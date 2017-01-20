Tri-City Athlete of the Week: Garrett Paxton, Kamiakin boys basketball

Garrett Paxton, Jr., Kamiakin boys basketball
After twice leading the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team in scoring last weekend and playing an integral part in the team’s overtime win over Richland, junior forward Garrett Paxton was named the Tri-City Athlete of the Week.
Paxton scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Braves' 74-71 overtime win at Richland on Saturday. The Bombers entered the game undefeated in league play, and the win put Kamiakin on top of the MCC. He also led the Braves with 16 points and three steals in their 76-43 win over Pasco on Friday.
Kamiakin is 11-2 (6-1 in conference), and Paxton is the MCC’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game.
