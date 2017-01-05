Mid-Columbia roundup for Jan. 4-5: Hanford sets another record in bowling win over Pasco

Bowling
HANFORD 3, PASCO 1: The Falcons bowled a team-record 983 in the first scratch game and defeated the Bulldogs by 439 pins at Atomic Bowl to improve to 10-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Megan Bean (204), Kylee Horner (162), Emily Goodnight (181), Danyelle Moore (217) and Sara Harris (219) broke Hanford’s high-game record of 982, which was set Dec. 13 against Walla Walla. The Falcons’ 983 score is also a conference season high.
Pasco took the second baker game 150-134, giving Hanford its first loss in an MCC baker or scratch game all season. The Falcons are 39-1.
Josie Derrick bowled a 173-181 for Pasco (5-4).
Scratch — Game 1: Hanford 983 (Megan Bean 204, Kylee Horner 162, Emily Goodnight 181, Danyelle Moore 217, Sara Harris 219), Pasco 641 (Yesenia Nunez 81, Brisa Fraire/Belle Bach 112, Brandy Castaneda 131, Dani Leal 144, Josie Derrick 173). Game 2: Hanford 809 (Bean 152, Horner 164, Goodnight 194, Moore 139, Harris 160), Pasco 724 (Castaneda 111, Leal 124, Derrick 181, Fraire 167, Bach 141). Baker — Game 1: Hanford 174, Pasco 146. Game 2: Pasco 150, Hanford 134. Total pins — Hanford 2,100, Pasco 1,661.
CHIAWANA 4, WALLA WALLA 0: Najeli Ruiz’s 175-163 helped power the Riverhawks to a sweep of the Blue Devils at Go Bowl.
Chiawana (5-5) eked out a seven-pin win in the second scratch game, but it won the baker games 182-115 and 147-129.
Abby LaPier rolled a 179 in the first scratch game, and Kayla Davis bowled a 192 in the second scratch game to lead Walla Walla (5-5).
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 718 (Julie Al-Abadi 143, Lorena Barrera 138, Sam Mendoza 125, Najeli Ruiz 175, Caitlynne Burke 137), Walla Walla 695 (Krystal Roberts 134, Abby LaPier 179, Allyson Heimbigner 103, Cecilia Chantel 144, Kayla Davis 135). Game 2: Chiawana 776 (Al-Abadi 136, Barrera 144, Mendoza 179, Ruiz 163, Burke 154), Walla Walla 769 (Roberts 133, LaPier 158, Heimbigner 127, Chantel 159, Davis 192). Baker — Game 1: Chiawana 182, Walla Walla 115. Game 2: Chiawana 147, Walla Walla 129. Total pins — Chiawana 1,676, Walla Walla 1,579.
SELAH 4, RICHLAND 0: The Bombers (6-4) lost for the second time in two days, falling to the Vikings (2-7) at Minda Lanes in Yakima.
RayAnn Davis (237-214) led Selah, whose only other win of the season came Dec. 19 against Connell.
Scratch — Game 1: Selah 864, Richland 660. Game 2: Selah 846, Richland 713. Baker — Game 1: Selah 181, Richland 167. Game 2: Selah 176, Richland 145. Total pins — Selah 2,067, Richland 1,685.
CHIAWANA 3, RICHLAND 1: Caitlynne Burke rolled a 211-191 to lead the Riverhawks to a slim MCC win over the Bombers at Atomic Bowl on Wednesday.
Chiawana, which won both scratch games and the first baker game, finished with a 46-pin advantage.
Darby Miller bowled a 202-171 for Richland.
Scratch — Game 1: Chiawana 742 (Julie Al-Abadi 134, Lorena Barrera 131, Sam Mendoza 137, Najeli Ruiz/Sam Balderas 129, Caitlynne Burke 211), Richland 712 (Alee Ottley 124, Britney Longwell/Rockie Mettling 93, Hailey Zilch 141, ShyAnne Thorne 152, Darby Miller 202). Game 2: Chiawana 729 (Al-Abadi 146, Barrera 130, Mendoza 137, Burke 191, Balderas 125), Richland 692 (Ottley 140, Zilch 140, Thorne 129, Miller 171, Longwell 112). Baker — Game 1: Chiawana 151, Richland 123. Game 2: Richland 178, Chiawana 129. Total pins — Chiawana 1,751, Richland 1,705.
College wrestling
Desiree Zavala (Grandview) won two matches Thursday as Southern Oregon University split its matches at the 15-team Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Duals in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Zavala, a freshman ranked third at 143 pounds, pinned Hannah Gladden of Cumberlands (Ky.) in 2 minutes, but the Raiders dropped the match 31-15.
In SOU’s 38-6 victory over Ferrum (Va.), Zavala pinned Brenda Cancino Yanez in 29 seconds.
Girls basketball
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 44, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 31: The Knights went on a 27-18 run over the middle quarters en route to an EWAC road win over the Patriots.
Karlee Souve and Maddie Godwin each had 11 points for Liberty Christian (4-4 overall, 2-2 EWAC), while Katie Steele had 12 rebounds.
Willa King led WWVA with a game-high 20 points.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY: Willa King 20, Berumen, Browning 8, Dybdahl, Bennett-Gomes 3, Cole 3, Cheng, Graham 10.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN: Karlee Souve 11, Maddie Godwin 11, Loera, Bush 6, Gregg 2, Richards, Steele 1, Erlenbush.
WWVA
10
14
13
7
—
44
Liberty Christian
8
13
5
5
—
31
Highlights — Melody Bush 10 rebs, 2 blks; Katie Steele 12 rebs.
Gymnastics
MCC DUAL MEET NO. 2: Southridge’s Makayla Hui won the all-around with a score of 31.200 that included first-place finishes on beam (9.1) and bars (8.1), but Kamiakin gymnasts were second through fifth in the all-around to help the host Braves land the top spot in the team standings. Kamiakin tallied a score of 150.500 to Southridge’s 120.950.
Kamiakin’s Piper Polanik won on vault with an 8.55, while Southridge’s Mackinley Morgan was first in the floor exercise with a 7.5.
The teams meet again Jan. 11 at Kamiakin.
Team scores — Kamiakin 150.500, Southridge 120.950. All-around — 1, Makayla Hui (S) 31.200; 2, Abby Winstead (K) 30.200; 3, Kelsey Dearing (K) 29.450. Vault — 1, Piper Polanik (K) 8.55; 2, Sophia Mancinelli (K) 7.95; 3, Samantha Harper (K) 7.9. Bars — 1, Hui (S) 8.1; 2, Mancinelli (K) 7.95; 3, Dearing (K) 7.8. Beam — 1, Hui (S) 9.1; 2, Ryanne Rogers (K) 8.8; 3, Dearing (K) 8.5. Floor — 1, Mackinley Morgan (S) 7.5; 2, Winstead (K) 7.15; 3, Alli Huske (S) 7.05.
NWAC basketball
YAKIMA VALLEY MEN 108, CBC 68: Gabe Smith had 16 points and four blocks for the Hawks (1-11, 0-1) in their NWAC East opener, but the visitors were undone by a simple equation: One steal plus 10 assists are not greater than 21 turnovers.
YVC (7-6, 1-0) got a big game from former Davis standout Max Jones with 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
CBC: Gabe Smith 16, Torres 4, Wuol 8, Peterson 1, Blair 6, Ram 13, Vorheis 4, Wilmoth 2, Weekes 8, Kelly 3, Larson, Scott 3. Totals: 26-57 11-22 68.
YAKIMA VALLEY: Max Jones 29, White 11, Kambala 6, Webb 9, Britten 10, Hodge 8, Hill 10, Ford 10, Carter 8, Gaitor 1, Walker 4, Rivers 2. Totals: 40-80 15-22 108.
Highlights — Brad Scott 6 rebs; Smith 4 blks; Jones 9 rebs, 4 stls, 6 asts.
YAKIMA VALLEY WOMEN 101, CBC 87: Sierra Perez hit on 5 of 12 3-pointers and scored 23 points, but the Hawks (8-4, 0-1 NWAC East) didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the host Yaks (10-3, 1-0).
Sabin Keo added 14 points and six assists for CBC, and Emily Botkin also scored 14. Alexis Perez led YVC with 31 points.
CBC: Sierra Perez 23, Keo 14, Higginbotham 9, Fangonilo, Fiander 10, Garcia 4, Guich, Botkin 14, Jones 12, Sage 1. Totals: 28-70 22-32 87.
YAKIMA VALLEY: Alexis Perez 31, Swan 24, Blodgett 23, Garcia 3, Strom 2, Davis, Monson, Mills 7, Swan-Tsoodle, Biermann, Eke 6, Guerrero 5. Totals: 38-66 18-22 101.
Columbia Basin
25
23
17
22
—
87
Yakima Valley
21
29
29
22
—
101
Highlights — S.Perez 5-12 3s; Sabin Keo 6 asts; Sammi Blodgett 6 asts.
Cross country
Tri City Thunder runner Keanu Daos finished 29th in the 15-18 boys 5,000 meters at the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10 in Hoover, Ala.
Daos finished in 16:58.87, while fellow Thunder/Southridge High School runner Nicholas Cotton was 296th in 20:39.42.
Richland’s Evyn McLellan was 91st in the 9-10 boys 3,000 (12:51.17).
Kennewick’s Morgan Thompson (143rd in the 9-10 girls 3,000, 14:14.09) and Lauren Thompson (200th in the 11-12 girls 3,000, 13:16.43) also ran for the Thunder in Alabama.
