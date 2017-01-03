Mid-Columbia roundup, Jan. 3: Pasco boys snap 14-game skid

Diego Gutierrez, Estevan Cardoza and Martin Arceo had double-digit scoring performances, and the Pasco boys basketball team ended a 14-game losing streak dating to last season with a 63-47 win over Hanford Tuesday night in Pasco.
Pasco coach Mike Guajardo said he hopes the victory motivates his players to keep working hard.
“It feels good, and these kids have been beat up and faced some adversity, but they got together and put out a good effort,” Guajardo said. “We’ve got to continue to work on the things that got us to this point tonight.”
Arceo — who had a team-high eight rebounds and six assists to go along with his 15 points — echoed that message.
“It’s amazing, I’m trying to get more (wins) though,” Arceo said. “We ain’t stopping here.”
Pasco (1-9, 1-3 Mid-Columbia Conference) led by just three at halftime, and was tied at 23-all with less than a minute to go in the first half, but the Bulldogs never trailed in the game and thouroughly outpaced the Falcons in the second half.
Cardoza scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, and Gutierriez had 14.
The balanced attack by Pasco was able to beat out a big performance from Hanford senior guard Ben Seaman, who put up 24 points. The Bulldogs got their first look this season at the MCC’s leading scorer (Seaman is averaging 21.8 points per game) Tuesday, but he’s no stranger to most of the Pasco lineup.
“I’ve been playing with him since middle school, playing around him, and he’s always been a great shooter, even when we were playing against him back then,” Arceo said.
But while Seaman was lighting up the scoreboard on the offensive end for Hanford (2-7, 2-1), Arceo was controlling the game from the inside for Pasco after halftime as he scored seven points third-quarter points and made three seperate trips to the charity stripe in the period, knocking down three of his five attempts.
Arceo’s physicality caught the eye of Hanford coach Paul Mayer, who said the 6-foot-4 senior center exposed some weaknesses in the Falcons’ defense.
“Fifty (Arceo) did a great job inside, and we didn’t really have an answer for him,” Mayer said. “We’ve gotta learn how to defend a good post player better, and I’ve got to do a better job of teaching how to rotate and help off that.”
Mayer credited Pasco with coming out of the MCC’s winter break ready to play, and called his team’s effort in their fourth conference game “lethargic.” He admitted the break could have had something to do with the Falcons’ lack of inspiration.
“I’m going to be glad to get back to school,” Mayer said. “The break’s hard, but everyone’s gotta go through it, so no excuses.”
Classes resume Wednesday for most local schools, but both the Richland and Pasco School Districts will be on two-hour delays. The announcement of this before tip-off prompted cheers from the student sections and players from both teams.
Pasco led 16-8 two minutes into the second quarter, but some streaky shooting by Seaman kept the Falcons hanging around. Trey Trevino scored a layup with 1:35 to go in the half to pull Hanford within two, then Seaman tied it at 21 on the next posession with a jumper from the top of the key. He tied it again at 23-all with a couple of free throws to answer Trevor Crawford’s layup on the other end, but a 3-pointer by Estavan Cardoza — Pasco’s third of the quarter — kept the Bulldogs ahead 26-23 going into the locker room.
Pasco regrouped after halftime, at one point going on a 15-2 run from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth, which started after Hanford’s Connor Woodward knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 34-32. A 3-pointer by Emilio Davila and a 3-point play by Arceo helped spark the run.
Pasco will host winless Southridge on Friday, and Hanford will be at home against Walla Walla.
HANFORD: Horner, Trevino 2, Manderback 6, Jones, Ben Seaman 24, Connor Woodward 11, Devine, Izquierdo, Lanning, Vander Top 4. Totals: 19-51 5-11 47.
PASCO: Perez 2, Diego Gutierrez 14, Estavan Cardoza 20, Crawford 5, Daila 7, Zavelta, Millet, Martin Arceo 15. Totals: 24-49 10-17 63.
Hanford
6
17
11
13
—
47
Pasco
12
14
16
21
—
63
Highlights — H, Ben Seaman 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5x6 FTs; Connor Woodward 3x8 3-pts. P, Diego Gutierrez 4 assts; Martin Arceo 8 rebs, 6 asts.
CHIAWANA 52, FRANKSTON (AUSTRALIA) 49: Malik Taylor scored a game-high 19 points and filled up the stat sheet, and the Riverhawks recovered after a rough third quarter to top a team from Down Under.
Chiawana led the Blues by as many as 13 points near the end of the first half, but Frankston rallied to take a 34-33 edge into the fourth quarter.
Taylor had five assists, four steals and went 9 of 12 from the free throw line.
Darcey Strauss led Frankston with 11 points, and Nicholas Tata had nine points and a game-high nine rebounds.
FRANKSTON: Baldwin, Beattie, Gaze 8, Tata 9, Darcey Strauss 11, Cleary 3, Doyle-Toombs 4, Hogan 4, Filippone, Thomas Garrett 10. Totals: 18-51 8-10 49.
CHIAWANA: Austin Penny 9, Lopez, Malik Taylor 19, Kroll 8, Kaelber 4, Matthew Kroner 9, Bassett 3, McMahon. Totals: 17-47 13-18 52.
Frankston
6
12
16
15
—
49
Chiawana
12
15
6
19
—
52
Highlights — F, Nicholas Tata 9 rebs; Thomas Hogan 3 blks; Darcey Strauss 5x5 FTs. C, Malik Taylor 5 asts, 9x12 FTs, 4 stls; Matthew Kroner 7 rebs.
KAMIAKIN 72, EASTMONT 53: Isaiah Brimmer came up huge for the Braves, scoring a career-high 37 points to go with 12 rebounds and two blocks in a nonleague home win over the Wildcats.
Garrett Paxton added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Kamiakin (7-2), which outrebounded Eastmont 53-29, with 20 offensive rebounds.
“We were able to get out and run tonight and turn them over a little bit,” said Braves coach Brian Meneely, whose club bolted to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter. “And obviously Isaiah had it going.”
EASTMONT: Alex Guerra 20, Wilson 8, Alvarez 4, Lisson 6, Daniels 2, Mitchell 4, Olmos 6, Nelson 3. Totals: 15-57 21-29 53.
KAMIAKIN: Isaiah Brimmer 37, Bailey 2, Paxton 18, Grayson 5, Mohlman 1, Green 3, Wolf 3, Flynn 2, Nichols 1, Pischel. Totals: 26-59 14-24 72.
Eastmont
4
10
15
24
—
53
Kamiakin
20
15
14
23
—
72
Highlights — Brimmer 12 rebs, 2 blks; Garrett Paxton 10 rebs; Champ Grayson 5 asts.
KENNEWICK 82, UMATILLA 49: Jenner Norwood had 22 points, and Raul Zamora added 18 as the Lions cruised to a nonleague home win over the Vikings.
Kennewick (3-5) jumped out to a 44-34 lead at the half, and a 25-9 fourth-quarter run put the game out of reach.
Isaiah Thornton hauled down seven rebounds for the Lions, who will host Richland on Friday.
Kaden Webb led Umatilla with 15 points and four steals.
UMATILLA: Kaden Webb 15, Armenta 1, Garcilazo 5, J.Garcia 2, Cranston 13, S.Garcia 4, Hartung, Morris 6, Marret 3.
KENNEWICK: Olmos 5, Bambock 7, Simmons-Dumo 6, Nievas 6, Sanders 2, Raul Zamora 18, Newman, Jenner Norwood 22, Pearson 3, Schwartz 9, Thornton 4.
Umatilla
11
23
6
9
—
49
Kennewick
24
20
13
25
—
82
Highlights — U, Webb 4 stls. K, Isaiah Thornton 7 rebs; Tyler Pearson 5 assts.
SUNNYSIDE 62, PENDLETON 53: The Grizzlies led 22-13 at the half and kept adding to their lead in a nonleague home win over the Buckaroos.
Art Palacios led Sunnyside (4-6) with 23 points — including five 3-pointers — five assists and four steals, while Will Bowman added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Izzy Zavala seven rebounds.
The Grizzlies, who were a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, will play at Eisenhower on Friday in a Big Nine matchup.
Johnny Stuvland led Pendleton with 13 points.
PENDLETON: Curtis 6, Thomas 6, Jerome 9, Morris, Szumski, Johnny Stuvland 13, Newsom 4, Smith 11, Russell 4. Totals: 21-40 7-9 53.
SUNNYSIDE: Ai.Palacios 5, Art Palacios 23, Sanchez 15, Escamilla 4, Wutzke, Perez 2, Ervin, Bowman 11, Zavala 2. Totals: 25-53 8-8 62.
Pendleton
8
5
16
24
—
53
Sunnyside
10
12
21
19
—
62
Highlights — S, Bowman 7 rebs, 3 stls; Zavala 7 rebs, 3 stls; Art Palacios 5 assts, 4 rebs, 4 stls; Trey Sanchez 4 assts, 5 rebs.
DAVIS 84, HERMISTON 59: Xavier Rambo scored 17 points for the host Bulldogs, who held up to the Pirates’ frenzied scoring in the first quarter but couldn’t keep pace the rest of the way in the nonleaguer.
DAVIS: Collin Kelley 17, Alexzander Delgado 13, Hooper 6, Brock Williams 11, Pastrana, Guerrero 9, Chavez 3, Gordon 8, Ivory Kimble 11, Meza 6.
HERMISTON: Earl 2, Ortiz 2, Mendez 5, Hunter Walls 11, Jones 9, Xavier Rambo 17, Moss 2, Ramirez 8, McCullough 3.
Davis
25
20
21
18
—
84
Hermiston
20
10
9
20
—
59
PROSSER 71, ELLENSBURG 52: Scott Blakney led the way with 25 points as the host Mustangs (7-3, 5-3) picked up a CWAC win over the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4).
Nate Brown scored 13 points for Prosser, which racked up the bulk of its scoring during a 21-point first quarter and 24-point third.
ELLENSBURG: Bryce Helgeson 15, Moffat 12, Venters 9, Bennett 5, Gibson 5, Orejudos 3, Irby 3, Andaya, Denner, Ott. Totals: 15-51 15-21 52.
PROSSER: Scott Blakney 25, Brown 13, Hatfield 9, Rivera 6, Cox 6, Flores 5, Godinez 5, Bolt 2, Swift, Wagner. Totals: 29-51 7-12 71.
Ellensburg
13
13
10
16
—
52
Prosser
21
13
24
13
—
71
Highlights — P, Blakney 6 rebs, 4 blks, 4 stls; Nate Brown 4 rebs, 4 assts.
SELAH 82, OTHELLO 47: Jonathan Garza had 18 points for the Huskies (1-9, 1-7 CWAC) in a difficult road loss.
Selah, which led 46-17 at halftime, scored 30 points in the third quarter to go up 76-35. Elijah Pepper finished with a game-high 27 points for the Vikings (8-1, 7-1).
OTHELLO: Villarreal 15, Jonathan Garza 18, Valdez 5, Hilmes 5, Buenrostro 4, Gomez, Gutierrez.
SELAH: Herting 11, Donato 18, Brader 13, Archer 2, Morford 3, Middlebrooks, Quincy 2, Rayburn 2, Dietrich 2, Baldoz 2, Elijah Pepper 27.
Othello
13
4
18
12
—
47
Selah
26
20
30
6
—
82
Highlights — S, Calvin Herting 4 assts; Zachary Donato 5 assts; Davis Brader 4 stls; Riley Quincy 4 stls; Pepper 5 stls; Cort Dietrich 5 rebs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 71, HIGHLAND 27: Cameron Jamison scored a game-high 23 points and was one of four players in double figures for the Coyotes (4-4) in their nonleague road win over the Scotties.
Jose Lopez scored 14 points, Reece Humphreys 13 and Jermaine Broetje 12 for Columbia-Burbank, which led 38-8 at halftime on the way to its fourth consecutive victory.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: Cameron Jamison 23, Broetje 12, Martinez 7, Koopman, Schafer, Garcia, Lopez 14, Humphreys 13, Romm 2.
HIGHLAND: Horta, Velazquez, Israel Diaz 10, Ism.Diaz 3, Reyes, Ayala, Waber, Salvaron 2, Gonzales 2, Hakala 5, Ochoa, O.Diaz 5.
Columbia-Burbank
24
14
19
14
—
71
Highland
6
2
16
3
—
27
CONNELL 61, LA SALLE 58: Brian Hawkins scored 20 points and was 14 of 16 at the foul line, and Silas Chase drained five 3-pointers and scored 18 to lead the Eagles to a nonleague win at home.
LA SALLE: Parrish 15, Vargas 9, Martin 19, Kershaw 6, Garcia 5, Bohannon 2, Perry 2.
CONNELL: N.Chase 3, Brian Hawkins 20, Austin Smith 14, Kelly 2, Riner 4, Silas Chase 18, Pauley.
La Salle
13
11
13
21
—
58
Connell
14
17
12
18
—
61
WARDEN 69, OKANOGAN 57: JR Delgado scored 32 points — hitting the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season — and Adam Richins scored 24 to lead the Cougars to a nonleague win at home.
Delgado and Richins each pulled down seven rebounds for Warden, which led 43-20 at the half.
OKANOGAN: Jordan Jesse 17, Ruvert 1, Cate 1, Fingar 4, Vrooms 3, Ramos 6, Goetz 2, Wilson 3, Colbert 11, Ashworth 3, Vega 2, Vanherzen 4.
WARDEN: JR Delgado 32, Adam Richins 24, Z. Richins 2, Hardman 2, Mercado 3, Skone 4, Egia 2, Arriaga, Gonzalez.
Okanogan
10
10
15
22
—
57
Warden
23
20
12
14
—
69
MABTON 74, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 68: Diego Garza scored a career-high 31 points, including two clutch free throws to help the host Vikings close out a 2B EWAC win over the Knights.
Mabton was ahead by 17 during the second quarter, but WWVA finished the half on a 16-2 run. The Knights seized the lead in the third and were up by nine before the Vikings clawed back.
“We’ve had a hard time hanging on to leads this year so it was really important to get this one,” Mabton coach Kerry Griffin said.
Mickey Acosta finished with 18 points for WWVA.
WWVA: Mickey Acosta 18, Childs 13, Freedle 9, Wells 9, Johnson 4, Lopez 5, Lomeland 10.
MABTON: Enriquez 6, Mendoza 2, Mo.Ruiz 4, Diego Garza 31, Aguilar 2, Amescua 8, Ma.Ruiz 16, Benavidez 5.
WWVA
16
20
24
8
—
68
Mabton
22
17
16
19
—
74
Highlights — M, Adrian Enriquez 6 rebs; Garza 5 rebs; Max Ruiz 4 stls.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PASCO 53, HANFORD 36: Bella Gutierrez finished with game highs in points (23) and rebounds (13) to lead the Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2) to an MCC win over the Falcons.
Malea Dye had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Hanford, but the Falcons (2-7, 0-3) were scoreless in the second quarter.
“We could not find the ocean in the second quarter,” Hanford coach Evan Woodward said of his team’s shooting struggles.
The Falcons were 3 of 24 (12.5 percent) in the first half, and Pasco led 23-8 at halftime.
HANFORD: Beaver 8, Motta 2, Mars 2, Sijgers 1, Coleman 3, Best, Webb, Ellis 6, Malea Dye 14. Totals: 14-55 7-25 36.
PASCO: Nieforth, M.Martinez 5, B.Flores, McGary 3, S.Martinez 2, D.Flores, Pesina, Perez 6, Montelongo 10, McEnderfer 4, Bella Gutierrez 23. Totals: 20-64 9-15 53.
Hanford
8
0
10
18
—
36
Pasco
10
13
11
19
—
53
Highlights — H, Dye 10 rebs; Sarah Ellis 8 rebs. P, Gutierrez 13 rebs; Lexi Montelongo 5 assts; Julissa Perez 8 rebs.
DAVIS 51, KENNEWICK 32: Meilani McBee scored eight points and Aislin Fiander seven as the freshmen led the Lions (3-4) in a nonleague road loss.
KENNEWICK: Davis 5, Barajas, Rettig 3, Quast, Fridley 1, Thornton 4, McBee 8, Morfin 3, Fiander 7, Shaffer, Oatis 1.
DAVIS: Garcia 4, Bueno 7, Drew Billups 18, Berman 4, Brown 7, Garfias 2, Chavez 3, Alvarado 2, Cuevas, Rojas 4.
Kennewick
1
13
8
10
—
32
Davis
19
9
10
13
—
51
SUNNYSIDE 67, PENDLETON 60: Ashlee Maldonado scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Grizzlies to a nonleague road win over the Buckaroos.
A 19-12 run in the second quarter gave Sunnyside (9-0) a little breathing room and a 38-28 lead at the half.
Emilee Maldonado added 19 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who will resume Big Nine play Friday at Eisenhower.
Maureen Davies led Pendleton with 19 points, while Kalan McGlothan added 14.
SUNNYSIDE: Garza 2, Salmeron, Ashlee Maldonado 20, Salinas 5, Emilee Maldonado 19, Mendoza 10, Skyles 6, Valle 3, Zavala 2.
PENDLETON: Porter 3, Richards 8, Nirschl 2, Lemberger 11, Fell, George, Greb 1, M.Davies 19, Kiele, K.McGlothan 14, Bradt 2, Broker.
Sunnyside
19
19
19
10
—
67
Pendleton
16
12
16
16
—
60
Highlights — A.Maldonado 6 rebs; E.Maldonado 7 assts.
PROSSER 45, ELLENSBURG 40: Marissa Cortes and Asia Olivarez each scored 12 points to help the host Mustangs (8-2, 7-1) fend off the Bulldogs (4-6, 4-4) for a CWAC victory.
Brooke Wheeler had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Prosser, which outscored Ellensburg 18-8 in the first quarter before the Bulldogs made a game of it.
ELLENSBURG: Sierra Smith 10, Olin 9, C.Morfield, Warren, H.Morfield, Lyyski, Hagemeier 3, Fahey 8, Schademan, Avery Fisk 10. Totals: 13-40 9-15 40.
PROSSER: Cox, Stallcop, Marissa Cortes 12, Groeneveld 4, Wheeler 11, Rodriguez 6, Magana, Asia Olivarez 12. Totals: 17-56 4-7 45.
Ellensburg
8
15
4
13
—
40
Prosser
18
6
5
16
—
45
Highlights — P, Brooke Wheeler 14 rebs, 2 blks; Cortes 9 rebs, 3 assts, 2 stls; Ali Cox 12 rebs; Olivarez 4 3-ptrs.
WAPATO 68, GRANDVIEW 53: Grace Meza scored 18 points and Michelle Ruiz 15 for the Greyhounds (6-4, 5-3) in a CWAC road loss.
Janealle Sutterlict poured in 31 for the Wolves (8-0 overall and league).
GRANDVIEW: Garcia, Fajardo, Bender 9, Michelle Ruiz 15, Castilleja 8, Grace Meza 18, Duis 4, Jones, Caballero 2.
WAPATO: Janealle Sutterlict 31, Chehalis Aleck 12, Amanda Gonzalez 11, Garza 4, Hickey 8, Olney 2, Goudy, Alvarado, Contreras.
Grandview
9
19
15
10
—
53
Wapato
17
21
16
14
—
68
Highlights — Meza 7 rebs.
SELAH 61, OTHELLO 22: Adriel Willis had 31 points and six steals as the Vikings (3-6, 3-5) handed the Huskies (1-8, 1-7) a rough CWAC loss.
OTHELLO: Garza 2, Hampton 5, Lopez, Anderson 4, Monroy, Heist 4, Diaz, Coronado 7.
SELAH: Rilie Wilkey 2, Snodgrass 2, Terrill, Perez, Ashley Shurtleff 12, Kylie Wilkey 11, Rasmussen 2, Muir 1, Adriel Willis 31, Mack.
Othello
10
0
3
9
—
22
Selah
23
20
11
7
—
61
CONNELL 49, LA SALLE 45: Heather Hawkins finished with 23 points as the host Eagles pulled out a nonleague win over the Lightning. Connell was bolstered by its 19-of-22 shooting from the free-throw line.
The Eagles (5-3) resume SCAC East play Friday night at Columbia-Burbank.
LA SALLE: Lighty 5, Munguia 6, Metrei 10, White 2, Kelley 2, Natalie Newman 16, McCrea 2, Barbillieri 2, Desmarais, Schilperoort.
CONNELL: Riner 3, Mauseth 14, Smith 6, Ehrhard 1, Peterson 2, Heather Hawkins 23, Courneya.
La Salle
18
4
7
16
—
45
Connell
14
12
12
11
—
49
Highlights — C, 19-22 FTs.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 59, HIGHLAND 38: Taylor Turner went 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points to lead the Coyotes (8-0) past the host Scotties in nonleague action.
Ali Martineau had 19 points for Columbia-Burbank, which outscored Highland 22-6 in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK: S.Johnson 4, Martineau 19, Taylor Turner 26, O’Brien, Maine 3, J.Johnson, Mares 7.
HIGHLAND: Garent 11, Pimental 6, Gonzalez, Garcia, Lesly Quezada 14, Delgado 3, Alexander 2, Silva, Lopez 2.
Columbia-Burbank
11
17
9
22
—
59
Highland
9
5
18
6
—
38
Highlights — C-B, Turner 10-14 FTs.
MABTON 53, WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 28: Britnee Guerrero scored 20 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and eight steals, leading the host Vikings to a 2B EWAC win over the Knights.
The teams were tied at 12 at the end of the first quarter, but Mabton broke open the game by outscoring WWVA 22-4 in the second.
WWVA: King 6, Anderson, Browning 4, Bennett-Gomes 2, Sarah Dybdahl 7, Cole 1, Cheng, Graham 6, Hendrickson 2. Totals: 13-36 2-7 28.
MABTON: N.Galarza 2, McCallum, Britnee Guerrero 20, A.Galarza 4, Gutierrez 3, Zavala 4, Aguilar 6, Rojas 14, Hernandez. Totals: 19-57 6-10 53.
WWVA
12
4
9
3
—
28
Mabton
12
22
14
5
—
53
Highlights — WWVA, Titi Graham 6 rebs. M, Guerrero 8 rebs, 4 assts, 8 stls.
