Mid-Columbia roundup: Chiawana wrestling stuns Richland 79-0

Wrestling
CHIAWANA 79, RICHLAND 0: The host Riverhawks racked up seven pins in the Mid-Columbia Conference shutout, but the biggest decision was Clayton Silvers’ 13-6 win over Isaac Lovato at 195 pounds Thursday.
Kevin Llamas (106), Robby Vaughn (113) and Morgan McFee (120) scored consecutive pins in the lightest weights. Rey Aranda (138), Riley Cissne (152), Victor Silva (160) and Ian Campbell (220) also scored pins for Chiawana, which set a team record for scoring.
106: Kevin Llamas (C) p. Jarom Pratt 3:49. 113: Robby Vaughn (C) p. Xavier Zavala 5:27. 120: Morgan McFee (C) p. Jace Seely 1:20. 126: Kobe Santoyo (C) m.d. Connar Gibbon 12-0. 132: Nathan Bengen (C) win by forf. 138: Rey Aranda (C) p. Jaden Reyes 3:16. 145: Tyson Stover (C) m.d. Austin Owens 17-3. 152: Riley Cissne (C) p. Andrew Fairchild 1:30. 160: Victor Silva (C) p. Curtis Anderson 1:40. *170: Trent Black (C) win by forf. 182: Sam McFee (C) win by forf. 195: Clayton Silvers (C) d. Isaac Lovato 13-6. 220: Ian Campbell (C) p. Ty Ballard 1:06. 285: Tate Elliott (C) win by forf.
SOUTHRIDGE 49, KENNEWICK 21: Mark Meier (160) pinned Braxton Brower with a second remaining in the final round, improving to 25-4 on the season and helping the host Suns defeat the Lions in MCC dual action.
Southridge’s Marco Mendoza earned a 12-1 major decision over Cayden Redman at 113, while Ryan Stayrook (126), Xavier Velasco (132), Ryan Nett (138) and Eric Stayrook (195) contributed to a parade of pins for the Suns.
Kennewick got wins from Ethan Vogtman (120), Alex Ramos (145), Emilio Ramos (152) and Francisco Chavez (170).
106: Double forfeit. 113: Marco Mendoza (S) m.d. Cayden Redman 12-1. 120: Ethan Vogtman (K) won by forf. 126: Ryan Stayrook (S) p. Kaw Gay 3:42. 132: Xavier Velasco (S) p. Brody Ray 1:19. 138: Ryan Nett (S) p. Dylan Holt 3:20. 145: Alex Ramos (K) p. Jakob Calderon 1:19. 152: Emilio Ramos (K) d. Derrick Gillespie 6-2. 160: Mark Meier (S) p. Braxton Brower 5:59. 170: Francisco Chavez (K) p. Jesse Lopez 5:04. *182: Riley Lopez (S) d. Roberto Ramos 10-5. 195: Eric Stayrook (S) p. Moses McAninch 1:25. 220: Atsamaz Pliev (S) won by forf. 285: Yuriy Slutskiy (S) won by forf.
Bowling
HANFORD 4, KENNEWICK 0: The Falcons remained undefeated in Mid-Columbia play with a win over the Lions at Spare Time Lanes.
Hanford’s Megan Bean (191), Kylee Horner (166), Emily Goodnight (194), Danyelle Moore (194) and Sara Harris (180) combined for a 925 in the second scratch game, while the Falcons bowled 186 and 206 in the baker games.
Horner rolled a team-high 198 in the first scratch game.
Miranda Macias led Kennewick with a 238 in the opening scratch game, while Marivel Macias had a 212 in the second.
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 884 (Megan Bean 190, Kylee Horner 198, Emily Goodnight 146, Danyelle Moore 173, Sara Harris 177), Kennewick 770 (Gabby Humphries 152, Aubry Lowe 116, Amity Marll 118, Miranda Macias 238, Marivel Macias 146). Game 2: Hanford 925 (Bean 191, Horner 166, Goodnight 194, Moore 194, Harris 180), Kennewick 809 (Humphries 161, Lowe 126, Marll 127, Mi.Macias 183, Ma.Macias 212). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 186, Kennewick 166. Game 2: Hanford 206, Kennewick 156. Total pins — Hanford 2,201, Kennewick 1,901.
PASCO 4, CHIAWANA 0: Josie Derrick’s 200-207 led the Bulldogs to a MCC sweep of their crosstown rivals at Go Bowl.
Pasco, which rolled 817 and 835 in the scratch games, knocked down 2,000 pins for the match to Chiawana’s 1,813.
Julie Al-Abadi bowled a team-high 194 in the first scratch game for the Riverhawks, who lost to Pasco 3-1 on Dec. 1.
Scratch — Game 1: Pasco 817 (Yesenia Nunez 153, Brisa Fraire 137, Brandy Castaneda 155, Dani Leal 172, Josie Derrick 200), Chiawana 799 (Julie Al-Abadi 194, Lorena Barrera 135, Sam Mendoza 151, Najeli Ruiz 137, Caitlynne Burke 182). Game 2: Pasco 835 (Nunez 168, Fraire 136, Castaneda 173, Leal 151, Derrick 207), Chiawana 724 (Al-Abadi 140, Barrera 114, Mendoza 149, Ruiz 163, Burke 158). Baker — Game 1: Pasco 171, Chiawana 147. Game 2: Pasco 177, Chiawana 143. Total pins — Pasco 2,000, Chiawana 1,813.
RICHLAND 4, CONNELL 0: ShyAnne Thorne bowled 169 and 193 to power the Bombers to an MCC win over the Eagles at Atomic Bowl.
Richland dominated in the baker games, winning 147-91 and 139-86.
Connell freshman Aylin Aispuro led her team with a 139 in the opening scratch game.
Scratch — Game 1: Richland 761 (Alee Ottley 131, Britney Longwell 159, Hailey Zilch 136, ShyAnne Thorne 169, Darby Miller 166), Connell 562 (Aylin Aispuro 139, Michell Merida 88, Isabel Lopez 91, Rebecka Harrington 110, Lexi Olsen 134). Game 2: Richland 790 (Ottley 168, Longwell 131, Zilch 174, Thorne 193, Miller 124), Connell 555 (Aispuro 102, Merida 112, Lopez 124, Harrington 102, Olsen 115). Baker — Game 1: Richland 147, Connell 91. Game 2: Richland 139, Connell 86. Total pins — Richland 1,837, Connell 1,294.
