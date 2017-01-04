High School Sports

January 4, 2017 4:04 PM

Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Brimmer, sr., Kamiakin boys basketball

Isaiah Brimmer, sr., Kamiakin boys basketball

Brimmer put together a big week to cap a big month.

The senior swingman had 18 points and eight rebounds in a win over Sunnyside last week and followed that up with team high’s of 13 points against Lynden and 14 against Black Hills in a pair of wins at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima.

As if to solidify his AOW bona fides, Brimmer scored a season-high 37 points Tuesday in a win over Eastmont, pulling down 12 rebounds and blocking a pair of shots.

It was a heck of the way to end a month that started with Brimmer playing wide receiver on Kamiakin’s state championship football team. He caught a pass in the Braves’ 14-7 overtime win over O’Dea in the Class 3A championship game.

