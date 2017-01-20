Prep roundup for Friday, Jan. 20: Toure leads Kamiakin girls to win over Southridge

Girls basketball
KAMIAKIN 60, SOUTHRIDGE 27: Oumou Toure scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as the host Braves (13-1, 8-0) got out to a big lead and never looked back in the Mid-Columbia Conference victory Friday.
Alexa Hazel chipped in 11 points, scoring nine in second quarter for Kamiakin.
Ellie Smith led the Suns (5-7, 2-5) with eight points.
SOUTHRIDGE: Smith 8, Thomas 2, Solensky 6, Kotlan 2, Sanders 6, Mendez, Brown, Pope 2, Ball 1, Brisbois, Davis, Santos.
KAMIAKIN: Oumou Toure 20, Brown 7, Scherbarth, Larsen 7, Holle 2, Clark 4, Hazel 11, C. Williams 7, J. Williams 2.
Southridge
6
4
10
7
—
27
Kamiakin
16
18
10
16
—
60
PASCO 56, HANFORD 42: Bella Gutierrez scored a game-high 20 points, and the visiting Bulldogs (5-8, 3-4) finished a season sweep of their MCC foe.
Mackenzie Beaver and Malea Dye each scored a dozen for Hanford (2-11, 0-7), which cut the Pasco lead to three at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth, losing the period 16-5.
PASCO: M.Martinez 7, McGary 4, Bella Gutierrez 20, S.Martinez 2, Pesina 4, Perez 5, Montelongo 10, McEnderfer 4.
HANFORD: Mackenzie Beaver 12, Malea Dye 12, Motta, Moore, Mars 2, Sijgers 4, Coleman, Best 2, Webb 4, Ellis 6.
Pasco
19
15
6
16
—
56
Hanford
10
15
12
5
—
42
SUNNYSIDE 57, WEST VALLEY 54: The host Grizzlies remained unbeaten but a big comeback to pull out the Big Nine victory.
Emilee Maldonado scored 22 points for Sunnyside (13-0, 7-0), which trailed by 11 after the first quarter. Jessica Mendoza added 13 points.
WEST VALLEY: Nicole Rasmussen 14, Elly Teske 14, Curtis 10, Gasseling 7, Nagle 5, Winslow 4, Rayes, Fetzer, Kruger.
SUNNYSIDE: Emilee Maldonado 22, Jessica Mendoza 13, A. Maldonado 10, Salinas 6, Skyles 4, Salmeron 2, Garza, Garcia, Valle, Zavala. .
West Valley
16
13
11
14
—
54
Sunnyside
5
19
12
21
—
57
Bowling
HANFORD 4, CHIAWANA 0: Sara Harris highlighted a fantastic effort for Hanford by rolling games of 246 and 246, and the Falcons set a pair of team records for individual game (1,040) and total pin count (2,425).
In that 1,040 game, Kylee Horner rebounded from a 140 to throw a 234. All five Hanford bowlers had a game of at least 198 in the scratch contests. They topped 200 in both baker games.
Sam Mendoza shot 223 for Chiawana in the second game.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 968 (Megan Bean 172, Kylee Horner 140, Emily Goodnight 210, Danyelle Moore 200, Sara Harris 246), Chiawana 714 (McKailee Beck/Julie Al Abadi 103, Zierra Barrios 169, Sam Mendoza 150, Lorena Barrera 139, Najeli Ruiz 153). Game 2: Hanford 1040 (Bean 198, Horner 234, Goodnight 178, Moore 194, Harris 236), Chiawana 675 (Barrios 108, Mendoza 223, Barrera 144, Ruiz 104, Beck 96). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 203, Chiawana 144. Game 2: Hanford 214, Chiawana 156. Total pins — Hanford 2425, Chiawana 1689..
