Former Richland diver Olsen, Vermont teammates safe after Florida airport shooting

The University of Vermont women’s swim and dive team, which includes former Richland diver Kelsey Olsen, was safe after Friday’s shooting that killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Fla.) International Airport.
“The team and staff, who were in a different terminal from where the shooting occurred, were evacuated and all are safe,” the university said in a news release.
The Vermont team was in Florida for its annual training trip and was set to fly to Baltimore on Friday for a double dual meet Saturday against Howard and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The Catamounts withdrew from the meet after the shooting.
