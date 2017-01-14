Mid-Columbia roundup, Jan. 14: Kamiakin boys snap Richland’s MCC winning streak

Garrett Paxton scored a season-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds, and the Kamiakin boys basketball team picked up its eighth consecutive victory Saturday with a 74-71 overtime win over Richland in MCC play.
Richland (8-4, 6-1) had won its past 34 games against conference foes, dating to the 2014-15 campaign. Its previous three losses this season had come against Greater Spokane League powers Gonzaga Prep, Ferris and Central Valley.
In a back-and-forth contest from the tipoff, nine total players scored in double digits. Behind Paxton — who went 6 of 9 from 3-point range — Kamiakin’s Champ Grayson scored 13 points, Payton Flynn 11, and Isaiah Brimmer and Koby Bailey each had 10. Tyler Kurtz led Richland with 19 points, Cole Northrop scored 17, and Riley Sorn and Ryan Wagar each had 12.
Richland beat Kamiakin on the boards (41-32) and shot a better percentage from the field (45-40.9), but it was the Braves’ ability to take care of the ball, turning it over just nine times while taking it away 17, that allowed them to hang around.
Because Kamiakin (11-2, 6-1) lost to Walla Walla in December, the Feb. 3 rematch between the Bombers and Braves will determine a league champ if the teams win out the rest of the way.
KAMIAKIN: Green, Koby Bailey 10, Garrett Paxton 26, Wolf 2, Payton Flynn 11, Champ Grayson 13, Isaiah Brimmer 10, Nichols, Pischel 2, Mohlman. Totals: 27-66, 11-14 74.
RICHLAND: Ryan Wagar 12, Sanderson 5, Christensen, Tyler Kurtz 19, Cole Northrop 17, Streufert 6, Volmer, Riley Sorn 12, Kump, Mitchell, Kriskovich. Totals: 27-60 9-10 71.
Kamiakin
13
20
17
13 11
—
74
Richland
10
25
15
13 8
—
71
Highlights — K, Garrett Paxton 6-9 3-pts, 4-4 FTs, 10 rebs; Koby Bailey 4 asts. R, Tyler Kurtz 13 rebs, 4 blks; Riley Sorn 10 rebs, 3 blks, 4-4 FTs; Cole Northrop 4 3-pts.
KENNEWICK 47, WALLA WALLA 45: Saul Nieves hit a big 3-pointer with 1:30 to play in the fourth quarter, and the Lions roared back from a 26-22 halftime deficit to beat the Blue Devils at the Lions Den.
It was the first Mid-Columbia Conference win for Kennewick (1-5).
“We have been close in a few and haven’t been able to finish it,” Lions coach Bradyn Leyde said. “Tonight, we were able to put it all together.”
Kennewick used a balanced attack and good defense to hold Wa-Hi to six points in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to get defensive stops, turnovers and we were able to capitalize,” Leyde said.
Leo Olmos led the Lions with 13 points, while Jenner Norwood added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Logan Mullen led Wa-Hi with 14 points, with Tyler Greene adding 13.
WALLA WALLA: Tyler Greene 13, Lesmeister 2, Jo.Olivares 6, Gillin 3, Aichele, Ju.Olivares, Logan Mullen 14, Liening 3, Daniel 4. Totals: 19-41 2-3 45.
KENNEWICK: Leo Olmos 13, Bambock, Nieves 9, Zamora 3, Norwood 12, Pearson 2, Schwartz, Newman, Thornton 6, Mendoza 2. Totals: 18-44 6-9 47.
Walla Walla
15
11
13
6
—
45
Kennewick
7
15
14
11
—
47
Highlights — Jenner Norwood 9 rebs, 3 stls.
SUNNYSIDE 69, EASTMONT 58: Art Palacios had 26 points, six assists and five steals, and the Grizzlies stormed past the host Wildcats (6-8, 1-5) in CBBN action.
Taran Perez (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Will Bowman (10 and 10) had double-doubles for Sunnyside (5-7, 1-4).
SUNNYSIDE: Ai.Palacios 3, Art Palacios 26, Gonzalez, Derrick Escamilla 15, Taran Perez 11, Contreras 11, Ervin 2, Will Bowman 10, Cuello-Rosalez 2. Totals: 19-41 23-41 69.
EASTMONT: Alex Guerra 17, Mitchell 4, Wilson 7, Olmos, Alvarez 4, Anthony Lisson 14, Parker Daniels 10, Nelson 2. Totals: 17-39 15-20 58.
Sunnyside
13
15
18
23
—
69
Eastmont
10
13
20
15
—
58
Highlights — SS, Art Palacios 6-9 3-pts, 6 asts, 5 stls; Taran Perez 11 rebs; Will Bowman 10 rebs.
WARDEN 81, ROYAL 48: JR Delgado had 23 points and nine steals, and Adam Richins had a game-high 29 points to lead the Cougars to an SCAC East road win over the Knights.
Warden (10-3 overall, 6-1 SCAC East) led 40-25 at the half and never took its foot off the gas.
Corbin Christensen led Royal with 17 points.
WARDEN: Z.Richins 7, Hardman, Barriga, Mercado 3, Arriaga 8, Skone 10, Adam Richins 29, JR Delgado 23, Egia 1.
ROYAL: G.Christensen 2, Corbin Christensen 17, Ramirez 2, I.Ellis 11, Owen Ellis 15, Smith, Beierle 1.
Warden
20
20
20
21
—
81
Royal
12
13
10
13
—
48
Highlights — Zach Richins 9 rebs; Delgado 9 stls.
KIONA-BENTON 64, RIVER VIEW 51: Daniel Rizin scored 21 points — 10 of which came in Ki-Be’s 19-7 second quarter — and the visiting Bears (6-6, 4-3) topped the Panthers for the second time this season in SCAC East play.
“We played pretty good,” Ki-Be coach Adam berg said. “The second quarter was a big one for us.”
Armando Reyes added 13 points for the Bears, 10 coming in the fourth, including two big corner 3s.
Kody Hamlin led River View (7-4, 4-3) with 26 points. He scored 19 in the second half.
KIONA-BENTON: Wirtzberger, Romain, Abel Lucatero 15, Quinones 3, Daniel Rizin 21, Reyes 13, Gomez 1, Bender, Lewis 3, Rheinschmidt 8.
RIVER VIEW: Cole 5, Abel Khatthavong 11, Naughton 2, Rogers 2, Leader, Westberg 3, Lee, Kody Hamlin 26, Guzman 2, Sailor.
Kiona-Benton
9
19
15
21
—
64
River View
9
7
14
21
—
51
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 71, COLLEGE PLACE 55: Jermaine Broetje scored 21 points and the visiting Coyotes (6-6, 3-3) routed the Hawks (0-9, 0-5) in SCAC East play.
BURBANK: Cameron Jamison 12, Jermaine Broetje 21, Martinez 5, Koopman, Schafer, Garcia 3, Lopez 8, Reece Humphreys 13, Romm 9.
COLLEGE PLACE: Nico Romero 13, Flores, Shumate 6, Merca, Rooks 2, Bakari 6, Lance Hatch 16, Garcia 3, Moreno 3, Lindstrom 3.
Burbank
15
21
22
13
—
71
College Place
10
15
18
12
—
55
WAHLUKE 74, CONNELL 55: Sergio Pineda dropped 32 points, and the host Warriors used a 31-14 edge in the second quarter to roll past the Eagles in SCAC East play.
Ricky Cabrera supplied 17 points for Wahluke (9-2, 5-1). Silas Chase led Connell (7-5, 4-3) with 15 points.
CONNELL: N.Chase 6, Hawkins 8, Holst 3, Smith 8, Kelly 9, Poe 3, Silas Chase 15, Pauley 3.
WAHLUKE: Nathan Buck 12, Pineda 30, Ricky Cabrera 17, Gonzalez 8, Olivarz 4, Gatica 2, Espindola 1, Fayard, Valdez.
Connell
14
14
13
14
—
55
Wahluke
19
31
10
14
—
74
Highlights — Nathan Buck 7 rebs, 11 assts, 5 stls; Sergio Pineda 12 rebs; Ricky Cabrera 7 rebs.
TRI-CITIES PREP 62, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 57: Max Nelson had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead the host Jaguars to a comeback win in EWAC play.
Nelson also posted team highs with four assists and three steals. Isaiah Perez matched Nelson with 14 points for the Jaguars (7-5, 4-2).
Riley Sullivan scored 19 points to lead Liberty Christian (6-5, 3-4), which took a 46-43 advantage into the fourth quarter.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Olsen 8, den Hoed 2, Riley Sullivan 19, Goodwin 6, M.Sullivan 4, McClure 9, Davis 2 , Shupe III 5, Carter 2. Totals: Not reported.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Baker 2, Max Nelson 14, Trent Mercado 18, Dickson 3, Amato, Stefan Geist 11, Isaiah Perez 14. Totals: 26-55 5-9 62.
Liberty Christian
15
17
14
11
—
57
Tri-Cities Prep
14
16
13
19
—
62
Highlights — TCP, Max Nelson 14 rebs, 4 asts, 3 stls.
DESALES 63, MABTON 53: Zach Leahy put his 6-foot-5 frame to good use Friday, scoring 20 points as the Irish posted an EWAC home win over the Vikings.
Diego Garza led Mabton with 20 points and eight rebounds.
MABTON: Mo.Ruiz 6, Diego Garza 20, Max Ruiz 15, Benavidez 10, Hernandez 2.
DESALES: Montero, Baumgart, Zach Leahy 20, Rodriguez 5, Fischer Miedema 18, Buckley 2, Wylie 3.
Mabton
16
10
9
18
—
53
DeSales
10
22
14
17
—
63
Highlights — Garza 8 rebs; Tee Jay Benavidez 5 rebs.
YAKIMA TRIBAL 80, BICKLETON 49: Cesareo Arriaga had 15 points and eight rebounds, but the Pirates (4-3, 2-1) fell to the Eagles (5-2, 2-1) in 1B Greater Columbia Gorge League play.
YAKIMA TRIBAL: Bryan Storm 2, Bryce Storm 8, Pastrana 2, Billy, Eaglehart 2, Shenehd 5, I.Storm 10, J.Storm 9, Axtell 5, Jaryn Valerio 12, Andrews 1, Christian Vigil 14. Totals: 32 7-11 80.
BICKLETON: Allenton 2, Strader 5, Cummings 9, Chapman, Cesareo Arriaga 15, Kyle Underwood 10, Brown 3. Totals: 13 14-16 49.
Yakima Tribal
16
24
20
20
—
80
Bickleton
9
8
16
16
—
49
Highlights — B, Riley Brown 9 rebs; Cesareo Arriaga 8 rebs, 4 stls; CJ Strader 12 rebs. YT, Brian Storm 6 asts; Bryce Storm 4 asts; Billy 4 asts.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WALLA WALLA 57, KENNEWICK 44: Olivia Doepker posted a season-high 20 points with five 3-pointers, and the Blue Devils pulled away late for a road MCC victory.
Faith Hoe knocked down nine free throws to tie Hannah Gilmore as the second-leading scorer for Walla Walla (3-8, 2-4). The Blue Devils had their lead cut to one at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Kennewick 17-5 in the final period.
Hailey Quast led the Lions (4-7, 2-4) with 15 points.
WALLA WALLA: Bergevin 3, Yenney 7, A.Gilmore, H.Gilmore 9, F.Hoe 9, Locati 8, Olivia Doepker 20, L.Hoe 1.
KENNEWICK: Fiander 3, Davis 4, Barajas 4, Rettig 4, Hailey Quast 15, Fridley, Thornthon 1, McBee 7, Morfin 4, Oatis 2.
Walla Walla
11
23
6
17
—
57
Kennewick
12
16
11
5
—
44
Highlights — WW, Olivia Doepker 5 3-pts; Faith Hoe 9-12 FTs.
SUNNYSIDE 65, EASTMONT 52: Ashlee Maldonado scored 27 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (11-0, 5-0 No. 1 in 4A RPI) to a CBBN win over the Wildcats (4-9, 1-4).
EASTMONT: Simpson 2, Peasley 6, Chandler 2, Johnson 7, Makenna Talley 10, Bokma 5, Cox, Emily DuFour 18, Donaldson 2.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 12, Duim, Garcia, Salmaron, Ashlee Maldonado 27, Salinas 2, Emilee Maldanado 13, Mendoza 6, Skyles 5, Valle, Zavala.
Eastmont
9
22
8
13
—
52
Sunnyside
15
15
21
14
—
65
Highlights — SS, Ashlee Maldonado 5 rebs; Jessica Mendoza 5 stls.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 66, COLLEGE PLACE 43: Taylor Turner scored 22 points, and Ali Martineau had 19 as the Coyotes (12-0, 6-0) went on the road to pick up an SCAC East win over the Hawks (1-8, 0-5).
BURBANK: Johnson 3, Ali Martineau 19, Taylor Turner 22, O’Brien 6, Maine 8, Contreras, Johnson 5, Mares 3, Sanchez.
COLLEGE PLACE: Lexie Mullen 10, Madi Weaver 15, Rodriguez 3, Buchanan 1, Maiden, Stubblefield 4, Mendoza, Meliah 6, Reavis 4, McKissack.
Burbank
22
19
17
8
—
66
College Place
16
11
6
10
—
43
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 48, TRI-CITIES PREP 30: Maddie Godwin poured in 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots to an EWAC road win over the Jaguars.
LC (6-5 overall, 4-3 EWAC) led 27-20 at the half, then went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Emily Dickson led TCP with 10 points.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Maddie Godwin 17, Souve 12, Loera 2, Bush 6, Gregg, Richards 3, Wilson, Erlenbush, Fujikake, Steele 8.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Emily Dickson 10, B.Ghirardo 2, G.Ghirardo, Solahtasky 8, Coffey 2, Monteon 6, Long 2.
Liberty Christian
12
15
16
5
—
48
Tri-Cities Prep
8
12
2
8
—
30
Highlights — Godwin 11 rebs, 5 assts, 9 stls; Karlee Souve 7 rebs; Melody Bush 5 rebs, 5 assts.
WRESTLING
RAY WESTERBERG INVITE: Nathan Bengen (132 pounds) and Clayton Silvers (195) took first, leading Chiawana to a second-place finish in Ellensburg.
Bengen defeated teammate Rey Aranda 4-0 in the finals. Silvers won his title match with a pin.
Southridge’s Mark Meier won the title at 160 with a 6-5 win over Sunnyside’s JJ Rodriquez.
The Riverhawks finished one point behind WF West and 3 1/2 ahead of third-place Sunnyside. Othello was fifth. Robby Vaughn (113), Tyson Stover (138), Riley Cissne (145) and Josh Alvarez (285) finished third as Chiawana placed 11 wrestlers.
Ryan Nett (138) and Yurly Slutskiy (285) placed third for Southridge. Sunnyside’s Elias Romero won the title at 126, Hector Ramirez was second at 285 and Moises Morales (170) and Daniel Huizar (220) placed third.
Othello’s Jaxon Rocha (113), Collin Freeman (152), T.J. Martinez (195) and Isaiah Perez (220) were third. Brock Higgins (160) placed third for Hanford.
TEAM SCORES: 1, WF West 182.5; 2, Chiawana 181.5; 3, Sunnyside 178; 5, Othello 145; 8, Southridge 97; 12, Hanford 54.
Local placers
106: 4, Chris Melo (Oth); 5, Kevin Llamas (Chi). 113: 3, Jaxon Rocha (Oth) and Robby Vaughn (Chi); 120: 5, Jeremy Mendez (Oth). 126: 1, Elias Romero (Sun) d. CJ Richmond (Sum) 5-3. 132: Nathan Bengen (Chi) d. Rey Aranda (AS) 4-0; 5, Chris Gray (Han). 138: 3, Tyson Stover (Chi) and Ryan Nett (SR). 145: 3, Riley Cissne (Chi). 152: 3, Collin Freeman (Oth); 5, Allen Cruz (Chi) and Izaiah Gonzalez (Sun). 160: Mark Meier (SR) d. JJ Rodriquez (Sun) 6-5; 3, Brock Higgins (Han); 5, Quentin Mattson (Chi). 170: 3, Moises Morales (Sun); 5, Reese Jones (Oth) 182: 5, Steven Estrada (Sun) and Riley Lopez (SR). 195: Clayton Silvers (Chi) p. Isaiah Johnston (East) 3:30; 3, T.J. Martinez (Oth). 220: 3, Isaiah Perez (Oth) and Daniel Huizar (Sun). 285: Hunter Arredondon (WF) d. Hector Ramirez (Sun) 5-1; 3, Josh Alvarez (Chi) and Yurly Slutskiy (SR); 5, Cantu (Oth).
NWAC BASKETBALL
CBC WOMEN 90, BLUE MOUNTAIN 50: Sierra Perez knocked down four 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 19 points, and the Hawks went on the road to blow out the Timberwolves.
After a 17-all push in the first quarter, CBC (10-4, 2-1) began the rout with a 30-11 edge in the second quarter to take a 19-point lead into halftime.
Akira mcGee had 11 points and six assists for Blue Mountain (2-9, 0-4).
CBC: Sierra Perez 19, Sabin Keo 10, Higginbotham 3, Fangonilo, Aspen Fiander 16, Zoey Garcia 12, Guich 4, Botkin 8, Cayla Jones 12, Sage 6. Totals: 35-84 11-21 90.
BLUE MOUNTAIN: Akira McGee 11, Broncheau, Ramsey 7, Micah Bisbee 11, Wammock 2, Slater 1, Haringa 4, Schmeckpeper 9, Boyer 5, Munoz. Totals: 16-58 7-12 50.
Columbia Basin
17
30
15
28
—
90
Blue Mountain
17
11
11
11
—
50
Highlights — CBC, Sierra Perez 4-10 3-pts; Alexcis Higginbotham 11 rebs; Kristhel Fangonilo 4 asts; Sabin Keo 4 stls. BMCC, Akira McGee 6 asts.
BLUE MOUNTAIN MEN 80, CBC 64: David Torres had 17 points, five steals and four assists, but the visiting Hawks (1-13, 0-3) didn’t have enough in the tank to overcome a 41-22 halftime deficit.
Blue Mountain (4-10, 2-2) got a monster performance from Darien Davis, who scored a game-high 21 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting to go along with four steals and four assists.
CBC: David Torres 17, Wuol 6, Peterson 5, Kason Blair 18, Ram 1, Wilmoth 8, Weekes, Kelly 2, Mann 2, Noethe 3, Scott 2, Smith. Totals: 24-58 9-15 64.
BLUE MOUNTAIN: David Bravo 13, Cook, Hawkins 4, Jared Mathews 16, Isaiah Harris 13, Darien Davis 21, Brown 2, Lucas Wynat 11, McAllister, Broher. Totals: 31-65 11-16.
Halftime — Blue Mountain 41, CBC 22. Highlights — CBC, David Torres 5 stls, 4 asts; John Wuol 6 asts; Kason Blair 4-9 3-pts. BMCC, Jared Matthews 11 rebs; Isaiah Harris 5 asts, 2 blks; Darien Davis 4-5 3-pts, 4 stls, 4 asts.
