell behind by eight in the first quarter and never caught up. Tracer Bjorge added 13 points and Ehtan Ellsworth 10.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 19, Norwood 12, Pearson 12, Bambock, Nieves 6, Zamora 5, Schwartz 2, Thornton 8, Mendoza 6.
HOME: Sam Kori 17, Bjorge 13, Ellsworth 10, Brown 7, Hazel 3, Singleton 6, Smith 2.
Kennewick
22
13
16
19
—
70
Southridge
14
12
15
17
—
58
ROYAL 81, OTHELLO 68: Kaden Jenks scored 26 points to lead the Knights to a shootout win over the host Huskies in nonconference play.
The Knights (4-10, 1-8 SCAC East) hit 13 3-pointers, and led by seven at haltime. Owen Ellis chipped in 18 points.
Trenton Cutforth led Othello (1-13, 1-11 CWAC) with 23 points.
ROYAL: Ojeda 2, Kaden Jenks 26, Gilbert 4, K.Christensen 8, C.Christensen 9, I.Ellis 9, Owen Ellis 18, Dorsing 3, Bierele 2.
OTHELLO: Joseph Lopez 10, Villarreal 9, Jonathan Garza 11, Valdez 8, Gomez 2, Trenton Cutforth 23, Gutierrez 3, Buenrostro 2.
Royal
18
22
23
18
—
81
Othello
18
15
22
13
—
68
TRI-CITIES PREP 54, DESALES 48: Max Nelson had 15 points, and the Jaguars (8-7, 5-4) hung on to an eight-point halftime lead to pick up the home EWAC win.
DeSales (12-3, 9-2) entered the game as the No. 9 team in the state’s 2B RPI rankings.
DESALES: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 2, Max Nelson 15, Trent Mercado 10, Dickson 7, Valencia, Amato 6, Geist 7, Perez 7, Spindola. Totals: 21-51 10-14 54.
DeSales
7
10
18
13
—
48
Tri-Cities Prep
16
9
13
16
—
54
Highlights — TCP, Isaiah Perez 9 rebs, 3 stls; Stefan Geist 3 asts.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 72, BICKLETON 34: Kyle Underwood scored 16 points and Riley Brown 13 for the Pirates (6-5, 3-3 Greater Columbia Gorge) in a road loss.
BICKLETON: Kyle Underwood 16, Brown 13, Arriaga 5, Gannon, Allenton, Strader, Cummings.
YAKAMA TRIBAL: Jason Qytell 14, Bryce Strom 11, Bryan Strom 3, Pastrana 6, Billy 8, Eagleheart 6, I. Strom 8, J. Strom 3, Valerio 6, Andrews 7, Vigil 6.
Bickleton
8
7
9
10
—
34
Yakama Tribal
22
23
17
9
—
72
BICKLETON 58, LYLE-WISHRAM 57: Riley Brown hit a layup with one second remaining in regulation to force overtime, and the host Pirates won the extra period 9-8 to earn a Greater Columbia Gorge win Monday.
Kyle Underwood led Bickleton (6-4, 3-2) with 22 points. Brown had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Cesaro Arriaga had 10 points, seven boards and six steals.
LYLE-WISHRAM: Mills 7, Hubbard 9, Quintero, Montoya, Billete 5, DaSean Leslie 10, Flock 8, Elijah McCullough 18. Totals: 21 8-17 57.
BICKLETON: Allenton, Strader 9, Cummings 3, Chapman 3, Cesaro Arriaga 10, Kyle Underwood 22, Riley Brown 11. Totals: 21 11-21 58.
Lyle-Wishram
13
7
7
22 8
—
57
Bickleton
10
6
16
17 9
—
58
Highlights — B, CJ Strader 9 rebs; Arriaga 7 rebs, 6 stls; Brown 9 rebs, 4 stls.
BOWLING
HANFORD 4, RICHLAND 0: Kylee Horner rolled a 206 in the first scratch game, and Danyelle Moore scored 185 in the second to lead the Falcons to an MCC victory Monday over their cross-town rivals.
Shyanne Thorne had a team-best 199 in the second scratch game for Richland.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 863 (Megan Bean 156, Kylee Horner 206, Emily Goodnight 162, Danyelle Moore 169, Sara Harris 170), Richland 740 (Louise Bohl 117, Alee Ottley 161, Britney Longwell 99, Shyanne thorne 168, Darby Miller 195). Game 2: Hanford 783 (Beatn 164, Horner 131, Moore 185, Chyanne Big Mountain 147, Perla Cruz 156), Richland (Bohl 114, Ottley 148, Longwell 128, Thorne 199, Miller 176). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 168, Richland 115. Game 2: Hanford 151, Richland 145. Total pins — Hanford 1,965, Richland 1,765.
HANFORD 4, SELAH 0: Danyelle Moore rolled a combined 373 in two scratch games to help the Falcons pick up the win.
Selah’s RayAnn Davis and Asia Evans posted match-high scores of 201 and 199 in the first scratch game, but the Vikings still fell 797-761 in the opener.
Hanford won the total pin count 2,033-1,699.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 797 (Megan Bean 147, Chyanne Big Mountain 134, Kylee Horner 153, Danyelle Moore 181, Sara Harris 182), Selah (Emmeline Pendlebury 108, Morgan Hallinger 101, Asia Evans 199, Andrea Evans 152, RayAnn Davis 201). Game 2: Hanford 896 (Bean 185, Big Mountain 177, Horner 164, Moore 192, Harris 178), Selah 666 (Pendlebury 102, Hallinger 106, As.Evans 142, An.Evans 167, Davis 149). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 189, Selah 147. Game 2: Hanford 151, Selah 125. Total pins — Hanford 2,033, Selah 1,699.
CHIAWANA 4, CONNELL 0: Najeli Ruiz rolled a match-high 173 in the first scratch game, and the Riverhawks cruised to a road victory against the Eagles.
Chiawana scored 138 in the first baker game, a higher total than any of its individuals had in the second scratch game.
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 622 (Julie Al-Abadi 122, Ziera Barrios 118, Najeli Ruiz 173, Samantha Mendoza 103, Caitlynne Burke 106), Connell 508 (Aylin Aispuro 128, Michell Merida 65, Isabel Lopez 72, Rebeka Harrington 88, Lexi Olsen 155). Game 2: Chiawana 647 (Barrios 124, Ruiz 117, Mendoza 136, Sam Balderas 136, Valerie Dubois 134), Connell 441 (Aispuro 94, Merida 72, Lopez 94, Harrington 82, Olsen 99). Baker — Game 1: Chiawana 138, Connell 87. Game 2: Chiawana 119, Connell 93. Total pins — Chiawana 1,526, Connell 1,129.
NWAC basketball
SPOKANE 71, CBC WOMEN 64: Sierra Perez scored 22 points, Emily Botkin 16 and Cayla Jones 14 for the Hawks in an NWAC East road loss Monday.
COLUMBIA BASIN: Sierra Perez 22, Keo 2, Higginbotham 7, Fangonilo 2, Fiander, Garcia, Botkin 16, Jones 14, Sage 1. Totals: 21-71 19-26 64.
SPOKANE: Janessa Heine 17, Moscrip 9, Swannack, Webster 12, Guillory 10, Wormington, King 11, Johnson, Russell 3, Ward 9. Totals: 24-62 12-17 71.
Columbia Basin
21
8
18
17
—
64
Spokane
20
15
17
19
—
0
Highlights — Alexcis Higginbotham 9 rebs; Cayla Jones 3 stls.
SPOKANE 88, CBC MEN 68: Kason Blair scored 14 points and Nihls Peterson 13 for the Hawks in an NWAC East road loss.
COLUMBIA BASIN: Kason Blair 14, Peterson 13, Torres 5, Wuol 4, Ram 4, Vorheis 8, Wilmoth, Weekes 4, Kelly 4, Larson, Scott 2, Smith 10. Totals: 28-65 8-12 68.
SPOKANE: Cesar Sandoval 21, Axtell 8, Porter 2, Gay 15, Reason 2, Hull 10, Pilimai 2, Alexander 5, Taylor 14, Williams 9. Totals: 28-63 27-33 88.
Halftime — Spokane 42-32.
