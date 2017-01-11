Boys swimming notebook: Walla Walla’s Elmenhurst churns path back to state

After putting his swim career on hold for a season to recover from surgery, Luke Elmenhurst has enjoyed one heck of a comeback for the Walla Walla Blue Devils.
Elmenhurst, a DeSales High School junior who competes for Wa-Hi because his school doesn’t offer swimming, qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle during the Blue Devils’ 2016-17 season opener. His winning time of 1 minute, 49.64 seconds at the Walla Walla Invitational on Dec. 17 was under the Class 4A state-qualifying standard of 1:50.00.
Elmenhurst surprised himself by making a state cut so early in the season.
“I was hoping to go out as fast as I can,” he said. “I thought I’d get it at districts if not before. I wasn’t expecting to get it (so soon), but it was kind of cool.”
Elmenhurst lowered his time in the 200 free at the Winter Invitational on Dec. 29 in Walla Walla, finishing first in 1:49.58 against swimmers from Hanford, Richland and O’Dea.
As of Friday, Elmenhurst had the fifth- and sixth-fastest times in the state among 4A boys in the 200 free, according to marks compiled by the Washington Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
It’s a marked change from where he was a little more than a year ago.
Right before Thanksgiving 2015, Elmenhurst needed surgery on his right elbow. Doctors retrieved cartilage and bone from his right knee to put into his arm.
“The thing was, the knee was supposed to be not that big of a deal,” Elmenhurst said. “But that took longer to recover than my elbow did.”
He missed the 2015-16 season, a huge loss at the time for the Blue Devils. As a freshman, Elmenhurst swam for Wa-Hi at state in the 200 and 400 free relays.
Elmenhurst couldn’t use crutches because his arm was in a sling, so it was a bit tricky to get around.
“I kind of wobbled,” said Elmenhurst, who added that he went through 2-3 months of physical therapy.
Once Elmenhurst was cleared to return to the pool, it wasn’t long before he was dropping time again.
“I’d already been swimming for 2 1/2 years straight,” he said. “It becomes natural. The feeling of swimming, it comes back fast.”
In addition to Elmenhurst’s two victories this season in the 200 free, he was first in the 100 free at the Walla Walla Invite with a time of 50.04 seconds. He also won the 50 and 100 free during Saturday’s dual meet against host Pullman.
Elmenhurst swam the 100 butterfly at last month’s Winter Invitational, taking third in 57.87 behind state-qualifying swims by Hanford sophomore Skyler Younkin (53.12) and Richland senior Jeff Kern (54.20).
COMING UP: Walla Walla was set to host Hanford and Richland on Wednesday, but the meet was called off because of the weather. It has yet to be rescheduled.
Hanford and Richland are scheduled to head to Pullman on Jan. 17 for a 4 p.m. meet against the Greyhounds. Walla Walla will host the Mid-Columbia Conference schools and Wenatchee at noon Jan. 21 at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
In 2A action, Prosser and Grandview will swim at Pullman at 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
