High School Sports

January 6, 2017 11:02 PM

Former Richland diver Olsen, Vermont teammates safe after Florida airport shooting

Tri-City Herald

The University of Vermont women’s swim and dive team, which includes former Richland diver Kelsey Olsen, was safe after Friday’s shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Fla.) International Airport.

“The team and staff, who were in a different terminal from where the shooting occurred, were evacuated and all are safe,” the university said in a news release.

The Vermont team was in Florida for its annual training trip and was set to fly to Baltimore on Friday for a double dual meet Saturday against Howard and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The Catamounts withdrew from the meet after the shooting.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

View more video

Sports Videos