Prep roundup: Kamiakin wrestlers win 3A title at Dream Duals

The Kamiakin Braves swept the competition to win the Class 3A title at the Dream Duals on Saturday at the Spokane Convention Center.
“That was awesome,” Kamiakin coach Jordan Anderson said. “This was our second year there. Last year, we were second to Mt. Spokane.”
The Braves won all five of their duals, starting with a 46-22 victory over Ferndale.
The Braves followed with a 63-12 win over Shadle Park, a 60-13 victory over North Central, a 36-30 win over Kelso, then finished with a 44-19 win over Mt. Spokane.
Kamiakin and Kelso, both ranked No. 2 in the team rankings by the Washington Wrestling Report this week, had a battle going the entire match.
The Braves led 18-6 lead through five matches, and the teams were tied at 27-27 with three matches remaining.
Austin Almaguer (120 pounds) earned a 4-3 decision over Bryce Miller, followed by Jesus Ramos (126) with a pin of Logan Nugent in 3:32 to put the match out of reach.
“Jesus went undefeated and beat some ranked kids,” Anderson said. “He is peaking at the right time.”
On the day, Ramos and Sione Halo (160) went 5-0, while Almaguer, Cyle DeLeon (152), Jacob Olson (170), Tristan Barnett (220) and Tanner Bushman all went 4-1.
We are very proud of our kids,” Anderson said. “We faced a lot of good kids. It was good to see where we are at. At 120, Austin (Almaguer) lost to Blake Haney (Mt. Spokane) in overtime, but he pinned the kid (Bryce Miller) from Kelso. What he does is starting to become contagious and everyone feeds off of that. We have a fun group of wrestlers.”
In the 4A portion of the tournament, Chiawana placed second, losing the championship match to Mead 56-6.
The Riverhawks plowed through the competition earlier in the day, beating Central Valley 40-32, Walla Walla 64-3, and highly regarded Moses Lake 37-26 to reach the title match.
Against Moses Lake, the Chiefs led 26-13, but Chiawana won the final five matches, with Kobe Santoyo’s pin of Spencer Humpherys at 126 putting the match out of reach.
In the title match, Clayton Silvers (195) and Robby Vaughn (113) won matches for the Riverhawks.
4A Championship match: Mead 56, Chiawana 6. 106: Chase Randall (M) d. Kevin Llamas, 6-2. 113: Robby Vaughn (C) d. Chase Tebbets, 6-3. 120: Matt Jones (M) p. Morgan McFee, 4:19. 126: Brock Fickle (M) d. Kobe Santoyo, 3-0. 132: Yunadi Bogatyrev (M) d. Jonathan Miranda, 8-3. 138: Craig Hill (M) p. Isreal Romero, 1:05. 145: Devante Goodman (M) p. Tyson Stover, :58. 152: Cameron Crawford (M) md. Riley Cissne, 10-1. 160: Tristen Justice (M) d. Allen Cruze, 105. 170: Tayven King (M) md. Quentin Mattson, 11-2. 182: Trevor Senn (M) p. Sam McFee, 1:12. 195: Clayton Silvers (C) d. Keaton Flannigan, 6-2. 220: Malachi Thompson (M) p. Ian Campbell, 1:19. 285: Collin Grosse (M) p. Josh Alvarez, 1:56.
CHIAWANA 64, WALLA WALLA 3: After a couple of postponements because of weather, the Riverhawks and Blue Devils finally got their Mid-Columbia Conference dual in — at the Dream Duals at the Spokane Convention Center.
Chiawana took advantage of four forfeits, and recorded four pins en route to the win. Robby Vaughn (113 pounds) had the quickest pin of the match, beating Walla Walla’s Cameron Henzel in 34 seconds.
Josh Pettyjohn picked up Wa-Hi’s lone win with a 2-1 decision over Kobe Santoyo at 126 pounds.
Team scores: Chiawana 64, Walla Walla 3. 106: Kevin Llamas (C) d. McKinley Hudiberg, 8-5. 113: Robby Vaughn (C) p. Cameron Henzel, :34. 120: Morgan McFee (C) p. Robert Gonzalez, 5:35. 126: Josh Pettyjohn (W) d. Kobe Santoyo, 2-1. 132: Jonathan Miranda (C) won by forfeit. 138: Isreal Romero (C) won by forfeit. 145: Tyson Stover (C) d. Edwin Romero, 8-6. 152: Riley Cissne (C) md. Salvador Gutierrez, 14-6. 160: Allen Cruz (C) d. Simon Derby, 8-2. 170: Quentin Mattson (C) p. Jahmal Mangarero, 3:57. 182: Sam McFee (C) won by forfeit. 195: Clayton Silvers (C) p. Ely Kimball, 1:01. 220: Ian Campbell (C) won by forfeit. 285: Josh Alvarez (C) d. Tristan Larkins, 2-1.
Girls Basketball
SOUTHRIDGE 40, HANFORD 33: Ellie Smith scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to held the Suns to a home win over the Falcons in MCC play.
Tie at 16 at the half, Southridge had a four-point cushion after three quarters, then pull way with a 14-11 fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Beaver led Hanford with 11 points.
HANFORD: Mackenzie Beaver 11, Motta 2, Moore, Mars 3, Sijgers, Coleman 3, Best 2, Webb 5, Ellis 2, Dye 5.
SOUTHRIDGE: Thomas 7, Solensky 6, Ellie Smith 12, Sanders 11, Brown 2, Pope 2.
Hanford
10
6
6
11
—
33
Southridge
10
6
10
14
—
40
SUNNYSIDE 69, DAVIS 34: Emilee Maldonado had a game-high 19 points and seven assists, and Lexi Skyles added 15 points as the Grizzlies continued to dominated the Big Nine scene with a road win over the Pirates in Yakima.
Sunnyside (14-0, 8-0 Big Nine) led 21-9 after the first quarter and was never challenged.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 10, Garcia 3, Salmeron 2, A.Maldonado 7, Salinas 5, Emilee Maldonado 19, Mendoza 2, Lexi Skyles 15, Valle 2, Zavala 4.
DAVIS: Garcia 3, Bueno 5, B.Billups 9, Burman, I.Brown 10, Garsias, Chavez, Alvarado 3, Cuevas, Rojas 4.
Sunnyside
21
9
20
19
—
69
Davis
9
11
9
5
—
34
Highlights — Chastitee Garza 4 stls; E.Maldanado 7 assts; Jessica Mendoza 9 rebs.
PROSSER 57, EPHRATA 50: Marissa Cortes surpassed the career 500-point mark by scoring 20, and the host Mustangs held on down the stretch to pick up a CWAC win.
Prosser (12-2, 11-1) took a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, and tacked on three points to that margin in the second. Brooke Wheeler had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
EPHRATA: Kemp 0, Kibby 6, Avery Mickelsen 12, M. Buchert 2, I. Buchert 8, Peters 0, Katelyn Ostrowski 13, Pixlee 4, Martin 5.
PROSSER: Cox 2, Stallcop 0, Marissa Cortes 20, Groenveld 4, Brooke Wheeler 11, Rodriguez 5, Ashley Magana 10, Olivarez 5.
Ephrata
6
11
14
19
—
50
Prosser
12
14
14
17
—
57
Highlights — P, Wheeler 13 rebs; Cortes 5 assts; Asia Olivarez 8 rebs; Ali Cox 7 rebs.
RIVER VIEW 37, WAHLUKE 27: Aaliyah Anderson had 15 points, and Morgan Munson added 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers cruised to an SCAC East road win over the Warriors in Mattawa.
River View (11-1, 9-0 SCAC East) led 13-3 after the first quarter, and kept a step ahead of Wahluke the rest of the way.
The Panthers will play at Columbia-Burbank on Monday in a clash between the two unbeaten teams in the SCAC East.
RIVER VIEW: Rojas, Munson 12, Dickinson 3, Garland, Henze, Santiago, Aaliyah Anderson 15, Holden 2, Kinsey 5.
WAHLUKE: Bangs 2, Hernandez, Torres, Ramirez 5, Hidalgo 12, Barajas 2, Gutierrez, Valencia 5, Barragan 1.
River View
13
6
9
9
—
37
Wahluke
3
9
11
4
—
27
Highlights — Morgan Munson 10 rebs; Serenity Kinsey 7 rebs.
DESALES 38, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 32: Katie Steele had 14 points and five rebounds, but the Patriots had a hard time finding the basket in an EWAC loss to the Irish in Richland.
Karlee Souve pulled down 13 rebounds for LC (6-6, 4-4 EWAC). Holly Buratto led DeSales with 11 points.
DESALES: Arceo 4, K. Buratto 3, Holly Buratto 11, Cortez, Jones 3, Lyons 9, Hader 3, Olson 5, Nelson.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Katie Steele 14, Souve 3, Loera, Godwin 6, Bush 6, Gregg, Richards 3, Erlenbush.
DeSales
9
16
4
9
—
38
Liberty Christian
9
7
6
10
—
32
Highlights — Karlee Souve 13 rebs, 3B; Steele 5 rebs.
WHITE SWAN 66, TRI-CITIES PREP 41: Emma Slahatasky scored 13 points for the Jaguars (2-13, 2-6) in an EWAC loss to the visiting Cougars (6-6, 3-4).
WHITE SWAN: Ashley Anderson 25, Cheney 19, Bass 6, Ike 4, As. Carey 4, Zagelow 2, Am. Carey 2, Wolfsburger 2, Castileja 2.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Emma Slahtasky 13, Dixon 12, Coffey 4, Monteon 6, Girardo 6, Perez, Long.
White Swan
16
10
17
23
—
66
Tri-Cities Prep
8
9
15
9
—
41
Highlights — Emily Dixon 9 rebs; Slahtasky 4 stls.
Boys basketball
WALLA WALLA 53, CHIAWANA 51: Logan Mullen scored 19 points and Mitch Lesmeister added 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (6-8, 5-3) to an MCC win over the visiting Riverhawks (5-9, 3-4).
Taylor Kroll scored 18 to spark Chiawana, and Caden Kaelber turned in 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
CHIAWANA: Taylor Kroll 18, Kaelber 11, Lopez, Taylor 8, Bassett 9, Hirai 2, Penny 3, Kroner, Richardson, McMahon. Totals: 20-48 7-10 51.
WALLA WALLA: Logan Mullen 19, Lesmeister 11, Greene 4, Jo. Olivares 2, Aichele 3, Knowles, Gillin 4, Ju. Olivares 2, Liening, Daniel 6, Likes 2. Totals: 22-55 7-13 53.
Chiawana
10
14
14
13
—
51
Walla Walla
15
8
19
11
—
53
Highlights — Caden Kaelber 12 rebs, 5 blks; Simon Lopez 5 asts; Malik Taylor 4 stls; Mitch Lesmeister 9 rebs; Logan Mullen 4 stls.
HANFORD 70, SOUTHRIDGE 57: Ben Seaman scored 27 points to lead the Falcons (5-9, 5-3), who led 38-23 at the half en route to an MCC win over the host Suns (0-13, 0-8).
Andrew Lanning (12 points) and Connor Woodward (10) also hit for double figures for Hanford. Sam Kori led Southridge with 13 points.
HANFORD: Ben Seaman 27, Homer 7, Manderbach 5, Woodward 10, Devine, Milliken, Lanning 12, Vandertop 9.
SOUTHRIDGE: Sam Kori 13, Bjorge 8, Platas, Brown 7, hazel 2, Singleton 4, Kelly 6, Grade, Ellsworth 9, Smith 8.
Hanford
18
20
12
20
—
70
Southridge
13
10
17
17
—
57
KAMIAKIN 60, KENNEWICK 41: Isaiah Brimmer scored 18 points, and the Braves used a 26-point halftime lead to coast to a road win in MCC action.
Garrett Paxton scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Kamiakin (13-2, 8-1), which won the second quarter 27-10.
Jenner Norwood had a double-double for the Lions (4-10, 1-7), racking up 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Kamiakin clinched the top 3A seed in the conference with season sweeps of Kennewick and Southridge.
KAMIAKIN: Green, Baley 10, Garrett Paxton 15, Wolf 2, Flynn 7, Grayson 4, Isaiah Brimmer 18, Nichols 2, Pischel, Mohlman 2. Totals: 23-44 8-11 60.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 10, Bambock 2, Nieves 3, Sanders, Zamora 3, Jenner Norwood 14, Pearson 2, Schwartz, Newman, Thorton 4, Mendoza 3. Totals: 15-45 7-12 41.
Kamiakin
19
27
5
9
—
60
Kennewick
10
10
12
9
—
41
Highlights — Ka, Champ Grayson 9 rebs; Paxton 6 asts. Ke, Norwood 11 rebs.
RICHLAND 75, PASCO 31: Tyler Kurtz and Cole Northrop combined for 44 points as the Bombers cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Richland, which also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Riley Sorn, led 22-2 after the first quarter and 41-8 at the half.
Pasco shot 28.2 percent from the floor, went 8 of 22 from the free-throw line, and had four players score, led by Estevan Cardoza’s 14 points.
RICHLAND: Kriskovich 2, Wagar 5, Sanderson 1, Christensen 0, Kump, Tyler Kurtz 23, Mitchell 4, Northrop 21, Streufert 4, Volmer, Sorn 11. Totals: 31-61 8-14 75.
PASCO: Perez, Gutierrez 6, Estevan Cardoza 14, Crawford 4, Davilla, Zavaleta, Millett, Tate, Arceo 7. Totals: 11-39 8-22 31.
Richland
22
19
22
12
—
75
Pasco
2
6
13
10
—
31
Highlights — Riley Sorn 9 rebs, 3BS; Garrett Streufert 8 rebs, 8 assts; Kurtz 8 rebs; Emilio Davilla 5 rebs, Cardoza 4 rebs.
DAVIS 71, SUNNYSIDE 58: Trey Sanchez scored 14 points and Art Palacios had 11 points, five assists and five steals for the Grizzlies (6-8, 2-5) in a Big Nine loss at home.
Collin Kelly scored 21 points for Davis (12-3, 6-1), which shot 60 percent (29-for-48) from the field but just 57 percent from the foul line.
DAVIS: Collin Kelly 21, Delgado 13, Meza 16, Hooper, Williams 3, Pastana, Guerrero 8, Chavez, Gordon 6, Kimble 4. Totals: 29-48 11-19 71.
SUNNYSIDE: Trey Sanchez 14, Arik Palacios 13, Art Palacios 11, Gonzalez, Escamilla 3, Wutzke, Perez 11, Contreras, Ervin, Bowman 6. Totals: 21-48 10-15 58.
Davis
12
16
23
20
—
71
Sunnyside
15
10
17
16
—
58
Highlights — Art Palacios 5 asts, 5 stls; Escamilla 8 rebs; .
PROSSER 74, EPHRATA 61: Noah Flores, Nate Brown and Scott Blakney each scored 15 points and combined for 25 rebounds to lead the Mutangs (11-4, 9-4) to a CWAC win over the visiting Tigers (10-4, 8-4) in a key battle for second place in the league standings.
EPHRATA: Jacob Oxos 20, Cleveringa 11, Clark 9, Kline 6, Baum 6, James 5, Bentham 3, Blankenship 1, Heston.
PROSSER: Noah Flores 15, Nate Brown 15, Scott Blakney 15, Hatfield 8, Bolt 6, Rivera 5, Swift 4, Godinez 4, Wagner 2.
Ephrata
11
14
12
24
—
61
Prosser
20
16
22
16
—
74
Highlights — Brown 11 rebs; Flores 7 rebs; Blakney 7 rebs.
WARDEN 63, CONNELL 43: JR Delgado had a game-high 28 points, and the Cougars improved to 8-1 in SCAC East play with a home win over the Eagles.
Warden (12-3 overall) led just 12-9 after the first quarter, but a 15-4 run in the second started a flurry of points Connell could not contend with.
Silas Chase led the Eagles with 18 points.
CONNELL: N.Chase, Hawkins 7, Holst, Smith 7, Kelly, Colclasure, Riner 3, Poe 5, Silas Chase 18, Pavley 3.
WARDEN: Barriga, Z.Richins 3, Hardman, Mercado, Arriaga 9, Skone 7, Adam Richins 16, JR Delgado 28.
Connell
9
4
12
18
—
43
Warden
12
15
21
15
—
63
Highlights — Delgado 6 rebs, 7 stls, 4 assts; A.Richins 5 assts; Tanner Skone 9 rebs.
WHITE SWAN 76, TRI-CITIES PREP 56: Four Jaguars scored in double digits, but host Tri-Cities Prep (7-7, 4-4) couldn’t overcome a 43-26 halftime deficit, falling to the Cougars (9-3, 5-2) in EWAC play.
WHITE SWAN: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 1, Max Nelson 12, Trent Mercado 10, Colin Dickson 12, Ritala, Valencia 2, Stefan Geist 11, Perez 6, Muse, Spindola 2. Totals: 23-61 6-10 56.
White Swan
21
22
17
16
—
76
Tri-Cities Prep
16
10
14
16
—
56
Highlights — TCP, Gavin Baker 8 rebs.
DESALES 50, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 43: Riley Sullivan scored 14 points in the home EWAC loss for the Patriots (6-6, 3-5).
DESALES: Montero 5, Holtzinger, Baumgart 9, Buckley 2, C.Leahy 6, Z.Leahy 8, Wylie 3, F.Miedema 17.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olson 8, Riley Sullivan 14, Godwin 3, M.Sullivan 2, McClure 2, Davis 2, Shupe 5, Carter 7, denHode.
DeSales
12
12
8
18
—
50
Libety Christian
6
14
8
15
—
43
Swimming
WENATCHEE TOPS MCC SCHOOLS: The Panthers swept three Mid-Columbia Conference schools Saturday at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool in Walla Walla.
Hanford’s Matt Brink (50 free), Brady Myers (100 butterfly) and Jack Elliott (500 free) won events, as did the Falcons’ 200 freestyle relay team.
Richland’s Cole Westendorf won the 200 free, and was second in the 100 backstroke.
Team scores: Wenatchee 97, Hanford 73; Wenatchee 117, Richland 47; Wenatchee 121, Walla Walla 49. 200 medley relay: Wenatchee (Elwyn, Cutter, Dilly, Cutter), 1:43.44; Hanford (McKinstry, Elliott, Myers, Douglas), 1:48.88. 200 freestyle: Cole Westendorf (R), 1:47.20; Luke Elmenhurst (WW), 1:49.06. 200 individual medley: Connor Elwyn (Wen), 1:59.19; John Markillie (H), 2:04.59. 50 freestyle: Matt Brink (H), 23.58; Christian Cutter (Wen), 23.73. 100 butterfly: Brady Myers (H), 54.13; Kaleb Pringle (Wen), 56.91. 100 freestyle: Braden Dillon (Wen), 48.96; Luke Elmenhurst (WW), 49.41. 500 freestyle: Jack Elliott (H), 5:07.63; Charlie Cutter (Wen), 5:16.23. 200 freestyle relay: Hanford (Myers, Brink, Markillie, Younkin), 1:33.02; Wenatchee (Cutter, Pringle, Wheeler, Dilly), 1:34.30. 100 backstroke: Connor Elwyn (Wen), 53.20; Cole Westendorf (R), 56.51. 100 breaststroke: Christian Cutter (Wen), 1:04.49; Jack Elliott (H), 1:07.50; 400 freestyle relay: Wenatchee (Elwyn, Cutter, Wheeler, Hasse), 3:26; Richland (Westendorf, Prigge, Pollick, Kern), 3:26.52.
HANFORD SWEEPS MCC MEET: The Falcons won two relays, and John Markillie won the 500 freestyle and anchored the 400 freestyle relay as Hanford swam to Mid-Columbia Conference victories Friday over the Bombers and Blue Devils at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
Hanford’s Jack Elliott added wins in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM.
Richland’s Cole Westendorf won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, while Wa-Hi’s Luke Elmenhurst was tops in the 100 and 200 freestyle races.
Team scores: Hanford 108, Richland 60; Hanford 110, Walla Walla 60; Walla Walla 93, Richland 75. 200 medley relay: Hanford (Douglas, Elliott, Younkin, Brink), 1:50.61; Walla Walla (Lash, Close, Elmenhurst, Helm), 1:51.64; 200 freestyle: Luke Elmenhurst (W) 1:50.68; Kyle Prigge (R) 1:55.62. 200 individual medley: Jack Elliott (H) 2:08.13; Addison Pollick (R) 2:08.51. 50 freestyle: Brady Myers (H) 22.99; Jeff Kern (R) 24.07. 100 butterfly: Skyler Younkin (H) 53.28; Cole Westendorf (R) 54.89. 100 freestyle: Luke Elmenhurst (W) 49.74; John Markillie (H) 49.97. 500 freestyle: John Markillie (H) 5:04.87; Addison Pollick (R) 5:07.86. 200 freestyle relay: Richland (Westendorf, Prigge, Pollick, Kern), 1:36.52; Hanford (Myers, Brink, Douglas, Markillie), 1:37.97. 100 backstroke: Cole Westendorf (R) 55.87; Skyler Younkin (H) 59.51. 100 breaststroke: Jack Elliott (H) 1:06.72; Calum Close (W) 1:12.66. 400 freestyle relay: Hanford (Younkin, Myers, Elliott, Markillie), 3:30.82; Richland (Westendorf, Kern, Pollick, Prigge), 3:31.30.
Comments